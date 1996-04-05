Coasty's Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coasty's is a locally owned food truck here on the MS Gulf Coast. Our menu is always prepared to order with only the freshest ingredients! Check out our "HOOK IT UP" options to make any item your own. We're known to have some pretty killer tacos.. Hope too see you at the truck!
Location
711 Water Street, Biloxi, MS 39530
Gallery
