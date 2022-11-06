Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Coastline Burgers - Kirkland

135 Reviews

$

116 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

Order Again

Popular Items

Haystack Fries
The Coastline
Build Your Own

Seasonal Specials

Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.59

Scratch pumpkin pie filling, graham cracker crumbs

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$8.49

Bleu cheese crumbles, peppercorn aioli, mixed greens, dill pickles, frizzled onions, house steak sauce

Fried Chicken Steakhouse

Fried Chicken Steakhouse

$9.49

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, peppercorn aioli, mixed greens, dill pickles, frizzled onions, house steak sauce

Shakes

I think we can all agree that you deserve a craft-made shake.
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.59

Real Madagascar vanilla and organic cane sugar

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.59

House made dark cacao chocolate sauce

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.59

Made with fresh strawberries and organic cane sugar

Burgers

The Best Burger is made with the Greatest Bun of All Time. Try any with a single or double beef patty, or a buttermilk fried chicken breast!
The Coastline

The Coastline

$7.49

American cheese, Coastline Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce

Fried Chicken Coastline

Fried Chicken Coastline

$8.49

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, American cheese, Coastline Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce

Impossible Coastline

Impossible Coastline

$10.49

Grilled vegan Impossible Patty, American cheese, Coastline Sauce, onion, pickle, lettuce

The Spicy Coastline

The Spicy Coastline

$7.99

Spicy fire relish, pepper jack cheese, Coastline Sauce, onion, lettuce

Super Bacon

Super Bacon

$8.99

American Cheese, Coastline Sauce, fried onions, pepper bacon, pickle, lettuce

Avocado Burger

Avocado Burger

$8.49

Pepper jack, fresh smashed avocado, Coastline Sauce, fried onion, lettuce

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$5.49

Start from scratch, and build your own!

Sides

You're gonna want some fries or onion rings to dip in your sauce!
Haystack Fries

Haystack Fries

$3.59

Thin-cut, crispy and delicious

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.49

A plain burger just for kids!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

This is what happens when you melt cheese onto the Greatest Bun of All time.

Sauces

Aren't sauces secretly kinda the whole point?
Coastline Sauce

Coastline Sauce

$0.49

We can't tell you how we make it from scratch, but we can tell you it's tangy and delicious!

Ranch

Ranch

$0.49

Made daily with fresh buttermilk

Plain Mayo

$0.49

Just straight up creamy mayo

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Rich, zesty NW barbecue

NA Beverages

Refreshing sodas to wash it down!
16 oz Fountain Drink

16 oz Fountain Drink

$1.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq's rootbeer, Lemonade, Unsweetened Iced Tea

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving take out through contact-free online ordering only! Stay Healthy!

Website

Location

116 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

