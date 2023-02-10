Main picView gallery

Cocina 35 Barrio Logan 2649 Boston Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2649 Boston ave

San Diego, CA 92113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DESAYUNOS

CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS

CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS

$17.75

Our best seller tomato salsa chilaquiles, topped with beef chorizo and 2 eggs! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

MERCADO

MERCADO

$16.25

Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light! For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

LA BOMBA

LA BOMBA

$16.25

Creamy habanero salsa topped with juicy cochinita pibil! For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR

CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR

$16.25

3 Chile creamy secret salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

DIVORCIADOS

DIVORCIADOS

$15.25

Can’t decide which one you want to try? Choose 2 salsas For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Served with a side of beans. Choose –Rojos ( vegetarian)- Chile Colorado –Verdes – Tomatillo and serrano -Habanero – Cilantro, habanero -Tomato – Tomato, chile poblano and onions -Chipotle – Creamy Chipotle -Salsa secreta – Creamy 3 Chile salsa For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

EL TOCHOMOROCHO

EL TOCHOMOROCHO

$18.50

Your choice of regular chilaquiles, tamal gratinado, 2 huevos rancheros and beans. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

EL PATRON

EL PATRON

$18.50

Your choice of regular chilaquiles, with beans, 2 eggs and crispy cajeta toast. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

EL SINALOENSE

EL SINALOENSE

$19.50

Your choice of regular chilaquiles, Chilorio, beef machaca, tamal gratinado and beans. For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!

MEXICAN SCRAMBLE

MEXICAN SCRAMBLE

$14.75

Your choice of protein, 3 scrambled eggs, side of beans, avocado, tomato, and corn or flour tortillas

ENFRIJOLADAS

ENFRIJOLADAS

$14.75

4 Corn quesadillas topped with creamy frijoles puercos salsa, beef chorizo, your choice of eggs, sour cream, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro and avocado.

OMELETTE DE LA CASA

OMELETTE DE LA CASA

$17.50

4 Egg monterrey jack cheese omelette, over a bed of salsa, your choice of protein, sour cream, cheese, pickled onions and avocado. Served with a side of beans and fresh fruit. Choose corn or flour tortillas.

POSTRES

CHURROS CON CAJETA

CHURROS CON CAJETA

$6.95
CONCHA

CONCHA

$3.50
CONCHA RELLENA

CONCHA RELLENA

$6.95

French toast concha, filled with strawberries, horchata whipped cream topped with cajeta!

FLAN

FLAN

$6.75

Definitely the best Flan in San Diego!

GALLETA DE CHOCOLATE

GALLETA DE CHOCOLATE

$3.50
POLVORONES DE CAJETA (2 PIEZAS)

POLVORONES DE CAJETA (2 PIEZAS)

$3.95
EMPANADAS DE CAJETA

EMPANADAS DE CAJETA

$4.50

Creamy cajeta empanadas

BEBIDAS

AGUA FRESCA (20OZ)

AGUA FRESCA (20OZ)

$4.95
CAFÉ DE OLLA

CAFÉ DE OLLA

$4.95

Mexican spiced coffee, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Cocoa

CAFÉ AMERICANO

CAFÉ AMERICANO

$4.50
COCA MEXICANA

COCA MEXICANA

$4.00

DIET COKE

$2.75
JUGO DE NARANJA

JUGO DE NARANJA

$6.50

ORANGE JUICE FRESHLY SQUEEZED

CHOCOMILK

CHOCOMILK

$5.50

YES It is Pacho Pantera!

MILK (12OZ)

$4.00

BOTELLA DE AGUA (16OZ)

$2.50

APPLE JUICE (8OZ)

$2.00
AGUAS FRESCAS (32OZ)

AGUAS FRESCAS (32OZ)

$8.25
AGUA FRESCA (1/2 GALON 64OZ)

AGUA FRESCA (1/2 GALON 64OZ)

$12.75
AGUA FRESCA (GALON 128OZ)

AGUA FRESCA (GALON 128OZ)

$19.95

NIÑOS

KIDS CAJETA TOAST

KIDS CAJETA TOAST

$9.95

Cajeta toast served with a side of eggs.

