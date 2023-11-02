Cobra 684 S High Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A Good Night Bar
Location
684 S High Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Law Bird Bar - 740 S. High St. - Law Bird Bar
4.8 • 75
740 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant