Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Haole Hawaiian Grindz

review star

No reviews yet

514 S Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Musubi
Huli Huli Chicken
MIX PLATE

Plates

Huli Huli Chicken

$14.00

Katsu Chicken

$14.00

Kalua Pork

$15.00

Loco Moco

$14.00

Teriyaki Steak

$15.00

Coconut Panko Shrimp

$17.00

Garlic Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

MIX PLATE

$18.00

Beef Short Ribs

$17.00

A La Carte

Rice

$4.00

Mac

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Brocolini

$4.00

Egg

$1.00

Proteins Alone

ONLY Huli Huli Chicken

$7.00

ONLY Katsu Chicken

$7.00

ONLY Beef Patty

$7.00

ONLY Kalua Pork

$7.00

ONLY Teriyaki Steak

$8.00

ONLY Coconut Panko Shrimp

$9.00

ONLY Garlic Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

ONLY Beef Short Rib

$9.00

Snacks and Sweets

Musubi

$4.00

Sea Salt Coconut Cornbread

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside down Cake Square

$4.00Out of stock

Garlic chilli edemame

$4.00

Spring rolls

$4.00

Poke

Ahi

$15.00

Salmon

$15.00

Tako

$17.00

Sauces

Shoyu

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Pineapple Mayo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hawaiian Grindz like you haven't had before.

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