KIDS MINI PANCAKES

KIDS MINI PANCAKES

$11.25

Served with a side of eggs.

LUNCH

LOTERIA BURRITO

LOTERIA BURRITO

$14.75

Carne asada, crispy bacon, avocado, sour cream, Monterrey cheese, tomatillo salsa, grilled onions & poblano peppers.

TACO A LA CARTA

TACO A LA CARTA

$3.75

Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema.

TACO COMBO

TACO COMBO

$15.50

12 oz Protein: Choose Cochinita Pibil, Carnitas light, Chilorio, Beef Machaca, Carne Asada, Al pastor, Pollo Asado, or Rajas con crema). 10 mini tortillas, (onions, cilantro, limes, salsa roja and salsa verde). 20 oz agua fresca: choose Mango con tajin, Jamaica, Horchata or La verde

TACOS DORADOS

TACOS DORADOS

$14.95

5 Hard shell tacos, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado, served with side of beans and tomato broth.

TORTA

TORTA

$16.00

Our amazing Mexican sandwich, Choose cochinita pibil or carne asada, filled with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, avocado, pickled jalapeños, house mayo and a side of french fries.

SIDES

CAJETA TOAST SIDE

CAJETA TOAST SIDE

$4.75

Our Mexican take on the classic french toast, vanilla-cajeta toast

PANCAKE SIDE

$4.75
TAMAL GRATINADO

TAMAL GRATINADO

$4.95

BURRITOS

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON CHORIZO

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$2.95

EGG AND BEEF CHORIZO MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON CHILORIO

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON CHILORIO

$2.95

EGG AND PORK CHILORIO MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON MACHACA

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON MACHACA

$2.95

EGG AND BEEF MACHACA MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON VEGETALES

BURRITO DE HUEVO CON VEGETALES

$2.95

EGGS AND PICO DE GALLO MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE FRIJOLES PUERCOS CON HUEVO

BURRITO DE FRIJOLES PUERCOS CON HUEVO

$2.95

SPICY PORK BEANS AND EGGS MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE FRIJOLES PUERCOS CON PANELA

BURRITO DE FRIJOLES PUERCOS CON PANELA

$2.95

SPICY BEANS AND PANELA CHEESE MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE MACHACA

BURRITO DE MACHACA

$3.50

BEEF MACHACA MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE COCHINITA PIBIL

BURRITO DE COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.50

COCHINITA PIBIL AND RED ONIONS BURRITO

BURRITO DE CARNITAS

BURRITO DE CARNITAS

$3.50

PORK CARNITAS MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE CHILORIO

BURRITO DE CHILORIO

$3.50

PORK CHILORIO MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE RAJAS CON CREMA

BURRITO DE RAJAS CON CREMA

$3.50

SMOKED POBLANO PEPPERS, CORN, ONIONS, ZUCHINNI IN A CREAMY SMOKED POBLANO SALSA MINI BURRITO

BURRITO DE POLLO AL CHIPOTLE

BURRITO DE POLLO AL CHIPOTLE

$3.50

CREAMY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO

TORTAS

TORTA CUBANA

TORTA CUBANA

$15.75

Our delicious Carne asada, cochinita, grilled cheese and turkey torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.

TORTA DE COCHINITA

TORTA DE COCHINITA

$15.75

Cochinita pibil torta filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.

TORTA DE AL PASTOR

TORTA DE AL PASTOR

$15.00

Al Pastor Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.

TORTA DE CARNITAS

TORTA DE CARNITAS

$15.00

Pork Carnitas Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.

TORTA DE CARNE ASADA

TORTA DE CARNE ASADA

$15.00

Carne asada Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.

TORTA DE POLLO

TORTA DE POLLO

$15.00

Grilled chicken Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.

MOLLETES

MOLLETES

$11.50

Toasted bolillo, topped with frijoles puercos, melted monterrey jack, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo and avocado.

MOLLETES LOLA

MOLLETES LOLA

$14.00

Toasted bolillo, topped with frijoles puercos, melted monterrey jack, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo and carne asada.

TORTA DE QUESO PANELA

$15.00

Panela cheese Torta, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with a side of fries.

SANDWICHTOWN

EL PAVITO SANDWICH

EL PAVITO SANDWICH

$12.75

Turkey and grilled cheese sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.

THE VEGGIE SANDWICH

THE VEGGIE SANDWICH

$12.75

Panela cheese sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.75

Chipotle chicken, and bacon sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.

CLUB SANDWICH

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.75

Turkey, bacon and grilled cheese sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.

AVOCADO TOAST WITH EGG

AVOCADO TOAST WITH EGG

$12.75

1 Slice of toasted bread, avocado, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and your choice of eggs.

AVOCADO TOAST WITH PANELA

$12.75

1 Slice of toasted bread, avocado, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and panela cheese.

SANDWICH DE AGUACATE

$12.75

Avocado sandwich, filled with house mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, avocado. Served with a side of jalapeño, onions and chipotle cream.

ANTOJITOS DEL NORTE

SOPA DE TORTILLA

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$7.00

Tomato broth, panela cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream, avocado and chili flakes.

TACOS DORADOS DE PAPA

TACOS DORADOS DE PAPA

$14.95

Potato and cheese hard shell tacos, topped lettuce, sour cream, cucumber, tomato, cotija cheese, pickled onions and avocado. Served with a side of tomato broth and beans.

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$14.50

4 Chicken flautas, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, cucumber, tomato, pickled onions, and avocado. Served with tomato broth and beans.

FLAUTAS BANDERA

$14.50

4 Chicken flautas, topped with green tomatillo salsa, salsa de Chile de arbor, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro and avocado. Served with a side of beans.

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO

$14.95

4 Chicken enchiladas, topped with you choice of salsa, sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions and avocado. Served with a side of beans.

PLATO DE COCHINITA PIBIL

PLATO DE COCHINITA PIBIL

$16.95

8 oz Cochinita pibil, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.

PLATO DE ADOBADA

PLATO DE ADOBADA

$16.95

Crispy Al Pastor and grilled pineapple, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.

PLATO DE CARNITAS

PLATO DE CARNITAS

$16.95

8 Carnitas light, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.

PLATO DE CARNE ASADA

PLATO DE CARNE ASADA

$16.95

Carne asada, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.

PLATO DE POLLO ASADO

PLATO DE POLLO ASADO

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.

PLATO DE POLLO AL CHIPOTLE

PLATO DE POLLO AL CHIPOTLE

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, beans and salad. Choose corn or flour tortillas.

MI DULCE DESAYUNO

SWEET SAMPLER (WAFFLE, TOAST AND PANCAKES)

SWEET SAMPLER (WAFFLE, TOAST AND PANCAKES)

$15.95

2 pieces of cajeta toast, 2 mini waffles and 2 mini pancakes. Add eggs for a full breakfast.

MINI WAFFLES WITH FRUIT

MINI WAFFLES WITH FRUIT

$14.00

4 mini waffles, strawberries and bananas

MINI WAFFLE NUTELLA AND BANANA

MINI WAFFLE NUTELLA AND BANANA

$14.00

4 Mini waffles with nutella and bananas

MINI WAFFLE STRAWBERRIE AND LECHERA

MINI WAFFLE STRAWBERRIE AND LECHERA

$14.00

4 mini waffles with strawberries and condensed milk

MINI WAFFLE CAJETA AND BANANA

MINI WAFFLE CAJETA AND BANANA

$14.00

4 mini waffles with cajeta and bananas

LECHERITA TOAST

$14.00

4 slices of our amazing crispy toast, topped with condensed milk and strawberries. Add eggs for a full breakfast.

