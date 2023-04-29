Cocina Cecilia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Peruvian Food Truck serving traditional & creative Peruvian fare.
Location
Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
D'Carbon Restaurant (River St.) - 855 River Street
No Reviews
855 River Street Paterson, NJ 07524
View restaurant