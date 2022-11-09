Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coat Check Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

401 East Michigan Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Popular Items

Pistachio Latte
Bacon Bialy
Sausage Bialy

Coffee

Large Drip (Mug & Refill)

$3.50

Certain Feelings drip coffee

Small Drip

$3.25

Certain Feelings drip coffee

Cold Coffee

$6.00

Certain Feelings drip coffee, iced

Cafe au Lait

$3.99
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Certain Feelings espresso

Flat White/Cappuccino

Flat White/Cappuccino

$4.50

Certain Feelings espresso, steamed milk

Cortado

$4.00

Certain Feelings espresso, steamed milk

Americano

$3.50

Certain Feelings espresso, water

Redeye

$4.59

Certain Feelings espresso with drip coffee

Side of Milk

$0.46

Nestle Inn Weekday

$15.00

Nestle Inn Weekend

$15.00

Lattes

Latte

Latte

$6.00
Butterscotch Latte

Butterscotch Latte

$7.00

butter, piloncillo, orange

Chocolate Latte

Chocolate Latte

$7.00

house chocolate sauce, maidon sea salt

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$7.00

house pistachio butter, lemon, rosewater

Ginger Latte

Ginger Latte

$7.00

turmeric, chili de arbol, hibiscus

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$7.00

house simple syrup

Honey Latte

Honey Latte

$6.50

house honey simple

Lime Leaf Latte

$7.00

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Demerara Latte

$7.00

Not Coffee

Golden Milk

$5.05

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

house chocolate sauce

Rhizomatic Ginger Beer

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Oolong Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Red Chai

$2.98

Peppermint

$4.50

Lemon Verbana

$4.50

Kids Steamer

$4.00

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Chai

$5.05

Strawberry Fresca

$5.00

Bialy

Sea Salt and Schmear

Sea Salt and Schmear

sea salt bialy and choice of schmear

Sausage Bialy

Sausage Bialy

$12.00

Becker Farms sausage, egg souffle, american, jalapeno jelly

Bacon Bialy

Bacon Bialy

$12.00

crisp bacon, egg souffle, american, jalapeno jelly

Pimento BLT

$12.00
V. Breakfast Bialy

V. Breakfast Bialy

$12.00

impossible sausage, just egg, vegan american, jalapeno jelly

Caprese Bialy

Caprese Bialy

$10.00

tomato, pepita pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

V Pesto

V Pesto

$10.00

vegan chive schmear, pepita pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze

Egg and Cheese Bialy

$9.00

egg souffle, american, jalapeno jelly

Salad

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Coat Check Coffee image

