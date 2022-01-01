- Home
Cocina de Carlos - Waterville
No reviews yet
205 Farnsworth Drive
Waterville, OH 43566
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Click here if you need silverware
MARGARITAS To-Go- NEW!!!
16 oz. House Margarita to-go
Our original house margarita to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 3 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up. MUST PURCHASE FOOD TO PURCHASE MARGARITAS TOGO.
16 oz. Golden Margarita to-go
Our golden margarita to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 3 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up. MUST PURCHASE FOOD TO GET MARGARITAS TO-GO.
16 oz. Top Shelf Avion Tequila margarita
Our Top-Shelf Margarita made with 100% Agave-Avion Silver Tequila to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 2 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up.
Mango Jalapeno
Our Mango Jalapeno Margarita to go. 16 oz. with no ice. Makes two margaritas at home when you add ice. Limit 3 margaritas per order. must show ID when picking up. MUST PURCHASE FOOD TO GET MARGARITAS TO-GO.
Extra chips and salsa
Extra tortillas
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip
Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Refried beans and queso blanco
Jalapeño Dip
Beans, ground beef, queso blanco, jalapeños
Queso Fundido
Queso blanco, chorizo
Taquitos Flauta
6 fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. For dipping: guacamole, sour cream and queso blanco
Quesadillas Andele
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and one choice topping. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Nachos Supreme
Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese and topping of your choice. Covered with lettuce sour cream, and tomatoes.
Nachos Cheese Only
Nachos, Shredded Chicken and Cheese Only
Tortilla chips, baked cheese and shredded chicken.
Nachos, Ground Beef and Cheese Only
Tortilla chips, baked cheese and ground beef
Nachos, Steak and Cheese Only
Tortilla chips, baked cheese and steak strips
Nachos, Grilled Chicken and Cheese Only
tortilla strips, baked cheese and grilled chicken
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup (Cup)
Carlos' Mama special recipe with fresh broth, pico de gallo, cheese, fresh squeezed lime juice, Spanish rice, and crispy tortilla chips.
Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
Mayan Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped lettuce, black bean, roasted corn, queso fresco, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips
Riviera Salad
Fresh bed of baby spinach, red sweet pepper, queso fresco, lime juice, black beans, corn, grilled mango, tilapia, and 6 shrimp
Taco Salad Ground Beef
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Taco Salad Steak Fajita
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled steak, grilled onions, and tomatoes. refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Taco Salad Chicken Fajita
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Taco Salad Shrimp Fajita
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled shrimp, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole
Taco Salad Vegan Sausage Mix
Fresh baked large flour tortilla bowl with grilled vegan sausage chorizo, black bean and corn. Refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Taco Salad Veggie Fajita
Carlos’ Family Favorites
Burrito Sancho
The "Big Papa Burrito". An extra large tortilla filled with your choice of filling plus rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes all inside. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Burrito Mijas
A delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice and your choice of filling on the inside. Covered with slow roasted HOT sauce on top and queso blanco. Guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes on the side.
Quesadilla Loca
An extra large flour tortilla, grilled and filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded and covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole.
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, folded and fried until golden brown. Covered with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Vegan Dinners
Vegana Azteca Fajita
Onions, Tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, black beans, corn, vegan sausage chorizo, poblano peppers, and portobello
Vegan Pineapple
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan sausage chorizo, corn, black beans and portobello mushrooms. Served with flour tortillas
Vegan Street Tacos Dinner
Vegan sausage chorizo, corn, black beans, with fresh onions and cilantro
Enchilada Vegan Dinner
Three corn tortillas filled with chopped VEGAN sausage, black beans, mushrooms and yellow corn. Topped with your choice of mild sauce or hot roasted salsa, and slices of avocado. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Steak Specialties
California Nacho-Fries
A bed of seasoned french fries, sliced carne asada steak, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole. Note: does not include rice, beans, or tortillas
Chile Colorado
Marinated sliced steak simmered in spicy medium red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Carne En Su Jugo
A delicious combination of steak strips, smoked bacon, whole pinto beans and simmered in medium green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Carne Asada
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak, seasoned and grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Carne Asada & Portabello
Thin marinaded NY Strip Steak seasoned and grilled with onions and portobello, dressed with queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Seafood
Ceviche Asado
Grilled shrimp, fully cooked and finished with lime juice, fresh shopped veggies, (tomatoes, cilantro, onion) and a little touch of fresh jalapenos and avocado slices. Served with corn tostadas and rice.
