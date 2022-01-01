Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocina Mexicana

review star

No reviews yet

112 North Water Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Al Pastor Taco

Appetizer (aperitivo)

1/2 Nachos

$4.25

Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans

1/2 Nachos w/Meat

$5.99

Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans plus your choice of meat

Cactus Salad W/ Chips

$3.25

Cooked cactus mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice served with corn chips

Chalupa Poblano Chicken

$7.25

3 Corn tortilla topped with your choice of sauce, shredded chicken, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce

Chalupas

$6.95

3 Corn tortilla topped with your choice of sauce, cooked potato with pepper, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce

Chalupas Poblanas Pork

$7.25

3 Corn tortilla topped with your choice of sauce, shredded pork, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce

Chips y Salsa

$2.75

Gringas

$7.25

Flour tortilla filled with cheese served with lettuce and sour cream. Add meat for an additional fee.

Guacamole and Tortillas (3)

$6.25

Guacamole is made with avocado, onion y cilantro, fresh lime juice, tomato and a little bit of jalapeno.

Guacamole with Chips

Guacamole with Chips

$6.25

Huarache

$7.25

Large Corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans, queso fresco, lettuce, onion y cilantro and your choice of sauce.

Huarache con Carne

$8.50

Large Corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans, queso fresco, lettuce, onion y cilantro and your choice of sauce and meat.

Nachos

$6.95

Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans

Nachos con Carne

$8.50

Fried Corn tortilla chips, topped with pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and beans plus your choice of meat

Papas Con Carne

$6.50

French Fries topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat.

Quesadilla

$7.25

Large Corn tortilla filled with cheese served with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla w/ Filling

$8.25

Large Corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with lettuce and pico de gallo

Queso con Chorizo

$6.50

Melted white cheese with a splash of wine and mexican sausage (chorizo) served with corn chips

Queso Fundido

$6.50

Melted white cheese with peppers onion and mushroom served with corn chips

SM Guacamole w/Chips

$3.25

Sopes

$5.95

Thick Corn Tortilla topped with onion y cilantro, queso fresco, sour cream, your choice of meat and sauce.

Taquitos de Pollo

$6.25

6 mini Fried chicken tacos(corn tortilla) served with a side of sour cream, lettuce and guacamole.

Tostada

$3.75

open faced fried corn tortilla topped with refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream and shredded chicken

Tacos

All prices listed is for One taco.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.25

grilled marinated pork with pineapple on 2 corn tortillas. (not spicy)

Arabes Taco

$3.50

Puebla specialty taco with middle eastern influence, so grilled seasoned pork/onion topped with cilantro and sour chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla. (some spice) Meat is seasoned with parsley so it might look like cilantro.

Arroz, frijoles y queso Taco

$3.00

corn tortilla filled with mexican rice, refried pinto and queso fresco.

Campechano Taco

$3.95

corn tortilla filled with grilled pork (carne enchilada) and carne asada(steak) yes mixed together, topped with avocado, cheese, radish, onion y cilantro.

Carne Asada Taco

$3.50

Grilled mexican seasoned flank steak on a corn tortilla

Carne Enchilada Taco

$3.25

Grilled pork marinated in salsa roja(mild) on a corn tortilla topped with onion y cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Mexican style pulled pork topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

mexican sausage topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.

El Mexicano Taco

El Mexicano Taco

$3.75

Corn tortilla filled with grilled cactus, fried potato, onion y cilantro, avocado and your choice of grilled veggies OR meat.

Fish Taco

$3.75

Fried breaded tilapia topped with cabbage/onion/cilantro mixture and sour cream on a flour tortilla.

Lengua Taco

$3.50

Beef tongue topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Maiz con rajas Taco

$3.00

Corn tortilla filled with mexican rice and corn mixed with cheese onion and pepper.

Papas con rajas Taco

$3.00

Corn tortilla filled with cooked potato mixed with peppers over mexican rice.

Picadillo Taco

$3.25

Ground beef topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Pollo Taco

$3.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with onion y cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Fried breaded shrimp topped with cabbage/onion/cilantro mix, sour cream on a flour tortilla.

Taco De Cachete

$3.75

Beef Platters (Platos de carne)

Bistec a la Mexicana

$10.75

Beef tips cooked in tomato/chile sauce with onion, tomato, jalapeno topped with cilantro served with rice, beans and tortillas (some spice)

Milanesa

$10.75

Fried breaded steak served with potato, lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Tampiquena

$14.95

Grilled steak topped with grilled cactus and onion, with guacamole, your choice of enchilada served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Lengua en Salsa Verde

$12.25

Grilled beef tongue cooked with potato and onion in salsa verde(some spice) served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Breakfast Platters (platos de desayuno)

Huevos con Jamon

$7.75

Scrambled eggs with ham served with rice beans and tortillas

Huevos Motuleños

$8.95

2 fried corn tortillas filled with black beans, a fried egg then ham, tomato, green peas, onion thats been cooked with chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco cheese served with fried plantains.

Huevos con Chorizo

$7.75

Scrambled eggs with mexican sausage (chorizo) served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$7.75

2 fried eggs on a corn tortilla topped with a tomato salsa and cilantro served with rice beans and tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.75

Scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, cilantro served with rice beans and tortillas.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$8.95

Fried corn tortilla chips cooked in salsa verde topped with onion y cilantro, queso fresco, sour cream, served with 2 fried eggs and your choice of beans

Burritos

ALL burritos are on a flour tortillas filled with rice, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Burrito

$6.25

ALL burritos flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream

Burrito w/Potatoes

$6.95

Burrito w/Eggs

$6.95

Burrito w/Corn

$6.95

Burrito w/Grilled Veggies

$6.95

Burrito w/Meat

$7.95

Burrito w/Fish

$8.25

Burrito w/Shrimp

$8.25

Burrito Combo 2.0

$9.50

Chicken Platters (platos de pollo)

Arroz con Pollo

$10.50

Shredded chicken cooked with onion, tomato, mushroom and broccoli served over rice, with a side of beans

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$9.50

Shredded chicken cooked with zucchini, lima beans, cactus in salsa verde served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo a la Parrilla

$10.75

Grilled marinated chicken breast with cooked cactus and onion served with rice beans and tortillas.

Mole Poblano

$10.75

Shredded chicken cooked in various dried chili peppers/mexican chocolate sauce topped with sesame seeds served with rice beans and tortillas.

Tlacoyos

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast served with rice and 2 thick corn tortillas filled with black beans covered in salsa verde, onion y cilantro and queso fresco.

Chimichangas

$10.75

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with rice beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Tinga

$10.50

Shredded Chicken cooked in chipotle sauce with tomato and onion served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Enchilada Platters

Combo Enchiladas

$11.50

1 of each enchilada shrimp(chipotle) chicken(verde) cheese(roja) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans.

Mole Enchiladas

$10.75

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in mole poblano topped with queso fresco and sour cream served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.95

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered with salsa verde(medium) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rojas

$9.75

2 corn tortillas filled with cheese covered in salsa roja(mild) topped with queso fresco, sour cream served with rice and beans

Bean Enchiladas

Bean Enchiladas

$9.25

3 corn tortillas filled with refried pinto beans covered in all 3 of our enchilada sauces topped with queso fresco, sour cream (both optional) served with rice.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$9.95

2 corn tortillas filled with baby shrimp, covered in chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream served with rice and beans

Beef Enchiladas

$10.25

2 Corn tortillas filled with ground beef covered in chipotle sauce topped queso fresco and sour cream served with rice and beans.

Kid's Menu

Kids Camarones

$4.75

breaded shrimp

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.50

Kids Enfrijolada

$4.25

refried pinto bean enchilada covered in bean-tomato sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream

Kids Huevos con Jamon

$4.00

scrambled eggs and ham

Kids miniBurrito

$4.50

flour tortilla filled with beans cheese and your choice of filling

Kids Miniquesadilla

$4.25

corn tortilla filled with cheese

Kids Picadillo Taco

$4.25

ground beef on a corn tortilla topped with queso fresco

Kids Pollo Taco

$4.25

grilled chicken on a corn tortilla topped with queso fresco

Kids Sincronizada

$4.50

grilled flour tortilla filled with ham and cheese

Pork Platters (platos de Puerco)

Puerco en Salsa Verde Platter

$10.75

grilled pork chucks/cactus cooked in salsa verde served with rice beans and tortillas

Chorizo Toluqueno Platter

$10.75

Slices of chorizo grilled with cactus and onion cooked in salsa roja(mild) served with rice beans and tortillas.

Carne Enchilada Platter

$10.75

Marinated Pork filet topped with grilled onion and cactus served with rice beans and tortillas.

Carnitas Platter

$10.75

Mexican Style Pulled pork served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice beans and tortillas.

Seafood Platters (platos de mariscos)

Seafood Combo

$14.95

fried breaded tilapia fish, shrimp tostada, shrimp enchilada served with rice and beans

Filete de Pescado

$10.95

fried breaded tilapia served with potato, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones

$10.95

choose your style of shrimp between breaded or grilled shrimp with broccoli and potato cooked in chipotle sauce both served with rice beans and tortillas.

Soups (sopas)

Large Sopa de Pollo

$3.95

shredded chicken with vegetables

Large Sopa Vegetariana

$3.50

Veggie soup,

Large Sopa de Carne

$5.95

Pozole (pork) hominy and pork chucks red soup served with lettuce onion and chips

SM Sopa de Pollo

$2.15

SM Sopa Vegetariana

$1.95

SM Sopa de carne

$3.25

Tamales

steamed maza (cornmeal dough) with your choice of filling

Chicken Tamal

$3.00Out of stock

Verde (medium)

Vegetable Tamal

$3.00

zucchini, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cheese with chipotle sauce

Sweet Tamal

$3.00

pink tamales filled with pineapple and raisins

Pork Tamal

$3.00

shredded pork with salsa roja (mild)

Torta/Cemita

Tortas - Local rolls filled with pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, avocado, mayo and your choice of filling

