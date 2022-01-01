- Home
149 Court St NY, Cobble Hill [11]
149 Court Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Bowls & Salads
Moroccan Bowl
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess (610 cal)
Brussel Bowl
gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang (960 cal)
Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)
Small Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)
Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)
Small Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)
Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)
Small Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)
Southwestern Salad
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch (745 cal)
Shares
Pickle Chips w/ Jalapeño Ranch
gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch (350 cal)
Honey Brussels
gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)
Goin Back to Cauli
tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq (510 cal)
Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard
served with honey mustard (730 cal)
Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1265-1910 cal)
Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1540-3580 cal)
Super Duper Loaded Fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch (1030 cal)
Share French Fries
gluten free, vegan (560 cal)
Share Truffle Fries
gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions (680 cal)
Share Bacon Cheese Fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions (1015 cal)
Share Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (650 cal)
Share Fries/Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (560-655 cal)
Burgers & Sandwiches
Be My Burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Smokey Ostrich
2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (1070 cal)
Elkasaurus
2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)
Ranchero
2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)
Sweet Bison Blues
2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)
The National
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)
Supreme
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)
Standard
2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)
So Co
2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)
BL-Turkey
2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)
Classic Chix
buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)
Southern Chix
never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch (815 cal)
My Sunshine
vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)
Cilantro Black Bean
vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)
Impossible Shrooming
vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (735 cal)
Impossible Standards
vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)
Single Burgers
Single Be My Burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Single Elkasaurus
1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)
Single Sweet Bison Blues
1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)
Single Ranchero
1 grass fed elk patty, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (480 cal)
Single The National
1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)
Single Standard
1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)
Single So Co
1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)
Single BL-Turkey
1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)
Sides
Side French Fries
gluten free, vegan (320 cal)
Side Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan (375 cal)
Side Fries/Sweet fries
gluten free, vegan (350 cal)
Side Onion Rings
(400 cal)
Side Salad
gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)
Side Dill Pickles
gluten free, vegan (30 cal)
Side Sweet Pickles
gluten free, vegan (50 cal)
Don't Forget The Kids
Grizzly
choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)
Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard
impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)
Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)
Koala
organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)
Shakes
Beverages
Bottle/Can Beer (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
blue moon bottle
Belgian-Style Wheat Ale - Colorado, United States - 5.4% ABV - 12oz Bottle - A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
doc's hard apple cider 12oz can
Gluten Free; Apple Cider - Warwick, NY - 5% ABV - 12oz Can - This cider is semi-dry and wonderfully effervescent with a remarkably fresh apple nose. Its crisp, fruit forward taste and a clean, refreshing finish, have won our cider countless awards and praise.
glutenberg IPA can
Gluten Free IPA - Montreal, CA - 6% ABV - 16oz Can - Aromatic nose full of citrus, lemon and floral notes, a crisp and sharp mouthfeel paired with light caramel and hoppy flavors. A flavorful, very flavorful quencher.
guinness beer 15oz can
: Guinness Draught’s revolutionary, nitrogenating widget delivers the rich smooth head and the sweetness of the malt perfectly balanced with the bitterness of the hops. At home. Every time.
heineken pale lager bottle
English Bitter Pale Lager - Zoeterwoude, Netherlands - 5% ABV - 12oz Bottle - Heineken is a super-inoffensive lager with a stronger, bitterer taste than most internationally mass-produced lagers. It's perfectly carbonated, pours a straw yellow colour, with little or no head to speak of. It goes down smoothly when it's ice cold.
hudson north toasted pumpkin 12oz can
gluten free; Hudson Valley, NY - 5% - Dry Hazy Cider; packed full warming spices & pumpkin pie.
modelo especial pilsner can
Pilsner - Mexico - 4.4% ABV - 12oz Can - This rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.
peroni pale lager bottle
Pale Lager - Rome, Italy - 5.6% ABV - 12oz Bottle - It's why we combine citrus aromas and delicate hints of fruit to remind us of beautiful Italian summers. To us, Peroni Nastro Azzurro isn't just a beer. It is a taste of Italy – a taste of la dolce vita.
