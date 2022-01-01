Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rival Bar

514 S Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

RIVAL - COCKTAILS

GIN AND THE GIANT PEACH

$11.00

Peaches and peaches and even more peaches. Oh also there's some gin ;)

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE

$12.00

A tropical kick to start your night. Or to keep it going ;) Rum, Red Bull Yellow Edition, ginger beer, mint, orange.

KOLAKA INCIDENT

KOLAKA INCIDENT

$10.00

A smooth and creamy take on a whiskey sour. Bourbon, ginger, lemongrass, coconut, lemon.

SEVEN CITIES

SEVEN CITIES

$12.00

A delightfully complex cocktail that goes down smooth and easy. Pisco, passion fruit, orange liqueur, lemon, and falernum (baking spice, lime, and almond liqueur). ! TREE NUT ALLERGY !

SONG OF THE BANANA MAN

SONG OF THE BANANA MAN

$14.00

A bold, boozy, and tropical take on a rum manhattan. CO.A.T.I. Rum Blend, banana liqueur, sweet vermouth, black strap bitters.

UNTAMED DIVINITY

UNTAMED DIVINITY

$11.00

A verified porch pounder. Fruit forward and easy drinking. Tequila, kiwi, spiced pear, lime, and honey.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The coati represents the spirit of the space well; it’s known in Mayan culture for its insurgent nature and is widely regarded for its intelligence, curiosity, and playfulness. In Mesoamerica, the coati is often referred to as “tejon”, a serendipitous tie to South Tejon. CO.A.T.I is a nod to Colorado Springs' rebellious spirit, a call to the lost boys and an invitation to challenge everything. Represented as an acronym for Colorado Automatic Trolley Interchange, to pay homage to the building’s history, which was used for trolley maintenance for over 5 decades. Its renaissance will see a neon industrial aesthetic that will showcase the original steel web trusses, skylights and brick contrasted against its new thematic energy and experiential street art weaving throughout the building.

Location

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

