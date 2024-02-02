Cocina and Cantina Mexican Restaurant 30 Gateway Drive Unit #2
30 Gateway Drive Unit #2
Berthoud, CO 80513
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Breakfast Burritos
- Ham$5.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Sausage$5.00
- Chorizo$5.00
- Steak Breakfast burro$7.00
- Plain$4.00
- Bean Papa And Egg$5.00
- Bean & Cheese$4.00
- Veggie + meat$6.00
- Spicy Sausage$5.00
- Chicharron$7.00
- Ground Beef breakfast$7.00
- Carnitas breakfast$7.00
- Chicken breakfast$7.00
- Sheredded Beef breakfast$7.00
- Chile Verde breakfast$7.00
- Al Pastor breakfast$7.00
- Veggie breakfast$5.00
- Brandon breakfast burro carnitas egg papa queso hot$7.00
- Side scrambled eggs (bowl)$3.00
- Free card$2.00
- Meat-Plain$7.00
- Green Chile Bowl$6.00
Breakfast Burrito Drinks
- Soda Can$1.00
- Plastic Bottle Soda$3.00
- Glass Soda Bottle$3.00
- Medio Litro Bottle$4.50
- Bottle Juice$3.00
- Gatorade$2.00
- Energy Drink Can$3.00
- Red Bull 8.4oz$3.00
- Red Bull 12oz$4.00
- Red Bull 16oz$5.00
- Starbucks Frap$3.00
- Starbucks Energy Drink$3.50
- Parrot Juice Can$3.00
- Parrot Juice Bottle$4.00
- Jumex Bottle$4.00
- Water Bottle$1.75
- Starbucks$4.00
- Celsius$3.50
- Rockstar$4.00
FOOD
Apetitos
Kids
Street Tacos
Mi Cocina Favoritos
Enchiladas
Mi Cocina Especialidades
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
- Los Famosas Fajitas$19.99
- Combo Fajitas$25.99
- Tacos Rancheros$17.99
- Mexican Steak$19.99
- Chile Verde Plate$17.99
- Camarones Rancheros$19.99
- Camarones A La Diabla$19.99
- Carne Asada Plate$19.99
- Pollo Azteca Plate$16.99
- Carne Asada Steak Y Mas$21.99
- Pollo Mexicano$19.99
- Carnitas Plate$18.99
- Fish Tacos$17.99
- Pollo En Chipotle$16.99
- Salmon Plate$19.99
- Tacos Al Carbon$19.99
- Mar y Tierra Plate$21.99
- Chile Colorado Plate$17.99
- Carne Tampiqueña$19.95
Burritos
Tostadas & Salads
Quesadillas
Mexican Breakfast
Burgers
Side Orders
- Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Sour Cream$3.00
- Guacamole$6.50
- Jalapenos$3.00
- Tomatoes$2.00
- Onions$1.50
- Beans$5.00
- Rice$5.00
- Chips$4.00
- Salsa 6oz$4.00
- Corn Tortillas (4)$3.00
- Flour Tortillas (4)$3.00
- Soup (cup)$4.99
- Soup (bowl)$6.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Shredded Cheese$2.50
- SD Green Chile$1.50
- SD Chile Verde$1.50
- SD Enchilada Sauce$1.50
- Cup of Rice$2.60
- Cup of Beans$2.60
- Toriados$3.00
- guacamole add on$3.00
- Queso dip add on$3.00
DRINKS
Virgins/Smoothies
NA Beverages
- Coffee$2.25
- Hot Tea$3.55
- Ice Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Horchata$5.00
- Agua de Jamaica$5.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Crush$4.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Mt. Dew$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Soda Water$1.99
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$6.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Cran-Grape Juice$4.50
- Ruby Red Juice$4.50
- Apple Juice$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Roy Rogers$4.50
- Bottle Mexican Coke$4.50
- Jarrito$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- Big Mexican Soda$4.50
- Jarrito shot$2.00
ALCOHOL
Cocktails
Domestic Beers
Draft Beers
- 16oz Dos Equis Amber$4.00
- 16oz Coors Light$3.00Out of stock
- 16oz Pacifico$4.00
- 160z Model Especial$4.00
- 16OZ Blue moon$4.50
- 16OZ XX Lager$5.00
- 34oz XX Amber$7.50
- 34oz Coors Light$6.50Out of stock
- 34oz Pacifico$7.50
- 34oz Modelo Especial$7.50
- 34oz Blue Moon$8.50
- 34oz XX Lager$9.50
- Dos Equis Pitcher$15.00
- Negra Modelo Pitcher$15.00
- Rotating Beer Pitcher$17.00
- City Star Pitcher$19.00