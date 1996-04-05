Coasty's Food Truck

Restaurant header imageView gallery

711 Water Street

Biloxi, MS 39530

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Loaded Nachos
Queso-Dilla

Menu

$10 lunch special

$10.00

Specials of the day can be found on our social media pages. Please follow the page for those details.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

3 tacos served on dipped corn tortillas. Loaded with your choice of protein (birria steak or shrimp) cheese, cilantro & red onion. Comes with sides of birria consume dip & coasty sour cream.

3 Street Tacos

3 Street Tacos

3 tacos served on grilled corn or flour tortillas with blackend Gulf shrimp or Grilled chicken. Dressed with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese mix, pico de gallo & our truck-made sour cream & a lime wedge.

Queso-Dilla

Queso-Dilla

$10.00

3 cheesy grilled quesadillas with a side of white queso cheese and pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with a lime wedge.. Add your choice of proteins for a upcharge

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$7.00+

Layered with shredded monterey jack cheddar, white queso cheese and pico de gallo. Served with a side of coasty sour cream, lime. Choose your choice of proteins for a upcharge.

Jam'N Chick Wrap

Jam'N Chick Wrap

$15.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon jam, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, dill pickles & garlic aioli drizzle. Served in a grilled wrap with a side chips & pico. *sub fresh-cut fries for a upcharge

Island Chick Wrap

Island Chick Wrap

$15.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, diced pineapple, pico de gallo, lettuce, soy glaze (truck-made teriyaki) & garlic aioli drizzle. Served in a grilled wrap. Side of chips and pico

Blackend Shrimp Wrap

Blackend Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp and mix of grilled bellpeppers, shredded cheese blend, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & our truck-made sour cream served in a grilled wrap. Served with a side of tortilla chips and pico. Ask to sub queso

Steak N Cheese Wrap

Steak N Cheese Wrap

$16.00

Stuffed with swiss cheese, grilled onions, shredded grilled steak and garlic aioli drizzle in a grilled wrap. Side of au jus gravy for dipping and chips and pico de gallo as a side.

Boat Island Chick

Boat Island Chick

$12.00

Everything that comes in our Island Wrap served as a salad for low carb option.

BOAT Jam'n Chick

$12.00

Everything that comes in our Jam'N Wrap but without the tortilla. Served as a salad for low carb option.

BOAT Blkn Shrimp

$14.00

Everything that comes in our Shrimp Wrap but without the tortilla. Served as a salad for low carb option.

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00Out of stock

On the cob (1 cob served cut in half) Cajun spices and Chargrilled..Lattered in crema, drizzle of our sour cream, crumbled cojatia cheese, mix of spices & chopped cilantro. Finished off with a fresh squeezed lime

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coasty's is a locally owned food truck here on the MS Gulf Coast. Our menu is always prepared to order with only the freshest ingredients! Check out our "HOOK IT UP" options to make any item your own. We're known to have some pretty killer tacos.. Hope too see you at the truck!

Location

711 Water Street, Biloxi, MS 39530

Directions

