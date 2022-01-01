Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocina Calavera

93 Reviews

$$

3923 Fourth Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Tomatillo Salsa (8oz)
Yuca Fries
Corn Street Taco Plate (x3)

Beer

Artifex - Unicorn Juice (16oz 5% American Pale Wheat)

$5.00

Calidad - Mexican Lager (12oz 4.5%)

$6.00

Glutenberg - Session IPA (16oz 6.0% Gluten-Free IPA)

$9.00

Drafts

101 Cider - Cactus Rose 6.9%

$7.00

Gluten-free, 0 sugar

101 Cider - Friendly Stranger 4.20%

$7.00

Harland - Sunken Isles IPA 7.0%

$8.00

New Motion - Pomegranate Unicorn 5.5%

$8.00

Port Brewing - Blonde Ale 5.3%

$8.00Out of stock

Pulp Culture - Relax 4.9%

$7.00

Blueberry + Lemon + Lavender + Valerian Root + Reishi Gluten-free, 0 sugar

Hard Cider

101 - Black Dog (Seasonal)

$4.00

101 - Frosted Tips (Seasonal)

$4.00

101 - Ginger Rouge (Pride Seasonal)

$4.00

101 - Gunpowder Guava

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free, 0 sugar

101 - Hipster Brunch (Seasonal)

$4.00

101 - Jet Skis in Cabo

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free, 0 sugar

101 - Scrumpy

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free, 0 sugar

101 - Sunlit

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free, 0 sugar

Bivouac - Albright

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free

Bivouac - Groundline

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free

Bivouac - Marlin Spike

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free

Bivouac - San Diego Jam

$4.00

12oz Can Gluten-free

Hard Kombucha

Juneshine - Acai Berry (12oz 6% Hard Kombucha)

$4.00

Juneshine - Blood Orange Mint (12oz 6% Hard Kombucha)

$4.00

Juneshine - Honey Ginger Lemon (12oz 6% Hard Kombucha)

$4.00

12oz Can

Local Roots - Booch Mosa (16oz 6% Hard Kombucha)

$5.00

Local Roots - Cali Mule (16oz 6% Hard Kombucha)

$5.00

Local Roots - Island Vibes (16oz 6% Hard Kombucha)

$5.00

16oz Can

Local Roots - Purple Haze (16oz 6% Hard Kombucha)

$5.00

16oz Can

Hard Pressed Juice

Pulp Culture - Love (Seasonal)

$4.00

Pulp Culture - Play

$4.00

Pulp Culture - Restore

$4.00

12oz Can, Gluten-free, 0 sugar Grapefruit + Goji Berry + Dandelion + Milk Thistle + Reishi

Pulp Culture - Think

$4.00

12oz Can, Gluten-free, 0 sugar Guava + Peach + Ginseng + Matcha + Lions Mane

Hard Seltzer

12oz Can Gluten-free

Ashland - Ginger Peach (12oz 5% Seltzer)

$8.00Out of stock

Ashland - Tangerine (12oz 5% Seltzer)

$8.00

Ashland - Watermelon (12oz 5% Seltzer)

$8.00Out of stock

12oz Can Gluten-free

Wine Bottles

Canella - Prosecco

$56.00

Canella - Spumante Rosé

$56.00

Longhouse - Pinot Noir

$44.00

Longhouse - Red Blend

$44.00

Longhouse - Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Wycliff - Brut Champagne

$22.00

Wycliff - Brut Sparkling Rosé

$22.00

Appetizers

Chips & Tomatillo Salsa (8oz)

Chips & Tomatillo Salsa (8oz)

$8.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, vegan caesar dressing, blue corn tortilla strips, parmesan

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$13.00

Seasoned yuca fries served with vegan chipotle crema & cilantro garnish.

Chile-Lime Cucumbers

$9.00

Cucumber chips tossed in lime, chamoy & tajin.

Chips & Guacamole (8oz)

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips with guacamole. Add chapulines on top as an add-on. Guacamole is made with avocado, red onion, cilantro, salt, lime, charred jalapeño.

Nachos Enchilados

Nachos Enchilados

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, red enchilada sauce, vegan cheddar, black beans, vegan tangy cashew crema, guacamole, red onion, cilantro.

Burritos

Jackfruit Tinga (Vegan) Burrito

Jackfruit Tinga (Vegan) Burrito

$19.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, vegan jackfruit tinga, hemp hearts, red onion, cilantro, chipotle cashew crema, vegan queso fresco.

Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Burrito

Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Burrito

$19.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with tomatillo-avocado puree, rice, black beans, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, red onion, cilantro, habanero pickled pineapple.

Portobello/Poblano (Vegan) Burrito

Portobello/Poblano (Vegan) Burrito

$20.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with, rice, black beans, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan aji crema, and vegan queso fresco.

Fajitas Burrito

$19.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, sautéed fajitas rajas, sliced avocado.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$18.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, chicken tinga, red onion, cilantro, chipotle cashew crema, vegan queso fresco.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$18.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with tomatillo-avocado puree, rice, black beans, carnitas, red onion, cilantro, habanero pickled pineapple.

