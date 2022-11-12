Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cock of the Walk

review star

No reviews yet

2624 Music Valley Drive

Nashville, TN 37214

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Catfish Filet
Fried Down River Chicken
Half Pot-O-Greens

Appetizers

Pot-O-Greens

$6.95

Feeds 4-6

Half Pot-O-Greens

$5.95

Feeds 2-3

Lg. Fried Dill Pickles

$6.95

Feeds 4-6

Sm. Fried Dill Pickles

$5.95

Feeds 2-3

Lg. Fried Onion Rings

$6.95

Feeds 4-6

Sm. Fried Onion Rings

$5.95

Feeds 2-3

Fried Pickle & Onion Ring Combo

$6.95

Feeds 4-6

Keel Boats

Fried Catfish Filet

$16.95

4 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Grilled Catfish Filet

$17.95

2 (6oz) pieces of grilled catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Half Fried Catfish Filet

$12.95

2 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Half Grilled Catfish Filet

$13.45

1 (6oz) piece of grilled catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Fried Down River Chicken

$16.95

3 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Grilled Down River Chicken

$17.95

3 (4oz) pieces of grilled chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Half Fried Down River Chicken

$12.95

2 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Half Grilled Down River Chicken

$13.45

2 (4oz) pieces of grilled chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Beverage

Sweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

Coke

Sprite

Diet Coke

Lemonade

Gallon of Tea

$7.00

A La Carte

1pc - Fried Catfish Filet

$3.59

3oz

1pc- Fried Chicken Tenderloin

$2.95

4oz

1pc- Grilled Catfish Filet

$7.68

7-8 oz

1pc- Grilled Chicken Tenderloin

$2.95

4oz

Skillet Bread

$2.25

ea.

Hushpuppy

$0.25

ea.

Fries

$3.00

8oz Slaw

$2.95

Individual Serving

16oz Slaw

$5.95

Feeds 2-3

32oz Slaw

$6.95

Feeds 4-6

8oz Pickled Onions

$2.95

16oz Pickled Onions

$5.95

32oz Pickled Onions

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2624 Music Valley Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville image
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville image
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville image

