Cocina Cubana

review star

No reviews yet

2236 East County Highway 30A

Seaside, FL 32459

Order Again

Popular Items

Click Here for Bowls Starting at $14
The CC Cubano
Croquetas

Bowls

Click Here for Bowls Starting at $14

$14.00

Sandwiches

The CC Cubano

$10.99

Combo

$14.00

Egg Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled mojo chicken sandwich, Served on a brioche bun with mojo mayo lettuce and tomato

Kids Meal/Grilled Ham & Cheese/Lemonade

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Add Egg

$0.75

Any Base

$3.00

Any Protein

$4.00

Any Topper

$1.00

Any Veggie

$2.00

Chicharrones

$2.00

Churros Plain

$5.00

Churros with cinnamon sugar

$5.00

Churros with Nutella cinnamon and sugar

$6.00

Churros with Nutella plain

$6.00

Croquetas

$6.00

Cuban Toast

$2.00

Cuban Toast with Nutella

$3.00

Extra cheese

$0.50

Maduros

$4.00

Side of Nutella

$1.00

Tostones

$4.00

Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Cafecito

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Extra Shot

$1.00

Iced Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Regular Joe

$2.25

Add Mocha

$1.00

De Caf

Add Caramel

$1.00

Add French Vanilla

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Bottle Of Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cup of Water

$0.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Small Cola

$1.50

Small Lemon Lime

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Frozen Booze

Frose

$10.99

FROjito

$10.99

Cuba Libra

$10.99

Large Frose

$15.00

Large Cuba Libra

$15.00

Large Frojito

$15.00

Beer

30a Beach Blonde Ale

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

DOS EQUIS XXX

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

SOL

$5.00

STELLA!!!!

$5.00

Topo Chico Large

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:58 pm
Cuban Sandwiches, Bowls, Coffee and More! Please use "Choose a Menu Option" for beverages.

2236 East County Highway 30A, Seaside, FL 32459

