Cocina Casera 1525 13th Ave
1525 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Winter Holiday
Center of the Plate
- Slow-Braised Shredded Turkey$12.50
Savor our exquisite Braised and Slow Roasted Turkey Dinner, a perfect fusion of tradition with innovation, offering a delightful blend of tender turkey, delectable sides, and a myriad of tastes for a memorable dining experience.
- Whole Pork Loin$12.50
You can never go wrong with a delicious Whole Pork Loin. This dish boasts perfect tenderness accompanied by the rich texture of twice-fried golden plantain slices topped with your choice of protein.
- Slow-Braised Chicken$9.50
Savor the exquisite flavors of our shredded slow-braised chicken, artfully combined with onions and peppers for a savory, well-balanced dish.
- Slow-Braised Beef$12.50
Savor the rich flavors of our slow-braised beef, tender and succulent, paired with onions and peppers for a hearty and satisfying dish.
- Cuban Vegan Picadillo$11.50
Savor our South American delight, the Cuban Vegan Picadillo. Combines vegan chorizo, sautéed onions, garlic, and bell peppers in a flavorful tomato-based sauce with sweet corn and authentic South American spices, creating a culinary adventure like no other.
Grains
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes$6.50
Smooth and creamy, these potatoes are the ultimate comfort food.
- Cilantro Lime Rice$6.50
Experience South American flair with our Cilantro-Lime Rice. Infused with zesty lime and aromatic cilantro, it's a refreshing burst of citrus and herbal goodness, perfect on its own.
- Pimenton Yucca Fries$6.50
Perfectly crispy and seasoned with our unique secret house blend of spices that adds an extra layer of flavor to each bite. Fries are made from yucca root, giving them a delightful crisp on the outside while remaining soft and fluffy inside.
- Spiced Tostones$6.50
Indulge in twice-fried, golden plantain slices seasoned to perfection, crowned with a savory protein topping for a delightful fusion of crunch and flavor.
Vegetables
- Roasted Seasonal Vegetables with Chimichurri Drizzle$6.50
A medley of seasonal vegetables (red and green bell peppers, Zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, button mushrooms), perfectly roasted, and drizzled with zesty chimichurri sauce to give them a South American twist.
- Honey-Glazed Carrots with Andean Honey$6.50
Carrot medallions glazed with delightful Andean honey, offering a sweet and savory combination with a South American touch.
- Roasted Corn with Queso Fresco$6.50
A creamy and comforting side dish, made with tender corn kernels in a rich and savory sauce, complemented by the crumbled goodness of South American queso fresco.
- Black Beans$6.50
Savor the authentic richness of our South American Black Bean Stew. Simmered with aromatic spices, it captures the vibrant flavors of the region, offering a satisfying taste that delights the palate
Sauces
- Picante Sauce$4.00
A slightly spicy zesty blend of fire-roasted peppers, onion, and garlic for a bold flavor. Elevate your dishes with this robust condiment.
- Avocado Pepper Sauce$4.00
A creamy and vibrant Venezuelan condiment featuring seasonal, delicious veggies for a smooth, tangy sauce. Perfect for dipping, drizzling, or adding a burst of flavor to dishes.
- Chimichurri Sauce$4.00
A zesty Argentinian condiment with chopped parsley, garlic, vinegar, and spices. It's a versatile, herbaceous sauce used to enhance dishes
Empanadas
- Argentinian Empanadas with Slow-Braised Chicken$9.50
Golden, hand-crafted pastry shell that's generously filled with our signature slow-braised chicken. It's savory, juicy, and an irresistible classic from Argentina
- Argentinian Empanadas with Slow-Braised Beef$9.50
Golden, hand-crafted pastry shell that's generously filled with our signature slow-braised beef. A delightful treat for those who prefer beef as their meat of choice.
- Vegan Chorizo Empanadas$9.50
Experience the best Argentinian flavors with our hand-crafted pastry shells filled with spicy and savory vegan chorizo. It's a delightful twist that's perfect for plant-based food enthusiasts.
Appetizers
- Plain Arepitas Platter with Natilla$10.00
A Latin-inspired appetizer featuring crispy corn cakes, served with a creamy nata dip. A harmonious blend of flavors and textures to kickstart your meal.
- Cheese Arepitas Platter with Natilla$10.00
Our Latin-inspired appetizer features crispy cheese-infused arepitas paired with a creamy nata dip, offering a delightful fusion of flavors and textures to kickstart your meal.
Soup
Salad
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Mousse cake$12.50
Layers of velvety mousse on a chocolate sponge, glazed in ganache and topped with Chantilly cream. Pure chocolate bliss!
- Mango Mousse Cake$12.50
Tropical mango mousse on a light sponge, topped with fresh glazed mango and Chantilly cream. A taste of paradise!
- Apple Crumble Pie$11.50
Indulge in our tasty Apple Crumble Pies: Flaky crust, spiced apples, golden perfection, served warm with whipped cream. Classic comfort in every bite.
- Pumpkin Pie$11.50
A classic, rich and spiced pumpkin filling in a flaky, buttery crust. The ultimate taste of fall.
