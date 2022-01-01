Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocina de Carlos - Waterville

review star

No reviews yet

205 Farnsworth Drive

Waterville, OH 43566

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
16 oz. House Margarita to-go
Street Tacos Carte

Click here if you need silverware

YES PLEASE INCLUDE SILVERWARE

MARGARITAS To-Go- NEW!!!

16 oz. House Margarita to-go

16 oz. House Margarita to-go

$10.00

Our original house margarita to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 3 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up. MUST PURCHASE FOOD TO PURCHASE MARGARITAS TOGO.

16 oz. Golden Margarita to-go

16 oz. Golden Margarita to-go

$12.00

Our golden margarita to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 3 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up. MUST PURCHASE FOOD TO GET MARGARITAS TO-GO.

16 oz. Top Shelf Avion Tequila margarita

16 oz. Top Shelf Avion Tequila margarita

$16.00

Our Top-Shelf Margarita made with 100% Agave-Avion Silver Tequila to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 2 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up.

Mango Jalapeno

Mango Jalapeno

$14.00

Our Mango Jalapeno Margarita to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 3 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up. MUST PURCHASE FOOD TO GET MARGARITAS TO-GO.

Extra chips and salsa

extra bag of chips

extra bag of chips

$1.25

each order comes with 1 small bag of chips. get an extra bag of chips for $1.25

8 oz. salsa

8 oz. salsa

$2.00

each order comes with a small salsa. Add an extra 8 oz. salsa for $2.00

Extra tortillas

order of flour tortillas

order of flour tortillas

$1.00

Fajitas and certain platters come with tortillas. Add this option for an extra order of tortillas.

order of corn tortillas

$1.00

extra order of corn tortillas

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$4.50
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$4.25
Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$6.50

Refried beans and queso blanco

Jalapeño Dip

Jalapeño Dip

$7.00

Beans, ground beef, queso blanco, jalapeños

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Queso blanco, chorizo

Taquitos Flauta

Taquitos Flauta

$9.00

6 fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. For dipping: guacamole, sour cream and queso blanco

Quesadillas Andele

Quesadillas Andele

$9.00

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and one choice topping. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$9.00

Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese and topping of your choice. Covered with lettuce sour cream, and tomatoes.

Nachos Cheese Only

$6.50

Nachos, Shredded Chicken and Cheese Only

$9.00

Tortilla chips, baked cheese and shredded chicken.

Nachos, Ground Beef and Cheese Only

Nachos, Ground Beef and Cheese Only

$9.00

Tortilla chips, baked cheese and ground beef

Nachos, Steak and Cheese Only

$10.00

Tortilla chips, baked cheese and steak strips

Nachos, Grilled Chicken and Cheese Only

Nachos, Grilled Chicken and Cheese Only

$10.00

tortilla strips, baked cheese and grilled chicken

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup (Cup)

Tortilla Soup (Cup)

$4.00

Carlos' Mama special recipe with fresh broth, pico de gallo, cheese, fresh squeezed lime juice, Spanish rice, and crispy tortilla chips.

Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

$5.50
Mayan Salad

Mayan Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, chopped lettuce, black bean, roasted corn, queso fresco, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips

Riviera Salad

$15.00

Fresh bed of baby spinach, red sweet pepper, queso fresco, lime juice, black beans, corn, grilled mango, tilapia, and 6 shrimp

Taco Salad Ground Beef

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$10.00

Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$10.00

Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole

Taco Salad Steak Fajita

$12.00

Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled steak, grilled onions, and tomatoes. refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole

Taco Salad Chicken Fajita

$12.00

Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole

Taco Salad Shrimp Fajita

$13.50

Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled shrimp, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole

Taco Salad Vegan Sausage Mix

$12.50

Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled vegan sausage chorizo, black bean and corn. Refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Taco Salad Veggie Fajita

$10.00

Carlos’ Family Favorites

Burrito Sancho

Burrito Sancho

The "Big Papa Burrito". An extra large tortilla filled with your choice of filling plus rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes all inside. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top

Burrito Mijas

Burrito Mijas

A delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice and your choice of filling on the inside. Covered with slow roasted HOT sauce on top and queso blanco. Guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side.

