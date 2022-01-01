Cocina Mexicana
112 North Water Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
Popular Items
Appetizer (aperitivo)
1/2 Nachos
Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans
1/2 Nachos w/Meat
Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans plus your choice of meat
Cactus Salad W/ Chips
Cooked cactus mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice served with corn chips
Chalupa Poblano Chicken
3 Corn tortilla topped with your choice of sauce, shredded chicken, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
Chalupas
3 Corn tortilla topped with your choice of sauce, cooked potato with pepper, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
Chalupas Poblanas Pork
3 Corn tortilla topped with your choice of sauce, shredded pork, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
Chips y Salsa
Gringas
Flour tortilla filled with cheese served with lettuce and sour cream. Add meat for an additional fee.
Guacamole and Tortillas (3)
Guacamole is made with avocado, onion y cilantro, fresh lime juice, tomato and a little bit of jalapeno.
Guacamole with Chips
Huarache
Large Corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans, queso fresco, lettuce, onion y cilantro and your choice of sauce.
Huarache con Carne
Large Corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans, queso fresco, lettuce, onion y cilantro and your choice of sauce and meat.
Nachos
Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans
Nachos con Carne
Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans plus your choice of meat
Papas Con Carne
French Fries topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.
Quesadilla
Large Corn tortilla filled with cheese served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla w/ Filling
Large Corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with lettuce and pico de gallo
Queso con Chorizo
Melted white cheese with a splash of wine and mexican sausage (chorizo) served with corn chips
Queso Fundido
Melted white cheese with peppers onion and mushroom served with corn chips
SM Guacamole w/Chips
Sopes
Thick Corn Tortilla topped with onion y cilantro, queso fresco, sour cream, your choice of meat and sauce.
Taquitos de Pollo
6 mini Fried chicken tacos(corn tortilla) served with a side of sour cream, lettuce and guacamole.
Tostada
open faced fried corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream and shredded chicken
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
grilled marinated pork with pineapple on 2 corn tortillas. (not spicy)
Arabes Taco
Puebla specialty taco with middle eastern influence, so grilled seasoned pork/onion topped with cilantro and sour chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla. (some spice) Meat is seasoned with parsley so it might look like cilantro.
Arroz, frijoles y queso Taco
corn tortilla filled with mexican rice, refried pinto and queso fresco.
Campechano Taco
corn tortilla filled with grilled pork (carne enchilada) and carne asada(steak) yes mixed together, topped with avocado, cheese, radish, onion y cilantro.
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled mexican seasoned flank steak on a corn tortilla
Carne Enchilada Taco
Grilled pork marinated in salsa roja(mild) on a corn tortilla topped with onion y cilantro.
Carnitas Taco
Mexican style pulled pork topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla
Chorizo Taco
mexican sausage topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.
El Mexicano Taco
Corn tortilla filled with grilled cactus, fried potato, onion y cilantro, avocado and your choice of grilled veggies OR meat.
Fish Taco
Fried breaded tilapia topped with cabbage/onion/cilantro mixture and sour cream on a flour tortilla.
Lengua Taco
Beef tongue topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Maiz con rajas Taco
Corn tortilla filled with mexican rice and corn mixed with cheese onion and pepper.
Papas con rajas Taco
Corn tortilla filled with cooked potato mixed with peppers over mexican rice.
Picadillo Taco
Ground beef topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Pollo Taco
Grilled chicken breast topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Shrimp Taco
Fried breaded shrimp topped with cabbage/onion/cilantro mix, sour cream on a flour tortilla.
Taco De Cachete
Beef Platters (Platos de carne)
Bistec a la Mexicana
Beef tips cooked in tomato/chile sauce with onion, tomato, jalapeno topped with cilantro served with rice, beans and tortillas (some spice)
Milanesa
Fried breaded steak served with potato, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Tampiquena
Grilled steak topped with grilled cactus and onion, with guacamole, your choice of enchilada served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Lengua en Salsa Verde
Grilled beef tongue cooked with potato and onion in salsa verde(some spice) served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Breakfast Platters (platos de desayuno)
Huevos con Jamon
Scrambled eggs with ham served with rice beans and tortillas
Huevos Motuleños
2 fried corn tortillas filled with black beans, a fried egg then ham, tomato, green peas, onion thats been cooked with chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco cheese served with fried plantains.
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with mexican sausage (chorizo) served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
2 fried eggs on a corn tortilla topped with a tomato salsa and cilantro served with rice beans and tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, cilantro served with rice beans and tortillas.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Fried corn tortilla chips cooked in salsa verde topped with onion y cilantro, queso fresco, sour cream, served with 2 fried eggs and your choice of beans
Burritos
Chicken Platters (platos de pollo)
Arroz con Pollo
Shredded chicken cooked with onion, tomato, mushroom and broccoli served over rice, with a side of beans
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Shredded chicken cooked with zucchini, lima beans, cactus in salsa verde served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo a la Parrilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast with cooked cactus and onion served with rice beans and tortillas.
Mole Poblano
Shredded chicken cooked in various dried chili peppers/mexican chocolate sauce topped with sesame seeds served with rice beans and tortillas.
Tlacoyos
Grilled chicken breast served with rice and 2 thick corn tortillas filled with black beans covered in salsa verde, onion y cilantro and queso fresco.
Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with rice beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Tinga
Shredded Chicken cooked in chipotle sauce with tomato and onion served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Enchilada Platters
Combo Enchiladas
1 of each enchilada shrimp(chipotle) chicken(verde) cheese(roja) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans.
Mole Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in mole poblano topped with queso fresco and sour cream served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered with salsa verde(medium) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rojas
2 corn tortillas filled with cheese covered in salsa roja(mild) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans
Bean Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas filled with refried pinto beans covered in all 3 of our enchilada sauces topped with queso fresco, sour cream (both optional) served with rice.
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas filled with baby shrimp, covered in chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream served with rice and beans
Beef Enchiladas
2 Corn tortillas filled with ground beef covered in chipotle sauce topped queso fresco and sour cream served with rice and beans.
Kid's Menu
Kids Camarones
breaded shrimp
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Enfrijolada
refried pinto bean enchilada covered in bean-tomato sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream
Kids Huevos con Jamon
scrambled eggs and ham
Kids miniBurrito
flour tortilla filled with beans cheese and your choice of filling
Kids Miniquesadilla
corn tortilla filled with cheese
Kids Picadillo Taco
ground beef on a corn tortilla topped with queso fresco
Kids Pollo Taco
grilled chicken on a corn tortilla topped with queso fresco
Kids Sincronizada
grilled flour tortilla filled with ham and cheese
Pork Platters (platos de Puerco)
Puerco en Salsa Verde Platter
grilled pork chucks/cactus cooked in salsa verde served with rice beans and tortillas
Chorizo Toluqueno Platter
Slices of chorizo grilled with cactus and onion cooked in salsa roja(mild) served with rice beans and tortillas.
Carne Enchilada Platter
Marinated Pork filet topped with grilled onion and cactus served with rice beans and tortillas.
Carnitas Platter
Mexican Style Pulled pork served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice beans and tortillas.
Seafood Platters (platos de mariscos)
Seafood Combo
fried breaded tilapia fish, shrimp tostada, shrimp enchilada served with rice and beans
Filete de Pescado
fried breaded tilapia served with potato, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones
choose your style of shrimp between breaded or grilled shrimp with broccoli and potato cooked in chipotle sauce both served with rice beans and tortillas.
Soups (sopas)
Tamales
Torta/Cemita
Torta de Queso
Torta de Milanesa
Torta de Papas
Torta Hawaiian
Torta Cubana
Torta Carnita
Torta de Jamón (Ham)
Torta de Lengua
Torta de Cecina
Torta de Carne Asada
Torta de Pollo
Torta de Carne Enchilada
Torta al Pastor
Torta de Chorizo
Cemitas Poblanas
Seeded local rolls filled with queso oaxaca, chipotle, cilantro, and avocado/guacamole
Vegetarian Platters (platos vegetariano)
Chile Relleno Platter
roasted poblano pepper filled with cheese, battered then fried covered in sauce served with rice beans and tortillas.
Flautas
3 corn tortillas filled with potato with peppers fried then topped with guacamole served with rice and beans
Veggie Alambre
marinated Grilled broccoli, zucchini, onion, tomato, green pepper topped with cheese served with rice beans and tortillas.
Vegetarian Combo
1 cheese chile relleno, 1 bean tostada, 1 cheese enchilada served with rice beans and tortillas.
Salads (ensaladas)
Ensalada con nopalitos con carne
Grilled cactus plus your choice of meat
Ensalada con nopalitos
Grilled Cactus
Ensalada con Carne
meat
Ensalada de Camarones
shrimp
Ensalada Mexicana
lettuce pico cheese radish avocado
Taco Salad
regular salad in a flour basket lettuce pico cheese radish avocado
Desserts
Aguas Frescas/Jarritos/juices/All Drinks
Sides/Extras
1/2 Avocado
1/2 Rice y 1/2 Beans
3 Slices of Avocado
4 oz side of Ranch
Bag of chips
Cactus Salad
Diced tomato (4 oz)
French Fries
Homemade Sauce
Jalapeno (4oz)
Lettuce (8 oz)
Limes (4oz)
Mole sauce (8oz)
Nopales (4oz)
Pepinos
Pico De Gallo No chips
Queso Fresco (4oz)
Single Corn Tortilla
Single Flour tortilla
Sour cream (4oz)
A la Carte
Flautas de Papa 3 (No rice No beans)
3 corn tortillas filled with potato and pepper fried topped with guacamole
Single Chile Relleno (cheese)
roasted poblano pepper filled with cheese, battered then fried covered in sauce
Single Enchilada
corn tortilla filled with your choice of filling and covered in sauce
Pack Of Corn Tortillas
Special Platter :D
Adobo de Pollo
Shredded chicken cooked in a smoky red sauce(mild) served with rice beans and tortillas. Also available as enchiladas
Adobo De Res
Albondigas
Beef Meatballs filled with egg cooked in a tomato chipotle sauce with potatoes served with rice beans and tortillas.
Birria
Calabacitas
Camarones a la Mexicana
chicken combo
Chicken Milanesa Special
Enchiladas Mineras
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Enfrijolada de asada
Guisado De Pollo
Mole Verde
Pollo en Salsa de Cacahuate
Ribs
Tinga Mixteca
Traditional FLAUTAS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Authentic mexican restaurant on 112 north water street. Dine in and take out available. We are Byob.
112 North Water Street, Lancaster, PA 17603