Mexican & Tex-Mex
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Cocina Hermanas

1,094 Reviews

$$

501 Hartz Ave

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Enchilada
Fajita Bowl
Guacamole

Appetizers

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$9.00

chili salsa, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, guacamole, gluten free

Smoked Pork Belly

Smoked Pork Belly

$15.00

Red onion, habanero salsa, radish, flour tortillas

Tuna Tostadas

Tuna Tostadas

$14.00

Served 2 per order, sushi grade ahi tuna, corn tostada, avocado, cucumber, chipotle lemon aioli, fried leeks

Quesadilla Roll

Quesadilla Roll

$14.00

Braised brisket, queso, roasted poblano, salsa, crema

Fish Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$16.00

red snapper, tomato, mango, citrus segments, avocado, cucumber GF

Birria Empanadas

Birria Empanadas

$11.00

Bell peppers, cream cheese, cumin, onion, garlic, chili powder, avocado salsa

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Fried Plantains served with apricot habanero salsa

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips. Gluten free

Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$7.00

mango habanero, habanero, and tomatillo salsa

Sopes

Sopes

$8.00

refried beans, crema, queso fresco, pollo tinga, tomatillo salsa

Aguachile

Aguachile

$17.00

ahi tuna, avocado, mango, cucumber, orange, sesame seeds

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

melted cheese dip with chorizo and roasted poblano peppers

Shrimp and Mango Ceviche

Shrimp and Mango Ceviche

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, chicken, corn, avocado, tomatoes, beans, queso cotija, lime vinaigrette. Gluten free

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Avocado, radish, tortilla strips

Baja Caesar

Baja Caesar

$12.00

romaine, house caesar dressing, cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds Add chicken (+4), carne asada (+6) or sautéed shrimp (+6)

Steak & Mango Salad

Steak & Mango Salad

$18.00

baby arugula and spinach, mango, radish, avocado, orange, charred tomato habanero dressing

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Birria Soup

$13.00

Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00

Skirt steak, tomatillo avocado salsa, onion Gluten free

Carnitas Pork Tacos

Carnitas Pork Tacos

$10.00

Pork confit, salsa verde, onion Gluten free

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$13.00

Braised short ribs, roasted tomato, onion, cheese, garlic, cilantro, house spices. Served with a white onion, cilantro beef broth to dip! Gluten free

Roasted Fish Tacos

Roasted Fish Tacos

$12.00

Red snapper fish, tomatillo avocado salsa Gluten free

Fried Shrimp Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Fried shrimp, chipotle crema, cucumber salad

Pollo Tinga Tacos

Pollo Tinga Tacos

$10.00

Marinated chicken, salsa roja, pickled onion Gluten free

Vegetarian Tacos

Vegetarian Tacos

$10.00

jackfruit, guacamole, salsa roja, pickled onion

Hermanas Trio

Hermanas Trio

$18.00

Carne Asada, Birria, Chicharron

Diablo Trio

Diablo Trio

$18.00

Spicy Shrimp, Roasted Fish, Pollo Tinga

Taco Trio Special

$18.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$14.00

chili pepper, tomato sauce, pico de gallo, crema

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$19.00

cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce

Birria Enchilada

Birria Enchilada

$24.00

braised short ribs, cheese, guajillo, chile ancho sauce, rice, beans, cilantro, onions

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$21.00

Rice, romaine lettuce, jicama, corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, cotija cheese, choice of protein.

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$21.00

rice, sauteed vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, salsa, sour cream, served with 2 tortillas, choice of grilled chicken, pollo tinga, carne asada (+$3) or grilled shrimp (+3)

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$16.00

cheese, pico de gallo, crema, rice, beans, red mole or green sauce

Garlic Shrimp Entree

Garlic Shrimp Entree

$26.00

sautéed vegetables, rice, cilantro, lime, garlic, white wine sauce

Chile Verde

$24.00
Chicken Mole

Chicken Mole

$25.00

Sides

Side Rice & Black Beans

$4.50

Side Rice

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Side Habernero Salsa

$2.00

Side Mango Habernero Salsa

$2.00

Side Avocado Tomatillo

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

Side Sour Cream

Side Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Red Mole

$2.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Beverages

Seasonal Agua Fresca

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water 250ml

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Cocktail Pitchers

Hermanas Pitcher

$58.00

Pitcher Piña Gordita

$58.00

Pitcher Sassy Señorita

$58.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Choice of chicken or vegetables

Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

$8.00

chicken, cheese, orange slices, gummy bears

Kids Cheese & Bean Burrito

Kids Cheese & Bean Burrito

$8.00

beans, cheese, flour tortillas, orange slices, gummy bears, choice of protein

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.00

penne pasta with a cheese sauce

Family Style

Family - Taco Platter

Family - Taco Platter

$63.00

10x organic corn tortillas with 2 options of your choice: Carnitas, Al Pastor, Pollo Tinga, Vegetarian, Carne Asada (+$5), Birria (+$8). Shared Appetizer: Chicharron + Chips & Salsa

Family - Fajita Bowls

Family - Fajita Bowls

$68.25

2 Fajita Bowls with choice of: Grilled Chicken, Pollo Tinga, Vegetarian, Carne Asada (+$3), Shrimp (+$3) 2 Kids Cheese & Bean Burritos Shared Appetizer: Chicharron, Chips + Salsa

Family - Enchilada/Quesadilla Pack

Family - Enchilada/Quesadilla Pack

$57.75

2 Chicken Enchiladas – red mole or green sauce 2 Kids Quesadillas – choice of meat/vegetables Shared Appetizer: Chicken Empanadas Shared Side: Rice & Beans

Family - Nacho Platter

Family - Nacho Platter

$31.50

Build Your Own Nacho Platter - tortilla chips, 8oz protein, queso fundido, pico de gallo, crema, beans, guacamole, roasted tomato salsa.

Family - Chicken Tortilla Soup

$29.40

Serves family of 4.

Family - Guacamole, Salsa, Chips

$16.80

Serves family of 4.

Game Day Platter

Game Day Platter

$63.00

Game Day Platter (serves 4+) 4 Chicken Tamales 4 Steak & Pepper Mini Quesadillas Chicharron Guacamole, Salsa, Chips

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

By embracing traditional Mexican techniques, we offer a creatively classic cuisine that marries well-known Mexican street food and family dishes with our philosophy of fresh, local & sustainable.

Website

Location

501 Hartz Ave, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

Gallery
Cocina Hermanas image
Cocina Hermanas image

