Cocina 35 Barrio Logan 2649 Boston Ave
2649 Boston ave
San Diego, CA 92113
DESAYUNOS
CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS
Our best seller tomato salsa chilaquiles, topped with beef chorizo and 2 eggs! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
MERCADO
Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
LA BOMBA
Creamy habanero salsa topped with juicy cochinita pibil! For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR
3 Chile creamy secret salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
DIVORCIADOS
Can’t decide which one you want to try? Choose 2 salsas For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CHILAQUILES
Served with a side of beans. Choose –Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado –Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano -Habanero – Cilantro, habanero -Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions -Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle -Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
EL TOCHOMOROCHO
Your choice of regular chilaquiles, tamal gratinado, 2 huevos rancheros and beans. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
EL PATRON
Your choice of regular chilaquiles, with beans, 2 eggs and crispy cajeta toast. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
EL SINALOENSE
Your choice of regular chilaquiles, Chilorio, beef machaca, tamal gratinado and beans. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
MEXICAN SCRAMBLE
Your choice of protein, 3 scrambled eggs, side of beans, avocado, tomato, and corn or flour tortillas
ENFRIJOLADAS
4 Corn quesadillas topped with creamy frijoles puercos salsa, beef chorizo, your choice of eggs, sour cream, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro and avocado.
OMELETTE DE LA CASA
4 Egg monterrey jack cheese omelette, over a bed of salsa, your choice of protein, sour cream, cheese, pickled onions and avocado. Served with a side of beans and fresh fruit. Choose corn or flour tortillas.
POSTRES
BEBIDAS
AGUA FRESCA (20OZ)
CAFÉ DE OLLA
Mexican spiced coffee, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Cocoa
CAFÉ AMERICANO
COCA MEXICANA
DIET COKE
JUGO DE NARANJA
ORANGE JUICE FRESHLY SQUEEZED
CHOCOMILK
YES It is Pacho Pantera!
MILK (12OZ)
BOTELLA DE AGUA (16OZ)
APPLE JUICE (8OZ)
AGUAS FRESCAS (32OZ)
AGUA FRESCA (1/2 GALON 64OZ)
AGUA FRESCA (GALON 128OZ)
NIÑOS
LUNCH
LOTERIA BURRITO
Carne asada, crispy bacon, avocado, sour cream, Monterrey cheese, tomatillo salsa, grilled onions & poblano peppers.
TACO A LA CARTA
Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema.
TACO COMBO
12 oz Protein: Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema). 10 mini tortillas, (onions, cilantro, limes, salsa roja and salsa verde). 20 oz agua fresca: choose Mango con tajin, Jamaica, Horchata or La verde
TACOS DORADOS
5 Hard shell tacos, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado, served with side of beans and tomato broth.
TORTA
Our amazing Mexican sandwich, Choose cochinita pibil or carne asada, filled with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, avocado, pickled jalapeños, house mayo and a side of french fries.
SIDES
BURRITOS
BURRITO DE HUEVO CON CHORIZO
EGG AND BEEF CHORIZO MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE HUEVO CON CHILORIO
EGG AND PORK CHILORIO MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE HUEVO CON MACHACA
EGG AND BEEF MACHACA MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE HUEVO CON VEGETALES
EGGS AND PICO DE GALLO MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE FRIJOLES PUERCOS CON HUEVO
SPICY PORK BEANS AND EGGS MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE FRIJOLES PUERCOS CON PANELA
SPICY BEANS AND PANELA CHEESE MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE MACHACA
BEEF MACHACA MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE COCHINITA PIBIL
COCHINITA PIBIL AND RED ONIONS BURRITO
BURRITO DE CARNITAS
PORK CARNITAS MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE CHILORIO
PORK CHILORIO MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE RAJAS CON CREMA
SMOKED POBLANO PEPPERS, CORN, ONIONS, ZUCHINNI IN A CREAMY SMOKED POBLANO SALSA MINI BURRITO
BURRITO DE POLLO AL CHIPOTLE
CREAMY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO
TORTAS
TORTA CUBANA
Our delicious Carne asada, cochinita, grilled cheese and turkey torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.