st. ambrose mead black madonna can
gluten free; 6.5% Alc. by Vol.; Gluten-Free; Deep in the halls of St. Ambrose Cellars, our mazers tend to the divine sour culture that we use to produce our mystical sour draft mead – the Black Madonna! Featuring blackberry and honey, this unique mead is unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before.
st. ambrose mead rhythm & blues can
gluten free; 6.5% Alc. by Vol.; Gluten-Free; This electrifying mead will have you singing a tune of total refreshment – a beautiful red color and a smooth tangy taste that is one of a kind awaits when you put this on on the turntable.
st. ambrose mead x.r. cyser can
6.5% Alc. by Vol.; Gluten-Free; Featuring apple, cinnamon, maple syrup, and our star thistle honey, this cyser has earned the title “Apple Pie in a Bottle”.
Stella Artois Bottle
European Pale Lager - Belgium - 5.2% ABV - 11.2oz Bottle - With its wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish, Stella Artois is the perfect beer to pair with food and friends. Winner of the 2019 World Beer Award for World’s Best International Lager.
vide cocktail bucket (6)
vide cocktail can
wolffer's rose cider bottle
gluten free; Dry Rose Cider - Sagaponack, NY - 6.9% ABV - 10oz Bottle - Bright shiny rose in color. Fantastic fresh floral notes fill the glass; the Crispin aromas especially stand out with fine hints of yeast. The mouth-feel is pure and clean, with a nice balance of sweet fruit, elegant acidity and fine tannins that provide a long and pleasant finish.
Drafts (16oz) Happy Times
pabst blue ribbon lager 16oz draft happy times
American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, TN - 4.6% ABV - Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma.
sixpoint bengali IPA 16oz draft happy times
brooklyn, ny • 6.6%
Cocktails Happy Times
White Wine Happy Times
substance chardonnay glass (gf) happy times
Columbia Valley, WA - 2019 - 14% ABV - 750 ML - 93 Points James Suckling - Beautiful, aromatic and layered with notes of apple, pear, lemon meringue and the perfect touch of vanilla and toasty characteristics.
vino moscato glass (gf) happy times
Columbia Valley, WA - 2017 - 8.5% ABV - 750 ML - Beautifully fragrant. White peach, nectarine, hints of wisteria and Cascade apple blossoms. Fresh minerality and delicious. You should drink a lot of this wine.
vino pinot grigio glass (gf) happy times
Ancient Lakes, WA - 2019 - 12% ABV - 750 ML - 90 Points James Suckling - Fresh, bright and clean with notes of tangerine peel, anise, melon and lilac.
Red Wine Happy Times
golden west pinot noir glass (gf) happy times
Quincy, WA - 2019 - 13.5% ABV - 750 ML - 93 Points James Suckling - Wild mushroom, black raspberry, limestone, suede and earth notes unfold with delicious chocolate and coffee undertones.
substance cabernet sauvignon glass (gf) happy times
Columbia Valley, WA - 2018 - 14% ABV - 750 ML - 93 Points James Suckling - Mouth filling layers of black currant, blackberry, cedar box and crushed stone. Well balanced and a firm, rich finish that goes on and on.
vino red blend glass (gf) happy times
Washington State - 2017 - 13.5% ABV - 750 ML - 91 Points James Suckling - Showcasing the best of both varietals, this wine is full bodied and bold with notes of Italian cherry, blackberry, tomato leaf and herbs.
Bubbles & Rose Happy Times
pop up sparkling wine glass (gf) happy times
Ancient Lakes, WA - 2019 - 12.5% ABV - 750 ML - 90 Points James Suckling - Sliced apple and pear aromas mingle with tart lemon in this crisp and refreshing sparkling wine.
vino rose glass (gf) happy times
Washington State - 2020 - 11.5% ABV - 750 ML - 91 Points James Suckling - Pure, fresh and vibrant. Well balanced with notes of berries, Alpine strawberry, spring flowers and a veil of minerality.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
149 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201