NUTELLA TOAST

$14.00

CAJETA TOAST WITH BANANA

$14.00

MINI PANCAKES WITH EGGS

$14.00

BANANA AND NUTELLA PANCAKES

$14.00

FRESAS Y LECHERA PANCAKES

$14.00

BANANA AND CAJETA PANCAKES

$14.00

BREAKFAST TACOS

6” Corn Tortillas served with beans
2 BREAKFAST TACOS - CHORIZO, PAPA Y HUEVO

2 BREAKFAST TACOS - CHORIZO, PAPA Y HUEVO

$14.75

2 BREAKFAST TACOS - A LA MEXICANA CON PAPA

$14.75

2 BREAKFAST TACOS - CHILORIO, PAPA Y HUEVO

$14.75
2 BREAKFAST TACOS - MACHACA, PAPA Y HUEVO

2 BREAKFAST TACOS - MACHACA, PAPA Y HUEVO

$14.75
2 BREAKFAST TACOS - GRILLED PANELA CHEESE, PAPA Y HUEVO

2 BREAKFAST TACOS - GRILLED PANELA CHEESE, PAPA Y HUEVO

$14.75

BOWLS

4 Scrambled eggs with your choice of toppings

BOWLS

$15.75

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

4 scrambled eggs with your choice of toppings 14” Flour Tortilla

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

$14.75

MIS OMELETTES

Served with beans and side of chips

LA BOMBA OMELETTE

$17.50

Cochinita pibil, creamy habanero salsa, sour cream, cheese, pickled onions, avocado.

OMELETTE DE CHILAQUILES

$17.75

OMELETTE DE LA CASA

$17.00

Rajas con Crema

OMELETTE NORTENO

$17.75

Chilorio con papa Pico de gallo, crema, queso monterrey, aguacate

OMELETTE SONORA

$17.75

Machaca con papa Pico de gallo, crema, queso monterrey, aguacate

OMELETTE GRINGO

$17.75

Bacon, potato, monterrey jack, Pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream

BUILD YOUR FAVORITE OMELETTE - WHOLE EGGS

$17.75

BUILD YOUR FAVORITE OMELETTE - EGG WHITES

$18.75

CHILAQUILES

REGULAR CHILAQUILES

$14.75

SIDES

TAMAL GRATINADO

$4.95

TAMAL CON RAJAS

$6.50

TOAST CON NUTELLA

$5.50

TOAST CON CAJETA

$5.50

2 MINI PANCAKES DE NUTELLA

$5.50

2 MINI PANCAKES CON CAJETA

$5.50

KIDS MENU

MINI PANCAKE CON HUEVO

$9.95

TOAST CON HUEVO

$9.95

BEBIDAS

MANGO CON TAJIN

MANGO CON TAJIN

$4.95

JAMAICA

$4.95

HORCHATA

$4.95

LA VERDE

$4.95

CAFE NEGRO

$4.50

CAFE DE OLLA

$4.95
CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$5.50
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$6.50
COKE

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

POSTRES

CHURROS

CHURROS

$6.95
FLAN

FLAN

$6.75
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$3.75

CAJETA COOKIES

$3.95

EMPANADA DE CAJETA

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2649 Boston ave, San Diego, CA 92113

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cali BBQ - - Barrio Food Hub
orange starNo Reviews
2707 Boston Avenue San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
Harborside Cuisine - Lao/Thai/Sushi
orange star4.4 • 162
2844 Main St. Unit B San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
FISH GUTS - Barrio Logan
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Logan Avenue San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
Salud Tacos - Barrio Logan
orange star4.1 • 1,950
2196 Logan Ave San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
El Carrito Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2154 Logan Ave San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
Hayes Burger
orange starNo Reviews
2060 Logan Avenue San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston