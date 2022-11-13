Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocina Tulum

review star

No reviews yet

904 S.THORTON AV

Dalton, GA 30720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.29

AL PASTOR TACO

$4.29

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

$3.29

TRIPAS TACO

$4.29

CHORIZO TACO

$3.29

LENGUA TACO

$4.29

SHRIMP TACO

$4.99

CAULIFLOWER TACO (3)

$9.99

BOWLS

VEGGIE BOWL

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$9.99

CARNE ASADA BOWLS

$9.99

AL PASTOR BOWL

$10.99

LENGUA BOWL

$10.99

TRIPA BOWL

$10.99

CHORIZO BOWL

$10.99

BURRITOS

VEGGIE BURRITO

$7.99

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$8.99

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$9.99

LENGUA BURRITO

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$8.99

TRIPA BURRITO

$9.99

CHORIZO BURRITO

$8.99

TORTAS

Choose one of our fresh proteins, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado & mayo. Served on a torta bun.

La Simple

$7.99

La Complicada

$10.99

La Tortinga

$9.99

La Tortugona

$12.99

BOTANAS

Quesadillas

$4.99

TULUM Nachos

$10.99

Elote Loco

$5.99

Elote en vaso

$3.99

Papas Locas

$7.99

Elote

$3.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Chips and Cheese Dip

$4.99

Chips and Guacamole

$4.99

Choriqueso

$8.29

SIDE ORDERS

6 0Z GUACAMOLE

$3.79

6 OZ QUESO DIP

$3.79

6 OZ PICO DE GALLO

$1.99

6 OZ SOUR CREAM

$1.99

6oz HOMEMADE SALSA

$2.99

6 OZ MEXICAN RICE

$2.49

6 OZ WHITE RICE

6 OZ REFRIED BEANS

$2.49

6 OZ BLACK BEANS

6 OZ JALAPENO VINEGAR

$1.99

3 TORTILLAS

$2.99

3 CHILES TOREADOS

$1.50

CHIPS

$2.29

SIDE OF MEAT

$2.99

DRINKS

Aguas Frescas

Jarritos

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.29

20oz Bottle

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.19

ICE CREAM

CUP

$2.99

CONES

$1.99

PLATES

Menudo

$12.00

Enchiladas

$8.99

Mole

$9.99

Costillas de Puerco

$9.99

Camarones con raja y crema

$9.99

Pupusas (3)

$10.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

1 chile relleno w/ rice and beans

$8.99

3 chicken tacos

$7.99

Costillas De Puerco w/ rice and beans

$8.99

Chicken Bowl

$7.99

Mole de Pollo

$8.99

Torta De Jamón y Salchicha

$8.25

DRINKS

$1.99

POSTRES

Churros

$3.99

Churro Cheesecake

$4.99

Churro Cheesecake taquitos

Tres Leches Cake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

904 S.THORTON AV, Dalton, GA 30720

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Antojo Cocina y Cantina - 116 W King ST
orange starNo Reviews
116 W King ST Dalton, GA 30720
View restaurantnext
Café Ostro - 240 N Hamilton St
orange starNo Reviews
240 N Hamilton St Dalton, GA 30720
View restaurantnext
The Gallant Goat - 307 S Hamilton St
orange starNo Reviews
307 S Hamilton St Dalton, GA 30720
View restaurantnext
Birria Broz - 1806 S Dixie Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
1806 S Dixie Hwy Dalton, GA 30721
View restaurantnext
Shirley Lane's - at Spring Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
1591 SPRING PLACE SMYRNA RD Chatsworth, GA 30705
View restaurantnext
Gettin Piggy Wit It - 1422 Green Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1422 Green Rd Chatsworth, GA 30705
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dalton
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston