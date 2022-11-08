Fresco Cocina Fresco Cocina

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap
Beer Battered Fish Tacos
Short Rib Empanada

SMALL PLATES

Charred Spanish Octopus

$19.00

patats bravas chilenos, cipolinni, chipotle aioli

Peruvian Ceviche

$19.00

pacifico saebass, leche de tigre, aji amarillo, choclo, sweet potato, served with plantain chips

Roasted Poblano Cornbread

$8.00

with orange honey butter

Short Rib Empanada

$16.00

pickled raisins, frisee, aji verde sauce

Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

$18.00

charred avocado, plantain chips, red onion, tomato, cilantro

Tequenos

$15.00

crispy queso blanco "cheese sticks", guasacaca sauce

TACOS

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$20.00

beer battered pacifico sea bass, cabbage, avocado, charred lime crema, served on blue corn tortillas

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.00

Achiote Roasted Pork Tacos

$16.00

pickled onions, avocado, cotija, served on corn tortillas

Grilled Portobello Tacos

$14.00

roasted corn relish, grilled chayote, aji verde sauce, served on corn tortillas

Braised Short Rib Tacos

$18.00

grilled scallion, chipotle aioli, served on corn tortillas

SEAFOOD

Arroz Con Camerones

$32.00

tiger shrimp, annatto rice, poblano sweet peppers, tomato-onion crudito

Mole Spiced Salmon

$31.00

rice & beans, green onion vinaigrette

Roasted Chilean Seabass Pibil

$38.00

achiote, black rice, chayote squash, roasted corn salsa

MEATS

Brazilian Churrasco

$38.00

prime skirt steak, fingerling potatoes, cipolinni charred, broccolini, herb chimichurri

Peruvian Lomo Saltado

$35.00

sauteed angus beef tenderloin strips, onions, peppers, aji amarillo, tomatoes, soy, rice

Venezuelan Pabellon Criollo

$32.00

beef braised short rib, sweet peppers, tomato, black beans, onion, rice, maduros

Peruvian Roasted Chicken Breast

$32.00

choclo, sweet potato, kale, spicy cilantro yogurt sauce

Surf & Turf Burrito "Ahogada"

$29.00

SAND/SAL/BOWL/WRAP

Chivito Sandwich

$18.00

braised pork shoulder, black forest ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato

Peruvian Style Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

smashed avocado, pickled onions, aji verde aioli

Cocina Caesar Salad

$12.00

little gem lettuce, blue corn crisps, cotija cheese, caesar dressing

Organic Mixed Greens

$14.00

jicama, pickled red onions, carrots, queso fresco, cilantro vinaigrette, toasted pepitas

Power Bowl

$15.00

quinoa, black beans, kale, pickled onions, soft boiled egg, avocado, chipotle aioli

Vegan Bowl

$16.00

rice & beans, sweet peppers, grilled chayote, broccolini, corn relish, avocado-cilantro emulsion

Mole Spice Salmon Wrap

$18.00

little gem lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, cotija cheese, charred poblano dressing

Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap

$20.00

black beans, yuca fries, avocado, kale, chimichurri

DESSERTS

Hibiscus-Lime Cake

$10.00

SIDES

Crispy Broccolini

$8.00

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

served with chipotle aioli

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side Arbol Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Blue Corn Tortillas

$5.00

Side Chimichurri

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Guasacaca

$2.00

Side Maduros

$4.00Out of stock

Side Orange Butter

$2.00

Side Plantain Chips

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

A smaller version of our organic mixed greens salad

Side Yuca Fries

$6.00

served with rocoto chile aioli

KIDS

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Tacos

$10.00

Kids Torta

$10.00

Kids Berries

$3.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresco Cocina is a Latin inspired restaurant located in the heart of Carlsbad Village serving a modern interpretation of latin cuisine. Our playfully curated menu rediscovers tradition and offers a selection of shareable plates and main courses all infused with Latin soul. Fresco Cocina is a haven for those who appreciate bold, bright flavors paired with exemplary wine and artisanal spirits that let the high quality ingredients shine.