Grilled Steak & Poblano Burrito

Grilled Steak & Poblano Burrito

$20.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan aji crema, and vegan queso fresco.

Burrito Bowls

Jackfruit Tinga (Vegan) Burrito Bowl

Jackfruit Tinga (Vegan) Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, vegan jackfruit tinga, hemp hearts, red onion, cilantro, chipotle cashew crema, vegan queso fresco.

Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Burrito Bowl

Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with tomatillo-avocado puree, rice, black beans, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, red onion, cilantro, habanero pickled pineapple.

Portobello/Poblano (Vegan) Burrito Bowl

Portobello/Poblano (Vegan) Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with, rice, black beans, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan aji crema, and vegan queso fresco.

Fajitas Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, sautéed fajitas rajas, sliced avocado.

Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl

Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, chicken tinga, red onion, cilantro, chipotle cashew crema, vegan queso fresco.

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with tomatillo-avocado puree, rice, black beans, carnitas, red onion, cilantro, habanero pickled pineapple.

Grilled Steak & Poblano Burrito Bowl

Grilled Steak & Poblano Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Gluten-free flour tortilla. Filled with rice, black beans, grilled steak and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan aji crema, and vegan queso fresco.

Enmolada Plates

Enmoladas Rojas Plate

Enmoladas Rojas Plate

$18.00

Choice of tortillas and protein. Topped with red enchilada sauce, vegan queso fresco, tangy cashew crema, red onion and cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Enmoladas Suizas Plate

Enmoladas Suizas Plate

$18.00

Choice of tortillas and protein. Topped with our vegan suiza enchilada sauce, vegan queso fresco, tangy cashew crema, red onion and cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Enmoladas Divorciadas Plate

Enmoladas Divorciadas Plate

$18.00

Choice of tortillas and protein. One served Rojas style, one served Suizas style. Served with rice and black beans.

Enmolada A La Carte

Enmolada Roja A La Carte

Enmolada Roja A La Carte

$8.00

Choice of tortillas and protein. Topped with red enchilada sauce, vegan queso fresco, tangy cashew crema, red onion and cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Enmolada Suiza A La Carte

Enmolada Suiza A La Carte

$8.00

Choice of tortillas and protein. Topped with our vegan suiza enchilada sauce, vegan queso fresco, tangy cashew crema, red onion and cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Fajitas

Combo (Steak/Chicken/Shrimp) Fajitas

Combo (Steak/Chicken/Shrimp) Fajitas

$32.00

Sautéed green, yellow, red bell peppers peppers, & red onion in our achiote sauce. Served with choice of tortillas, rice, black beans and guacamole.

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Sautéed green, yellow, red bell peppers peppers, & red onion in our achiote sauce. Served with choice of tortillas, rice, black beans and guacamole.

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$27.00

Sautéed green, yellow, red bell peppers peppers, & red onion in our achiote sauce. Served with choice of tortillas, rice, black beans and guacamole.

Grilled Steak Fajitas

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Sautéed green, yellow, red bell peppers peppers, & red onion in our achiote sauce. Served with choice of tortillas, rice, black beans and guacamole.

Portobello/Poblano (Vegan) Fajitas

Portobello/Poblano (Vegan) Fajitas

$28.00

Sautéed green, yellow, red bell peppers peppers, & red onion in our achiote sauce. Served with choice of tortillas, rice, black beans and guacamole.

No Protein Fajitas

$21.00

Sautéed green, yellow, red bell peppers peppers, & red onion in our achiote sauce. Served with choice of tortillas, rice, black beans and guacamole.

Sides

3x Tortilla 4” - Corn

$1.50

3x Tortilla 6” - Corn

$1.50

3x Tortilla 6” - Cassava Flour

$2.75

3x Tortilla 6” - Cassava Flour

$4.75

Black Beans (8oz)

$2.50
Calavera Rice (8oz)

Calavera Rice (8oz)

$2.50

Parboiled Basmati & Forbidden Rice grains, cooked with roasted garlic, nutritional yeast and salt. Topped with cilantro and lime.

Guacamole (2oz)

$3.00

Taco Plates

Corn Street Taco Plate (x3)

Corn Street Taco Plate (x3)

$18.00
Cassava Flour Taco Plate (x2)

Cassava Flour Taco Plate (x2)

$19.00

Juices

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Soda - Mexican Coke 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Soda - Mexican Diet Coke 12oz

$4.00

Soda - Mexican Fanta 12oz

$4.00

Soda - Mexican Sprite 12oz

$4.00

Soda - Mexican Squirt 12oz

$4.00

Soda - Sidral Mundet 12oz

$4.00

Tepache - Mango Chili 12oz

$5.00

Tepache - Orange Turmeric 12oz

$5.00

Tepache - Pineapple Spice 12oz

$5.00

Tepache - Tamarind Citrus 12oz

$5.00

Waters

Agua Fresca - Hibiscus Elderflower (Sugar Free) 16oz

$4.50

Sparkling Water - La Croix Berry 12oz

$2.75

Sparkling Water - Topo Chico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a health-driven Latin restaurant, free from gluten/dairy/sugar, with a variety of vegan options!