TORTA DE COCHINITA
Cochinita pibil torta filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.
TORTA DE AL PASTOR
Al Pastor Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.
TORTA DE CARNITAS
Pork Carnitas Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.
TORTA DE CARNE ASADA
Carne asada Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.
TORTA DE POLLO
Grilled chicken Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.
MOLLETES
Toasted bolillo, topped with frijoles puercos, melted monterrey jack, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo and avocado.
MOLLETES LOLA
Toasted bolillo, topped with frijoles puercos, melted monterrey jack, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo and carne asada.
TORTA DE QUESO PANELA
Panela cheese Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.
SANDWICHTOWN
EL PAVITO SANDWICH
Turkey and grilled cheese sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.
THE VEGGIE SANDWICH
Panela cheese sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chipotle chicken, and bacon sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.
CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, bacon and grilled cheese sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.
AVOCADO TOAST WITH EGG
1 Slice of toasted bread, avocado, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and your choice of eggs.
AVOCADO TOAST WITH PANELA
1 Slice of toasted bread, avocado, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and panela cheese.
SANDWICH DE AGUACATE
Avocado sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.
ANTOJITOS DEL NORTE
SOPA DE TORTILLA
Tomato broth, panela cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream, avocado and chili flakes.
TACOS DORADOS DE PAPA
Potato and cheese hard shell tacos, topped lettuce, sour cream, cucumber, tomato, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado. Served with a side of tomato broth and beans.
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
4 Chicken flautas, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, cucumber, tomato, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with tomato broth and beans.
FLAUTAS BANDERA
4 Chicken flautas, topped with green tomatillo salsa, salsa de Chile de arbor, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro and avocado. Served with a side of beans.
ENCHILADAS DE POLLO
4 Chicken enchiladas, topped with you choice of salsa, sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions and avocado. Served with a side of beans.
PLATO DE COCHINITA PIBIL
8 oz Cochinita pibil, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.
PLATO DE ADOBADA
Crispy Al Pastor and grilled pineapple, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.
PLATO DE CARNITAS
8 Carnitas light, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.
PLATO DE CARNE ASADA
Carne asada, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.
PLATO DE POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken breast, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.
PLATO DE POLLO AL CHIPOTLE
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.
MI DULCE DESAYUNO
SWEET SAMPLER (WAFFLE, TOAST AND PANCAKES)
2 pieces of cajeta toast, 2 mini waffles and 2 mini pancakes. Add eggs for a full breakfast.
MINI WAFFLES WITH FRUIT
4 mini waffles, strawberries and bananas
MINI WAFFLE NUTELLA AND BANANA
4 Mini waffles with nutella and bananas
MINI WAFFLE STRAWBERRIE AND LECHERA
4 mini waffles with strawberries and condensed milk
MINI WAFFLE CAJETA AND BANANA
4 mini waffles with cajeta and bananas
LECHERITA TOAST
4 slices of our amazing crispy toast, topped with condensed milk and strawberries. Add eggs for a full breakfast.
NUTELLA TOAST
CAJETA TOAST WITH BANANA
MINI PANCAKES WITH EGGS
BANANA AND NUTELLA PANCAKES
FRESAS Y LECHERA PANCAKES
BANANA AND CAJETA PANCAKES
BREAKFAST TACOS
BOWLS
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
MIS OMELETTES
LA BOMBA OMELETTE
Cochinita pibil, creamy habanero salsa, sour cream, cheese, pickled onions, avocado.
OMELETTE DE CHILAQUILES
OMELETTE DE LA CASA
Rajas con Crema
OMELETTE NORTENO
Chilorio con papa Pico de gallo, crema, queso monterrey, aguacate
OMELETTE SONORA
Machaca con papa Pico de gallo, crema, queso monterrey, aguacate
OMELETTE GRINGO
Bacon, potato, monterrey jack, Pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream
BUILD YOUR FAVORITE OMELETTE - WHOLE EGGS
BUILD YOUR FAVORITE OMELETTE - EGG WHITES
CHILAQUILES
SIDES
BEBIDAS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
