Cobblestone 1403 11th Street

Seafood Boil

$34.00

Potatoes, Corn, Crawfish, Mussels, Snow Crab, Shrimp This hardy plate is sure to leave you full your fingers messy. All fresh (don't worry they won't be moving when you get them) Crawfish and mussels steamed to perfection, peel and eat shrimp and my favorite snow crab! Throw in some corn and potatoes and you got a meal straight from the bayou. Choose: sauceless, butter garlic, traditional old bay, and for the real cowboys spicy cajun