Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Cobblestones

review star

No reviews yet

30 Charles St

Boston, MA 02114

Popular Items

The Beacon
Chicken Salad
Iced Coffee

Breakfast Sandwiches

Did someone say yum?
The Beacon

The Beacon

$10.75

Farm fresh grilled egg, sausage patty, American cheese and tomato melted together on your choice of bagel

The Lox

The Lox

$10.75

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, chopped red onion and capers

The Cali

The Cali

$10.75

Farm fresh egg, avocado, bacon, tomato, pesto aioli and provolone on a king sized toasted english muffin

Egg White Wrap

Egg White Wrap

$10.75

Veggie egg whites with Monterey Jack cheese melted with baby spinach on your choice of wrap

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.75

Toasted sour dough with fresh avocado spread, topped with arugula, tomatoes, feta cheese and two poached eggs

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel and Jam

$3.00

Hammy Sammy

$10.75

Breakfast burrito

$10.75

Scrambled Croissant

$10.75

Brioche Breakfast

$10.75

The Waffle

$10.00

Smoothies

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries blended with nonfat Greek yogurt blended with a drizzle of honey
Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$9.50

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and non fat Greek yogurt blended with a drizzle of honey

Green Machine

Green Machine

$9.50

Kale, spinach, pineapple and mango blended with 100% apple juice

Banana Mango

Banana Mango

$9.50

Frozen banana, mango chunks, and pineapple blended with non fat Greek yogurt

PSB

PSB

$9.50

Pineapple Banana and strawberries blended with non fat greek yogurt

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Peanut Butter Acai

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

$10.00

Build your own cobblestone! Start with your base, add three toppings and and drizzle. YUM!

Croissant

Plain

$5.25

Chocolate

$5.50

Overnight

Overnight Oats With Berries

$8.25

Just Oatmeal

$6.25

Muffin

Banana

$2.25

Blueberry

$2.25

Sandwiches

The Colonial

The Colonial

$13.50

Hand carved all natural turkey, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, pesto aioli, bacon with red rocket kale on sourdough.

The Revere

The Revere

$13.50

Hand carved premium roast beef with sharp cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion, Tuscan gem lettuce and horse radish aioli on a French baguette

The Reuben

The Reuben

$13.50

Premium lean pastrami, baby swiss cheese, rainbow vinegar blended slaw with homemade Russian dressing on marbled rye

The Caprese

The Caprese

$12.00

Thickly sliced heirloom tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, pesto, imported prosciutto, balsamic glaze and basil on focaccia

The Good Fella

The Good Fella

$14.00

Imported Prosciutto di Parma, Sopressata, Capicola, Mortadella & Provolone. Only the toppings you request. EVOO and seasonings, naturally

Pear and Gouda grilled cheese

Pear and Gouda grilled cheese

$10.50

Ripened bosc pears with a light fig organic spread , fresh arugula, grilled with smoked gouda cheese on toasted sour dough

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Rotisserie roasted chicken, light mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, chopped celery, tarragon with bib lettuce on sourdough bread

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Albacore tuna mixed with chopped celery, capers, light mayonnaise and provolone served with bib lettuce on ciabatta

The Club

The Club

$14.00

Hand carved all natural roasted turkey, smoked bacon, Boston bib lettuce, sliced avocado and tomato, with chipotle aioli on sourdough

BLAT

BLAT

$11.00

Smoked Bacon, heirloom tomatoes, sliced avocado with chipotle aioli on sourdough

Muffaletta

Muffaletta

$14.00

genoa salami, mortadella, hot capicola and sharp provolone with a perfectly briney olive salad served on a baguette

The Cuban

$13.50

Avo Chicken

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Half And Half

$13.00

Salad

Salmon Chopped Salad

Salmon Chopped Salad

$15.00

Five ounce Atlantic Salmon chopped into a healthy bed of mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, avocado and pepitos tossed with a light lemon/EVOO dressing

The Cobb Salad

The Cobb Salad

$14.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced chicken, fire roasted corn, black bean, avocado, cucumbers, red onion and crumbled blue cheese tossed with a cilantro lime dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, sliced sous vide chicken, fire roasted corn, house made black beans, sliced avocado, red onion tossed with a cilantro lime dressing

Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad

Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Tuscan kale, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, parmesan bread croutons with creamy caesar dressing

BYO Cobblestone

$12.00Out of stock

Greek Salad

$13.00

Bowls

Rainbow Veggie Bowl

$14.00
Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

House made chick peas, Kalamata olives, chopped peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta over seasoned quinoa, topped with hummus.

