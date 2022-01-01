The Paleta Bar imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

The Paleta Bar

review star

No reviews yet

514 S Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Toppings

Pistachio

$0.75

Piñon

$0.75

Chamoy Stick

$1.50

Paletas

Plain Paleta

$3.99

Half Dipped Paleta

$4.89

Full Dipped Paleta

$5.99

Paleta Con Crema

$8.75

Paleta con Fruta & Chili

$8.75

Paleta con Fruta & Chocolate

$8.75

Paleta Shake

$8.75

Paleta con Mangonada

$8.75

Paleta con Meatchelada

$9.50

Drizzle W/ Topping

$4.89

Drizzle Both Sides W/ Topping

$5.99

Extra Topping

$0.75

Family Pack Paletas

Half Dozen Plain

$22.00

Half Dozen Mix

$26.00

Half Dozen All Dipped

$28.00

Full Dozen Plain

$42.00

Full Dozen Mix

$50.00

Full Dozen All Dipped

$54.00

Fruit Cups

Small Fruit Cup

$5.00

Medium Fruit Cup

$6.00

Large Fruit Cup

$8.75

Fruit W/ Crema

Small Fruit W/ Crema

$6.00

Medium Fruit W/ Crema

$7.00

Large Fruit W/ Crema

$9.25

Fruit W/ Chocolate

Small Fruit W/ Chocolate

$5.50

Medium Fruit W/ Chocolate

$7.50

Large Fruit W/ Chocolate

$8.75

Dorinachos

Plain Chips

$2.50

Dorinachos W/ Cheese

$4.00

Dorinachos W/ Corn and Cheese

$8.50

Fully Loaded Dorinachos

$12.00

Elote

Small Elote

$5.00

Elote

$6.00

Jerky Bag

Jerky Bag

$6.00

Waffers

Waffer Box

$6.00

Extra Waffers

$0.75

fruit w chamoy &tajin

small chamoy tajin fruit

$5.50

medium chamoy tajin fruit

$6.50

large chamoy tajin fruit

$8.75

AGUAS FRESCAS

Small Agua

$3.50

Medium Agua

$4.50

Large Agua

$5.50

Light Bulb

$5.50

Refill

$2.50

small coldbrew

$4.50

medium coldbrew

$5.50

large coldbre

$6.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Hats

Hat

$30.00

Visor

$20.00

Shirts

T-Shirt

$15.00

waffles

waffles

$8.75

pancakes

pancakes

$12.00

agua in jarrito

agua

$7.50

shake

$11.50

Jarrito Refill

$3.50

Jarrito Refill

$3.75

individual size

pancake kabob individual

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
The Paleta Bar image