Torta de Queso

$7.75

Torta de Milanesa

$8.25

Torta de Papas

$7.25

Torta Hawaiian

$8.75
Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$8.75

Torta Carnita

$7.75

Torta de Jamón (Ham)

$7.25

Torta de Lengua

$8.25

Torta de Cecina

$8.25Out of stock

Torta de Carne Asada

$8.25

Torta de Pollo

$7.75

Torta de Carne Enchilada

$7.75

Torta al Pastor

$7.75

Torta de Chorizo

$7.75

Cemitas Poblanas

$8.75

Seeded local rolls filled with queso oaxaca, chipotle, cilantro, and avocado/guacamole

Vegetarian Platters (platos vegetariano)

Chile Relleno Platter

$10.75

roasted poblano pepper filled with cheese, battered then fried covered in sauce served with rice beans and tortillas.

Flautas

$9.95

3 corn tortillas filled with potato with peppers fried then topped with guacamole served with rice and beans

Veggie Alambre

$10.95

marinated Grilled broccoli, zucchini, onion, tomato, green pepper topped with cheese served with rice beans and tortillas.

Vegetarian Combo

$14.95

1 cheese chile relleno, 1 bean tostada, 1 cheese enchilada served with rice beans and tortillas.

Salads (ensaladas)

All salads come with lettuce, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, radish, queso fresco served with limes.

Ensalada con nopalitos con carne

$9.00

Grilled cactus plus your choice of meat

Ensalada con nopalitos

$7.75

Grilled Cactus

Ensalada con Carne

$8.25

meat

Ensalada de Camarones

$8.25

shrimp

Ensalada Mexicana

$7.25

lettuce pico cheese radish avocado

Taco Salad

$8.75

regular salad in a flour basket lettuce pico cheese radish avocado

Desserts

Flan

$3.45

firm but soft caramel baked custard

Sopapillas

$2.95

flour chips topped with honey and sugar

Tres Leches Cake

$4.00

3 Milk cake with peaches

Churros

$2.95

fried dough pastry topped with honey and sugar

Sweet Plantain

$2.45

fried

Aguas Frescas/Jarritos/juices/All Drinks

LG Agua de Horchata

$1.95

Sweet rice milk drink

LG Agua de Jamaica

$1.95

hibiscus flower drink

LG Agua de Tamarindo

$1.95

tamarind drink

Jarrito (Plastic)

Jarrito (Plastic)

$2.99
Jumex Juice

Jumex Juice

$1.75

Gallon Agua Fresca

$7.50

Sides/Extras

1/2 Avocado

$2.45

1/2 Rice y 1/2 Beans

$2.50

3 Slices of Avocado

$1.35

4 oz side of Ranch

$1.00

Bag of chips

$1.00

Cactus Salad

$3.75

Diced tomato (4 oz)

$1.00

French Fries

$2.50

Homemade Sauce

Jalapeno (4oz)

$1.00

Lettuce (8 oz)

$1.25

Limes (4oz)

$1.25

Mole sauce (8oz)

$5.25

Nopales (4oz)

$1.25

Pepinos

$2.75

Pico De Gallo No chips

$2.75

Queso Fresco (4oz)

$1.50

Single Corn Tortilla

$0.20

Single Flour tortilla

$0.25

Sour cream (4oz)

$1.00

A la Carte

Flautas de Papa 3 (No rice No beans)

$7.00

3 corn tortillas filled with potato and pepper fried topped with guacamole

Single Chile Relleno (cheese)

$7.50

roasted poblano pepper filled with cheese, battered then fried covered in sauce

Single Enchilada

$7.50

corn tortilla filled with your choice of filling and covered in sauce

Pack Of Corn Tortillas

$2.75

Special Platter :D

Adobo de Pollo

$11.00Out of stock

Shredded chicken cooked in a smoky red sauce(mild) served with rice beans and tortillas. Also available as enchiladas

Adobo De Res

$11.99Out of stock
Albondigas

Albondigas

$11.50Out of stock

Beef Meatballs filled with egg cooked in a tomato chipotle sauce with potatoes served with rice beans and tortillas.

Birria

Birria

$12.50Out of stock

Calabacitas

$11.75Out of stock

Camarones a la Mexicana

$12.99Out of stock

chicken combo

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Milanesa Special

$11.00

Enchiladas Mineras

$11.99Out of stock

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$9.95Out of stock

Enfrijolada de asada

$11.99Out of stock

Guisado De Pollo

$11.99Out of stock

Mole Verde

$11.50Out of stock

Pollo en Salsa de Cacahuate

$10.50Out of stock

Ribs

$12.50Out of stock

Tinga Mixteca

$11.50Out of stock

Traditional FLAUTAS

$11.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic mexican restaurant on 112 north water street. Dine in and take out available. We are Byob.

Website

Location

112 North Water Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Steakout Express (Lancaster) - 43 West King Street
orange starNo Reviews
43 West King Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Blazin J's
orange star4.7 • 555
15 E King St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Shot and Bottle
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Queen Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Cabalar Meat Co
orange starNo Reviews
325 N. Queen St. Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Max's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 740
38 W King St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
66 NORTH QUEEN LANCASTER, PA 17603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston