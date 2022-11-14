Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cobblestone 1403 11th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1403 11th Street

Saint Cloud, FL 34769

Order Again

STARTERS

1 lb Shrimp

$21.00

1 pound of jumbo white shrimp steamed to perfection in your choice of seasoning

1 lb Sweet Red Shrimp

$23.00

1 lb Sweet Red Shrimp Steamed in your Choice of Seasoning.

1/2 LB SHRIMP

$13.00

LARGE JUMBO WHITE SHRIMP STEAMED TO PERFECTION IN SPICE OF YOUR CHOICE

1/2 lb Sweet Red Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo Sweet Reds, steamed in your favorite seasoning!

Brie Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Toasted Pretzel Sticks, fresh Local Honey, warm melted Brie!

Charcuterie

$12.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$16.00

Our twist on a classic, we took Florentine and Rockefeller and married them! Sautéed Spinach, Butter and Garlic, topped with fresh Parmesan! Baked to perfection!

Side Salad

$5.00

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Caprese

$12.00

Stone Crab

$56.99

Chowder

$6.99

Soup Flight

$8.99

Taco Trio

$18.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.99

Oyster Po Boy Taco

$15.99

Banging Shrimp

$16.99

Catering Half Tray

$35.00

Catering Fish

$27.00

Catering Steak

$29.00

Catering Chicken

$19.00

Catering Dessert

$3.99

Hall Rental

$650.00

Shower Buffett

$22.00

Dessert Bar

$6.50

Catering Lunch

Lobster Bisque

$8.99

Venue

$1,800.00

Conch Fritters

$13.00

Lobster Empanada

$16.00

OYSTERS

Oysters

$14.00+

DINNER SALADS

Stuffed Tomato

$10.99

A large juicy red tomato stuffed with your favorite Cobblestone Salad!

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, fresh Parmesan and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing with Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber

Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine, feta cheese, pepperonicini, black olives, red onion, chicken, greek dressing

COMFORT FOOD

Fried Pork Chops

$14.00

Calling all cowboys & cowgirls this is the dish for you. Fried in our signature seasoning, they offer the perfect combination of crunch on the outside & tenderness on the inside. Paired with applesauce for the true southerners & your choice of dirty mash or brussel sprouts.

Sundried Tomato & Artichoke Chicken

$14.00

This Creamy Cobblestone signature will have your mouth watering before it hits the table. Chicken smothered and covered in sun-dried tomatoes and artichokes, paired with our sautéed garlic asparagus & risotto.

Meatloaf

$12.00

A family recipe and our take on an all American dish. The best combination of ground beef, onion, cheese and grandmas's secret touch. Paired with our dirty mash and signature corn.

Shepards Pie

$14.00

A family favorite and a fun down- home recipe. Our pie is filled with ground beef, As Forest Gump would say " peas and carrots", made from scratch mash, layered in cheese, the best type of comfort food. Paired with a fresh garden salad.

Prime Rib

$24.00+

Corn Beef And Cabbage

$15.99

Beef Stroganoff

$13.99

Spagetti Squash Shrimp

$16.99

FallGrouper

$26.99

Spaghetti Mahi

$18.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$12.99

From The Sea

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Fish so good you had to say it twice...our Mahi Mahi can be blackened, fried or cooked in our secret spice (don't ask its a secret) served with grits and green beans.

Seafood Boil

$34.00

Potatoes, Corn, Crawfish, Mussels, Snow Crab, Shrimp This hardy plate is sure to leave you full your fingers messy. All fresh (don't worry they won't be moving when you get them) Crawfish and mussels steamed to perfection, peel and eat shrimp and my favorite snow crab! Throw in some corn and potatoes and you got a meal straight from the bayou. Choose: sauceless, butter garlic, traditional old bay, and for the real cowboys spicy cajun

Mussel in White Wine With Lemon

$17.00

You had me at Wine....these mussels are sure to be your new favorite. Cooked in a white wine lemon sauce. Its the perfect combination of light and tangy. Served with risotto and our sauteed garlic asparagus

Pan Seared Scallops

$24.00

You know you want me, said the scallop to the shell. Our scallops are pan seared in olive oil and our Cobblestone Blend. Served with risotto and our sauteed garlic asparagus.

Snow Crab

$36.00

Sampler Plate

$54.95

Mussel In Creamy Butter

$18.99

Grouper

$26.99

Sundried Mahi

$31.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp And Grits

$19.99

Scallops And Brussels

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp & Fries

$6.99

Pick 2

$4.50

Pick 3

$6.50

Soda

Soda

$2.49

Tea

Tea

$2.49

Bar

7 deadly Zins

$7.50

7+7

$6.00

Apple Crisp Old Fashion

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bikini Martini

$12.00

Birthday Cake Martini

$12.00

Birthday Cake Martini

$12.00

Black Cherry Old Fasion

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Bourbon And Coke

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Cabernet

$6.00

Captain

$7.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Chloe Pino Noir

$8.00

Chocolate Extreme Martini

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$7.00

Cobbaloda

$12.00

Cobblestone Breeze

$11.00

Coconut Explosion Martini

$12.00

Coconut Martini

$11.00

Coconut Sunrise

$11.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Cosmo

$9.00

Cran And Vodka

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Double Crown

$12.00

Double Titos

$11.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$11.00

Freak Show Cabernet

$8.00

Freakshow Chardonnay

$8.00

Gin And Tonic

$8.00

Heineken

$3.50

Jack And Coke

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$8.00

Josh Cellars Merlot

$8.50

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Long Island

$11.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mango Paradise Mojito

$12.00

Margarita

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.75

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Passion Fruit Paradise Mule

$12.00

The Patron Grand

$12.00

PB & J Old Fashion

$12.00

Pighin Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

Pino Grigio

$6.00

Pino Noir

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Old Fashion

$12.00

Raspberry Margarita

$11.00

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

Rooot Beer Irish

$11.00

Rum & Coke

$6.00

Rum And Coke Well

$6.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Seltzer

$4.00

SJP

$8.75

Spicy Guava Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Guava Margarita

$12.00

Spiked Apple Limeaide

$12.00

Stella

$3.75

Tequila And OJ

$7.00

Tequila Strawberry Mule

$12.00

The Cheap One Margarita

$5.00

The Classic Mojito

$10.00

The Dirty One Martini

$12.00

The Lucky Jameson

$12.00

Titos

$7.50

Twisted Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Unlimited Beer

$18.00

Washington Apples

$12.00

Whiskey and Pineapple Mule

$12.00

White Russian

$8.00

Yuengling

$3.75

B52

$11.00

Jack Shot

$5.00

Patron Shot

$9.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

David Signature

$8.00

David Single Shot

$4.00

David Beer

$2.00

David Wine

$18.00

David Scotch

$51.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bar Tab

$750.00

Cobblestone Classics

Angie's Famous Chicken Salad

$10.50

Reuben

$12.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.99

$7 Chicken Salad

$7.00

Taco Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad Platter

$95.00

Italian Trio Platter

$85.00

Buffallo Chicken Wrap Platter

$95.00

Catering BBQ

$15.00

Banana Pudding

$75.00

Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Catering Lunch

$16.00

BLT

$9.99

Straight off the Press

Italian Trio

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Vegetarian

$9.99

Hot Pastrami

$10.99

Roast Beef And Swiss

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Classic Cuban

$10.99

Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Want More?

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Apple Yogurt Salad

$3.50

Small Garden Salad

$5.50

Salad By The Quart

$13.50

Dessert Of The Day

$5.99

Homemade Soup

Soup of The Day

$5.99

Added On To A Meal

$4.50

Lobster Bisque

$7.99

Local Faves

Cobblestone Club

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$10.99

Chicken Caprese Sandwhich

$10.99

Ham and Mac-N-Cheese Sandwhich

$10.99

Bertossa Bee

$10.99

Egg Salad BLT

$10.99

Lobster Roll

$16.99

Lobster BLT

$17.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Wrap With Us

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Blackened Shrimp

$11.99

Vegetarian

$9.99

Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Turkey Bacon

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Hummus

$10.99

Ahi Tuna

$11.99

Blackened Chicken BLT

$10.99

Your Choice Combo

Pick 2

$7.99

Pick 3

$8.99

Lettuce Lovers

Amber Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Stuffed Tomato with Chicken Salad

$10.99

Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad

$10.99

Stuffed Tomato with Egg Salad

$10.99

Stuffed Tomato Trio

$11.99

Taco Salad

$11.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade and from the heart! We offer fresh food with a twist!

Location

1403 11th Street, Saint Cloud, FL 34769

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