Tilapia Asada
Tender and delicious marinated tilapia, grilled with lemons. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish.
Shrimp Cozumel
12 grilled shrimp with grilled mushrooms, served over a bed of rice and dressed with queso blanco. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish
Adobo Shrimp
12 grilled shrimp, simmered in guajillo-chipotle spicy sauce. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish
Jalapeño Crème Shrimp
12 shrimp grilled with onions, pork chorizo, jalapenos and simmered in creamy white sauce. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish
Mojo Garlic Shrimp
12 grilled shrimp, cooked with garlic and lime juice. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish
Shrimp Con Queso
12 shrimp grilled with poblano peppers, red pepper and fresh mushrooms, smothered with queso blanco. Served with rice, and guacamole garnish
Devil Habanero Shrimp
12 grilled shrimp, simmered in our home-made habanero sauce. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and flour tortillas. Very Spicy!
Grilled Chicken
Queso Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken with queso blanco. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Chorizo Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken, chorizo and queso blanco. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Poblano Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken with slices of Poblano peppers, grilled mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Margarita Chicken
Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapenos, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. Served with rice, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Pork
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Sliced steak, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Sliced chicken, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Mixed Fajitas (Chicken and Steak)
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, 6 shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Jalapeño Chicken Fajitas
Chicken, chorizo, jalapenos, and creamy hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Tropical Fajitas
Steak, chorizo, bacon, mushrooms, onions, pineapples and baked with cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Dego’s Fajitas
Steak, chorizo, chicken, pork, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Spicy Chicken Mango Fajitas
Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapenos, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Fundido Fajita
12 shrimp, chorizo, onions. Baked with Chihuahua melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Durango Fajitas
Steak, chicken, pineapple, onions, spicy Chipotle sauce, melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Pork Jalapeño Fajitas
Tender grilled pork carnitas, onions, tomatoes, fresh grilled jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Seafood Fajitas
12 shrimp, 2 colossal shell-on shrimp, tilapia, bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
12 shrimp, colossal shell-on shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas
Burritos & Enchiladas
Burritos Deluxe
A beef and bean burrito alongside a chicken and bean, baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas, (beef, chicken, cheese and bean), baked with red mild sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Veracruz
Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork on top. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.
Enchiladas Dinner
3 Enchiladas with your choice of ground beef, spicy chicken tinga, shredded chicken, pork or cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.
Enchiladas Verdez
Three cheese enchiladas, covered with green medium salsa and shredded beef. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.
Pineapple Don Charly
Original Pineapple Don Charly
Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.
Tarasco Don Charly
Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with steak, chicken, chorizo and 2 colossal shrimp. Also cooked with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.
Shrimp Don Charly
Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled with 12 shrimp and 2 colossal shell-on shrimp. Also cooked with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.
Mango-Bacon Don Charly
Half of a ripe, sweet pineapple grilled and filled with 12 shrimp, bacon, mango and chorizo. Also cooked with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks baked with melted cheese on top. Served with rice beans beans, guacamole garnish and tortillas.
Vegan Don Charly
100 % vegan dish. Cooked with vegan sausage chorizo, mushrooms corn, black beans and portobello. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.
Mexican Traditionals
Fajones
Steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, over a bed of Spanish rice, dressed with queso blanco and fresh cilantro. Includes tortillas
Chile Relleno Dinner Combo
2 poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, roasted, peeled , coated with eggs and baked with mild red salsa. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Chile “Rojo” Asado
A roasted sweet red pepper filled with 6 shrimp grilled with onions, mushrooms, pork chorizo, queso fresco. Served over rice and dressed with queso blanco. Includes guacamole garnish.
