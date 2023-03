Cocina Del Carmen 1350 East Vista Way Suite 8

CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$17.00

Fresh Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with Queso Fresco, Rolled in Egg Batter and Lightly Fried to a Golden Brown. Covered with a Tangy Tomatillo Sauce, Homemade Red Sauce, or our Famous Black Mole Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans (Black or Pinto) and Three Tortilla (Corn or Flour).