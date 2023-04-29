Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocina Cecilia

Diamond Bridge Avenue

Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Popular Items

Arroz Chaufa con Maduros

$11.00

Peruvian fried rice, green onions, turkey bacon, and scrambled eggs topped with fried sweet plantains.

Seco de Carne con Frijoles

$17.00

Cilantro beef stew with potato slices served with a side of white rice.

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Sliced fried yuca served with a selection of our signature sauces.


Exclusives

Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos

$20.00Out of stock

Peruvian fried rice, green onions, and scrambled eggs mixed with giant squid, scallops, top shell, and shrimp.

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaina

$7.00

Sliced boiled potatoes topped with our spicy, creamy Peruvian cheese sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce and garnished with slices of hard-boiled egg.

Causa

$7.00

Tuna salad served between two layers of spicy mashed potatoes and garnished with a slice of hard-boiled egg.

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Sliced fried yuca served with a selection of our signature sauces.

Papa Rellena

$7.00

Potato pie stuffed with ground turkey and slices of hard-boiled egg and garnished with pickled red onions.

Sandwiches

Lomo Sandwich

$11.00

Stir-Fried beef, tomatoes, and red onions served on a sub.

Seco de Carne Sandwich

$11.00

Cilantro beef stew shredded and served on a sub.

Aji de Gallina Sandwich

$10.00

Peruvian spicy creamed chicken served as a sandwich.

Huanca-Burger

$8.50

Ground beef patty topped with thinly sliced fried potato chips. Served with our spicy, creamy Peruvian cheese sauce. Includes Cholo Chips™.

Platters

Lomo Saltado

$15.00

Stir-Fried beef, french fries, tomatoes, and red onions served with a side of white rice.

Seco de Carne con Frijoles

$17.00

Cilantro beef stew with potato slices served with a side of white rice.

Aji de Gallina

$14.00

Peruvian spicy creamed chicken with potato slices served with a side of white rice

Arroz Chaufa con Maduros

$11.00

Peruvian fried rice, green onions, turkey bacon, and scrambled eggs topped with fried sweet plantains.

Sides

Aguadito de Pollo

$5.50

Peruvian chicken and cilantro soup

Cholo Chips

$5.50

Homemade thinly sliced fried potato chips

Maduros

$5.50

Sweet Fried Plantains

Frijoles

$5.50

Peruvian White Canary Beans

White Rice

$5.50

White Rice

Desserts

Alfajore

$2.50

Soft, delicate, crumbly butter cookies held together with dulce de leche.

Crema Volteada

$3.50Out of stock

Creamy Peruvian caramel custard

Beverages

Chicha Morada

$5.00Out of stock

Limonada

$5.00

Inca Kola

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Sauces

Huancaina (2)

$1.00

Aji Verde (2)

$1.00

Rocoto (2)

$1.00

Salsa Rosada (2)

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Peruvian Food Truck serving traditional & creative Peruvian fare.

Website

Location

Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Directions