Mexican Combo
Chile relleno, pork tamale in red salsa, pork tamale in green salsa served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Caliente Combo
1 pork tamale, 1 pork burrito, 1 chicken enchilada, all covered with red tomatillo hot salsa and cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish.
Nachos Fajita
Steak, chicken, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes over a bed of cheese nachos, covered with queso blanco, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Dinner
3 hard beef tacos with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Taco Supreme
4 soft flour tacos filled with cheese. 2 ground beef and 2 chicken. Lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Gourmet Street Tacos
Fish Tacos Gourmet
3 grilled tilapia tacos, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side
Shrimp Tacos Gourmet
3 shrimp tacos, grilled onions, tomatoes and peppers Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side
Carne Asada (Steak) Tacos Gourmet
Grilled steak Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side
Caribbean Tacos Gourmet
3 tacos, grilled chicken, jalapenos, pineapple, grilled cheese. Served on double stacked corn tortillas. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side
Al Pastor Chicken Tacos Gourmet
3 Tacos, grilled chicken simmered in chipotle mild sauce. Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side
Al Pastor Pork Tacos Gourmet
3 Traditional "street tacos" with Pork simmered in chipotle mild sauce, fresh cilantro and onions. Served with beans and guacamole garnish.
Pork Carnitas Tacos Gourmet
3 tacos, Tender slow cooked pork. Served on double stacked corn tortillas, with fresh onions and cilantro on top. Beans and guacamole garnish on the side
Kids Menu
KIDS 2 Crunchy Tacos
Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries.
KIDS 2 Soft Tacos
Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries
Kids 2 Enchiladas
Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries
Kids (1) Quesadilla
Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries
Kids (1) Burrito
Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries
Kids (6) Chicken Nuggets
Includes one side: rice, beans, or french fries
A la Carte & Combos
Combo Platter
Adds Rice, Beans, and Guacamole Garnish to your choices
Hard TACO
Hard corn tortilla. Choice of ground beef and shredded chicken, with lettuce and cheese
Soft Shell TACO
Soft flour tortilla. Choice of ground beef and shredded chicken, with lettuce and cheese
Street Tacos Carte
Double stacked grilled corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. Choose Carne asada steak, pork carnitas, grilled chicken, caribbean or al Pastor chicken
Enchiladas Carte
Corn tortilla rolled and baked with mild red sauce and cheese. Choose ground beef, chicken shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga, or pork
Tamale Carte
Handmade and filled with spicy pork, baked with red mild sauce and cheese
Tostada Carte
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce tomato, and sour cream. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork
Burrito Carte
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork. Baked with red mild sauce and cheese
Quesadilla Carte
Fur tortilla grilled with cheese. Choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spic chicken tinga, pork, spinach or mushrooms.
Chimichanga Carte
Fried flour tortilla covered with queso blanco. Filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, spicy chicken tinga or pork
Chile Relleno Carte
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese, coated with egg and baked with mild salsa
Sides
Fajita Side Garnish with Tortillas
Rice, Beans, and Guacamole Garnish
Rice and Beans
Spanish Rice
Rice with Cheese dip
Refried Beans
Whole Pinto Beans
French Fries
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Guacamole 2oz.
Cheese Dip 2oz.
Pico De Gallo 2oz
Pico De Gallo 4oz.
Sour Cream 2oz.
Sour Cream 4 oz.
Shredded Cheese 2oz
Shredded Cheese 4oz.
Sliced Jalapeños 4oz.
Fresh Jalapeños 4oz.
Chiles Toreados (2)
2 Jalapenos- deep-fried and seasoned
Tomatoes 2 oz.
Tomatoes 4 oz.
Small plate Lettuce
Fresh Onion 2oz.
Fresh onion 5 oz.
Grilled Onion 5 oz
1/2 Avocado
1 Avocado
Side of Steak (8 oz.)
Side of grilled chicken (8 oz.)
Guacamole Salad
Side of 8 Shrimp
Hot Salsa 4 oz.
Fresh Habanero Salsa 2 oz.