Quesadilla Loca

Quesadilla Loca

An extra large flour tortilla, grilled and filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded and covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole.

Chimichanga Grande

Chimichanga Grande

Huge flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, folded and fried until golden brown. Covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Chimichanga Grande (Copy)

Chimichanga Grande (Copy)

Huge flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, folded and fried until golden brown. Covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Vegan Dinners

Vegana Azteca Fajita

$16.50

Onions, Tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, black beans, corn, vegan sausage chorizo, poblano peppers, and portobello

Vegan Pineapple

Vegan Pineapple

$17.50

Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan sausage chorizo, corn, black beans and portobello mushrooms. Served with flour tortillas

Vegan Street Tacos Dinner

Vegan Street Tacos Dinner

$14.00

Vegan sausage chorizo, corn, black beans, with fresh onions and cilantro

Enchilada Vegan Dinner

Enchilada Vegan Dinner

$14.00

Three corn tortillas filled with chopped VEGAN sausage, black beans, mushrooms and yellow corn. Topped with your choice of mild sauce or hot roasted salsa, and slices of avocado. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Steak Specialties

Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, tortillas, and guacamole garnish
California Nacho-Fries

California Nacho-Fries

$13.00

A bed of seasoned french fries, sliced carne asada steak, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole. Note: does not include rice, beans, or tortillas

Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Marinated sliced steak simmered in spicy medium red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Carne En Su Jugo

Carne En Su Jugo

$14.00

A delicious combination of steak strips, smoked bacon, whole pinto beans and simmered in medium green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.00

Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak, seasoned and grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Carne Asada & Portabello

Carne Asada & Portabello

$17.00

Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak seasoned and grilled with onions and portobello, dressed with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Seafood

Ceviche Asado

Ceviche Asado

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, fully cooked and finished with lime juice, fresh shopped veggies, (tomatoes, cilantro, onion) and a little touch of fresh jalapenos and avocado slices. Served with corn tostadas and rice.

Tilapia Asada

$14.00

Tender and delicious marinated tilapia, grilled with lemons. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish.

Shrimp Cozumel

Shrimp Cozumel

$14.50

12 grilled shrimp with grilled mushrooms, served over a bed of rice and dressed with queso blanco. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish

Adobo Shrimp

$14.50

12 grilled shrimp, simmered in guajillo-chipotle spicy sauce. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish

Jalapeño Crème Shrimp

Jalapeño Crème Shrimp

$15.00

12 shrimp grilled with onions, pork chorizo, jalapenos and simmered in creamy white sauce. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish

Mojo Garlic Shrimp

Mojo Garlic Shrimp

$14.50

12 grilled shrimp, cooked with garlic and lime juice. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish

Shrimp Con Queso

Shrimp Con Queso

$15.00

12 shrimp grilled with poblano peppers, red pepper and fresh mushrooms, smothered with queso blanco. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish

Devil Habanero Shrimp

Devil Habanero Shrimp

$14.50

12 grilled shrimp, simmered in our home-made habanero sauce. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and flour tortillas. Very Spicy!

Grilled Chicken

Queso Chicken

Queso Chicken

$13.00

Sliced grilled chicken with queso blanco. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Chorizo Chicken

Chorizo Chicken

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken, chorizo and queso blanco. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Poblano Chicken

Poblano Chicken

$14.00

Sliced grilled chicken with slices of Poblano peppers, grilled mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Margarita Chicken

Margarita Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapenos, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Pork

Pork carnitas simmered in our homemade green salsa. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$14.00

The original pork carnitas, slow cooked, juicy and tasty. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Chile Verde Carnitas

Chile Verde Carnitas

$14.00

Pork carnitas simmered in green salsa. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$16.50

Sliced steak, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Sliced chicken, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Mixed Fajitas (Chicken and Steak)

Mixed Fajitas (Chicken and Steak)

$16.50
Texas Fajitas

Texas Fajitas

$17.50

Steak, chicken, 6 shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Jalapeño Chicken Fajitas

$16.50

Chicken, chorizo, jalapenos, and creamy hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Tropical Fajitas

Tropical Fajitas

$17.50

Steak, chorizo, bacon, mushrooms, onions, pineapples and baked with cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Dego’s Fajitas

Dego’s Fajitas

$19.50

Steak, chorizo, chicken, pork, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Spicy Chicken Mango Fajitas

Spicy Chicken Mango Fajitas

$16.50

Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapenos, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Fundido Fajita

$17.50

12 shrimp, chorizo, onions. Baked with Chihuahua melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Durango Fajitas

Durango Fajitas

$17.50

Steak, chicken, pineapple, onions, spicy Chipotle sauce, melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Pork Jalapeño Fajitas

Pork Jalapeño Fajitas

$16.00

Tender grilled pork carnitas, onions, tomatoes, fresh grilled jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Seafood Fajitas

$19.50

12 shrimp, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, tilapia, bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.50

12 shrimp, colossal shell-on shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$13.50

grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Steak Fajitas (Copy)

Steak Fajitas (Copy)

$16.50

Sliced steak, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas

Burritos & Enchiladas

Burritos Deluxe

Burritos Deluxe

$10.50

A beef and bean burrito alongside a chicken and bean, baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Enchiladas Supreme

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.50

Four enchiladas, (beef, chicken, cheese and bean), baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Veracruz

Enchiladas Veracruz

$10.50

Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork on top. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.

Enchiladas Dinner

Enchiladas Dinner

$12.00

3 Enchiladas with your choice of ground beef, spicy chicken tinga, shredded chicken, pork or cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.

Enchiladas Verdez

Enchiladas Verdez

$12.00

Three cheese enchiladas, covered with green medium salsa and shredded beef. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.

Pineapple Don Charly

Original Pineapple Don Charly

Original Pineapple Don Charly

$17.50

Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.

Tarasco Don Charly

Tarasco Don Charly

$18.50

Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with steak, chicken, chorizo and 2 colossal shrimp. Also cooked with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.

Shrimp Don Charly

$19.50

Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled with 12 shrimp and 2 colossal shell-on shrimp. Also cooked with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.

Mango-Bacon Don Charly

$19.00

Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with 12 shrimp, bacon, mango and chorizo. Also cooked with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.

Vegan Don Charly

Vegan Don Charly

$17.50

100 % vegan dish. Cooked with vegan sausage chorizo, mushrooms corn, black beans and portobello. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.

Mexican Traditionals

Fajones

Fajones

$12.50

Steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, over a bed of Spanish rice, dressed with queso blanco and fresh cilantro. Includes tortillas

Chile Relleno Dinner Combo

Chile Relleno Dinner Combo

$13.00

2 poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, roasted, peeled , coated with eggs and baked with mild red salsa. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Chile “Rojo” Asado

Chile “Rojo” Asado

$13.00

A roasted sweet red pepper filled with 6 shrimp grilled with onions, mushrooms, pork chorizo, queso fresco. Served over rice and dressed with queso blanco. Includes guacamole garnish.

Mexican Combo

Mexican Combo

$14.50

Chile relleno, pork tamale in red salsa, pork tamale in green salsa served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Caliente Combo

$14.50

1 pork tamale, 1 pork burrito, 1 chicken enchilada, all covered with red tomatillo hot salsa and cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.

Nachos Fajita

Nachos Fajita

$13.50

Steak, chicken, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes over a bed of cheese nachos, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$9.50

3 hard beef tacos with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Taco Supreme

$9.50

4 soft flour tacos filled with cheese. 2 ground beef and 2 chicken. Lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Fajones (Copy)

Fajones (Copy)

$12.50

Steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, over a bed of Spanish rice, dressed with queso blanco and fresh cilantro. Includes tortillas

Gourmet Street Tacos

Fish Tacos Gourmet

$14.00

3 grilled tilapia tacos, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side

Shrimp Tacos Gourmet

Shrimp Tacos Gourmet

$14.00

3 shrimp tacos, grilled onions, tomatoes and peppers Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side

Carne Asada (Steak) Tacos Gourmet

Carne Asada (Steak) Tacos Gourmet

$13.50

Grilled steak Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side

Caribbean Tacos Gourmet

$13.50

3 tacos, grilled chicken, jalapenos, pineapple, grilled cheese. Served on double stacked corn tortillas. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side

Al Pastor Chicken Tacos Gourmet

Al Pastor Chicken Tacos Gourmet

$13.50

3 Tacos, grilled chicken simmered in chipotle mild sauce. Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side

Al Pastor Pork Tacos Gourmet

$13.50

3 Traditional "street tacos" with Pork simmered in chipotle mild sauce, fresh cilantro and onions. Served with beans and guacamole garnish.

Pork Carnitas Tacos Gourmet

Pork Carnitas Tacos Gourmet

$13.50

3 tacos, Tender slow cooked pork. Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side

Kids Menu

KIDS 2 Crunchy Tacos

$5.50

Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries.

KIDS 2 Soft Tacos

KIDS 2 Soft Tacos

$5.50

Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries

Kids 2 Enchiladas

$5.50

Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries

Kids (1) Quesadilla

Kids (1) Quesadilla

$5.50

Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries

Kids (1) Burrito

$5.50

Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries

Kids (6) Chicken Nuggets

Kids (6) Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries

A la Carte & Combos

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$4.75

Adds Rice, Beans, and Guacamole Garnish to your choices

Hard TACO

Hard TACO

$2.50

Hard corn tortilla. Choice of ground beef and shredded chicken, with lettuce and cheese

Soft Shell TACO

$2.50

Soft flour tortilla. Choice of ground beef and shredded chicken, with lettuce and cheese

Street Tacos Carte

$3.25

Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne asada steak, pork carnitas, grilled chicken, caribbean or al Pastor chicken

Enchiladas Carte

Enchiladas Carte

$2.75

Corn tortilla rolled and baked with mild red sauce and cheese. Choose ground beef, chicken shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga, or pork

Tamale Carte

$2.75

Handmade and filled with spicy pork, baked with red mild sauce and cheese

Tostada Carte

$3.75

Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce tomato, and sour cream. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork

Burrito Carte

$4.00

Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork. Baked with red mild sauce and cheese

Quesadilla Carte

$4.75

Fur tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spic chicken tinga, pork, spinach or mushrooms.

Chimichanga Carte

Chimichanga Carte

$4.75

Fried flour tortilla covered with queso blanco. Filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork

Chile Relleno Carte

$5.00

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, coated with egg and baked with mild salsa

--------------------------

Sides

Fajita Side Garnish with Tortillas

$4.50

Rice, Beans, and Guacamole Garnish

Rice and Beans

$3.75
Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Rice with Cheese dip

$4.50
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.50

Whole Pinto Beans

$2.50

French Fries

$3.00

Corn Tortilla

$1.00
Flour Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Guacamole 2oz.

$1.50

Cheese Dip 2oz.

$1.50

Pico De Gallo 2oz

$0.75
Pico De Gallo 4oz.

Pico De Gallo 4oz.

$1.50

Sour Cream 2oz.

$0.75

Sour Cream 4 oz.

$1.25

Shredded Cheese 2oz

$1.00
Shredded Cheese 4oz.

Shredded Cheese 4oz.

$2.00

Sliced Jalapeños 4oz.

$1.25

Fresh Jalapeños 4oz.

$1.25

Chiles Toreados (2)

$1.50

2 Jalapenos- deep-fried and seasoned

Tomatoes 2 oz.

$0.35

Tomatoes 4 oz.

$0.70

Small plate Lettuce

$0.50

Fresh Onion 2oz.

$0.35

Fresh onion 5 oz.

$0.70

Grilled Onion 5 oz

$1.00

1/2 Avocado

$1.50

1 Avocado

$2.50

Side of Steak (8 oz.)

$6.75

Side of grilled chicken (8 oz.)

$6.75

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Side of 8 Shrimp

$6.00

Hot Salsa 4 oz.

$0.75

Fresh Habanero Salsa 2 oz.

$0.75

Mexican Soda

Jarritos pineapple

$2.75

jarritos fruit punch

$2.75

jarritos mandarin

$2.75

Desserts

Fried Ice-cream

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 Farnsworth Drive, Waterville, OH 43566

Directions

Gallery
Cocina de Carlos image
Cocina de Carlos image