- Berry Pie$11.50
A burst of sweet and tangy mixed berries baked into a golden, flaky crust. A simple yet delightful dessert.
- Pecan Pie$11.50
Rich, nutty goodness encased in a sweet, gooey filling and a buttery crust. A timeless favorite.
- Cherry Pie$11.50
Sweet and tart cherries baked into a flaky, buttery pie shell. A classic dessert bursting with fruity flavor.
- Blackberry Pie$11.50
Savor the sweet-tart perfection of our Blackberry Pie, a delightful blend of sun-ripened blackberries in a golden, flaky crust—a perfect indulgence in every bite.
Cocina Casera Regular Menu
Appetizers
- Squashed Zesty Avocado & Plantain Chips$11.50
A delightful blend of avocado, garlic, onions, spices, drizzled with lime juice and served alongside crispy plantain chips.
- Canoas de Platanos$11.50
Plantains lavishly topped with beans, cheese, zesty avocado pepper sauce and your choice of protein.
- Yucca Fries$10.50
Golden crispy cassava steak fries served with your choice of sauce.
- Tostones$11.00
Twice fried golden plantain slices topped with your choice of protein.
- South American Chili$10.00
Choose from slow-braised beef, chicken, or vegan chorizo. Served with a zesty lime wedge. A taste of South America in every bite!
- Empanada$11.75
A slow-braised chicken, slow-braised beef, plantain, or vegan chorizo with our signature blend of veggies & spices, stuffed into a house-made fried pastry from South America. Served with our spicy picante red sauce or our avocado pepper sauce.
- NEW - South American Style 3-Cheese Black Bean Dip$12.50
Try it today, let us know what you think!
Soup & Salad
- Criolla Soup$11.00
House-made vegetable soup with fresh corn rounds and plantains, harmoniously seasoned with Latin spices.
- Creamy Butternut Squash Soup$11.00
Creamy butternut squash and celery soup, topped with toasted pumpkin seeds for added depth and texture, with your choice of protein.
- Casera Salad$12.00
Our signature crafted salad with chopped romaine, tomatoes, corn, onions, cheese with house-made cilantro citrus vinaigrette.
Entrees
- Pabellón Criollo Bento Box$18.00
Indulge in Venezuela’s iconic dish, featuring your choice of slow-roasted succulent shredded beef, chicken, or vegan chorizo, harmoniously paired with black beans, fluffy rice, and crispy fried plantains served to you in a Bento Box!
- A la Plancha Bento Box$19.50
Prepared to perfection, our flavorful slow roasted beef, chicken, or vegan chorizo is marinated in a tantalizing blend of spices and accompanied by our signature yucca fries - a true celebration of Latin flavors. Served to you in a Bento Box!
- Mechada Bowl$17.50
Immerse yourself in the tender goodness of slow-roasted shredded beef, chicken or vegan chorizo bathed in a savory tomato-based sauce, served alongside a bed of fluffy rice topped with crispy plantains.
- Latin Spiced Bowl$17.50
Cilantro Rice, house-made beans, squashed avocado, sofrito, with your choice of: spiced beef, shredded chicken or vegan chorizo.
- Venezuelan Fusion Rice Bowl$19.00
Cilantro Rice, herb spiced black beans, sofrito, house-made fresh plantains.
Kids Menu
- Rice & Beans$8.50
Choice of braised beef, braised chicken, vegan chorizo.
- Yucca & Beans$7.50
Choice of braised beef, braised chicken, vegan chorizo.
- Canoa de Platano & Rice$11.00
Plantains topped with beans, cheese, zesty avocado sauce, and your choice of slowly braised beef, slowly braised chicken, vegan chorizo served with rice.
- Kids Butternut Squash Soup$8.00
Choice of braised beef, braised chicken, vegan chorizo.
- Kids Latin Caesar Salad$8.00
Choice of braised beef, braised chicken, vegan chorizo.
Sides
- House Side Salad$6.50
- Twice Fried Plantains$8.00
Twice fried golden plantain slices.
- Arepas (2 per order)$8.50
Savory corn cakes made of ground maize. Bring them home alongside a meal, stuff and enjoy!
Arepa Street Food
- Vegan Chorizo Arepa$13.95
A flat masa cake filled with your choice of slow-braised chicken, slow-braised beef, vegan chorizo and cheese.
- Chicken Arepa$13.95
Delicious corn cakes with a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy inside. These versatile treats can be stuffed or topped with a variety of fillings, making them a delightful addition to any meal.
- Beef Arepa$15.95
Savor the exquisite blend of seasoned beef and our signature corn cakes in our Beef Arepa, featuring a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior.
- Plantain, Bean & Cheese Arepa$12.95
Indulge in the perfect harmony of sweet and savory with our Plantain, Bean & Cheese Arepa - a delectable fusion of ripe plantains, flavorful beans, and gooey cheese nestled between our crispy corn cakes.
- Bean & Cheese Arepa$12.95
Experience culinary bliss with our Bean & Cheese Arepa – a symphony of flavors featuring velvety beans and gooey cheese embraced by our golden, crispy corn cakes.
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
South American Restaurant
1525 13th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122