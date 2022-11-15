Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cob & Pen

1221 S Florida Ave.

Lakeland, FL 33803

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Boylan's

$3.50

Juice

$2.00

H2O

$3.00

Squirt

$2.00

Sparkling H2O

$2.00

Untitled Art NA Sour

$9.00

Brooklyn NA IPA

$6.00

Untitled Art NA Wit

$8.00

Bay Cannon Hemp Seltz

$8.50

Lagunitas Hop Refresh

$4.50

Gruvi Juicy NA IPA

$6.50

Merch

Pocket T-Shirt

$30.00

Black & Red Shirt

$20.00

Orange & Blue Shirt

$25.00

Pop Socket

$4.00

Round Sticker

$2.00

Large Sticker

$6.00

Pumpkin Carving

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A gathering place for all to enjoy, experience, and educate themselves in the arts of craft beer, boutique wine, fine food, and keeping good company.

1221 S Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33803