Greek Shrimp Bowl

Greek Shrimp Bowl

$16.50

Chilled shrimp, cucumber, tomatoes, corn, feta over farro topped with a creamy yogurt based cilantro sauce

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Sliced sous vide chicken, crumbled goat cheese, shredded romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, tomato and kalamata olives served over brown rice, tossed in a light balsamic vinaigrette

BYO Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Very Vegan

$14.00

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00+

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Lentil

$7.00+

Tomato

$7.00+

Butternut Bisque

$7.00+

Chicken Noodle

$7.00+

White Bean Chicken Chili

$7.00+

Beef Chili

$7.00+

Split Pea

$7.00+

Gazpacho

$7.00+

Snik snaks

Mixed Nuts

$3.50

Almonds

$3.50

Wasabi Mix

$3.50

Cashews

$3.50

Mini Tates

$3.00

strawberries/blueberries

$3.50

Banana Protein

$3.50

Chocolate Protein

$3.00

Cheese Stick

$1.00

Beverages

Americano

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

BAI

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Celsius

$3.25

Coffee

$2.95

Lavazza Coffee brewed fresh throughout the day

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Flavor shot

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kombucha

$6.00

Large americano

$6.00

Large cappuccino

$6.00

Large Coffee

$3.50

Large espresso

$5.00

Large latte

$6.00

Latte

$4.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Poland Seltzer

$3.00

Poland Springs

$2.00

Small espresso

$3.25

Spindrift

$3.00

Raspberry/lime

Tea

$3.50

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Naked Juice

$3.00

Natalie's

$3.50

BYO CUP

$1.50

Izze

$3.50

Large iced coffee

$4.25

Large ice tea

$4.25

Soda

$2.00

Refresher

$4.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00+

Monsterwich

$5.50

Every day is Sundae

$9.00

Walking Waffle

$9.00

Little Miss Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Cookie

$2.00

Blondie

$2.00

Parfait

$6.00

Hummus

$4.00

Pup Cup

$2.00

Blueberry/Strawberry

$3.50

Biscotti

$2.50

Brownie Lava

$4.50

Candy Cookie

$3.00

Whoopie pie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Cannoli (Reg)

$4.50

Cannoli (Small)

$3.00

Salad

1/2 pint salad

$7.00

1 pint salad

$9.00

Melon Cup

$5.00

Take Out Salmon Chopped

$14.00

To Go Cobb Salad

$14.00

To Go Salmon Chop

$14.00

Single Fruit

$1.50

Protein Balls

$3.50

Sandwiches

Take Out Tuna Salad

$10.50

Take Out Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chips

Chips

$2.25

Nantucket Chips

$3.25

Fridge Items

Chicken Salad - 4 oz container

$7.00

Tuna Salad - 4 oz container

$7.00

Quick salad pint

$9.00

Quick salad half pint

$6.00

parfait

$5.00

fruit

$4.00

eggs

$2.50

Israeli Couscous

$10.00

Antipasto

$10.00

Slice Cake

$3.50

Yogurt

$2.00

Chia Pudding

$6.00

Wine cup

Wine Cup

$10.00

Water bottle

Water Bottle

$15.00

Water Bottle

$15.00

Cooler

Cooler

$20.00

Picnic Blanket

Blanket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local eatery focusing on fresh meals to dine in or to take out in a friendly warm environment. We can't wait to serve you.

Location

30 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

Gallery
Cobblestones image
Cobblestones image
Cobblestones image

