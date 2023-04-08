Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cock of the Walk

review star

No reviews yet

141 Madison Landing Circle

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Catfish Filet
Half Pot-O-Greens

Appetizers

Pot-O-Greens

Pot-O-Greens

$7.95

Feeds 4-6

Half Pot-O-Greens

Half Pot-O-Greens

$6.95

Feeds 2-3

Lg. Fried Dill Pickles

Lg. Fried Dill Pickles

$7.95

Feeds 4-6

Sm. Fried Dill Pickles

Sm. Fried Dill Pickles

$6.95

Feeds 2-3

Lg. Fried Onion Rings

Lg. Fried Onion Rings

$7.95

Feeds 4-6

Sm. Fried Onion Rings

Sm. Fried Onion Rings

$6.95

Feeds 2-3

Fried Pickle & Onion Ring Combo

Fried Pickle & Onion Ring Combo

$7.95

Feeds 4-6

Keel Boats

Fried Catfish Filet

Fried Catfish Filet

$17.95

4 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Grilled Catfish Filet

Grilled Catfish Filet

$18.95

2 (6oz) pieces of grilled catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Half Fried Catfish Filet

Half Fried Catfish Filet

$13.95

2 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Half Grilled Catfish Filet

Half Grilled Catfish Filet

$14.95

1 (6oz) piece of grilled catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.

Fried Down River Chicken

Fried Down River Chicken

$17.95

3 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Grilled Down River Chicken

Grilled Down River Chicken

$18.95

3 (4oz) pieces of grilled chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Half Fried Down River Chicken

Half Fried Down River Chicken

$13.95

2 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Half Grilled Down River Chicken

Half Grilled Down River Chicken

$14.95

2 (4oz) pieces of grilled chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.

Beverage

Sweetened Tea

$3.50+

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50+

Coke

$3.50+

Sprite

$3.50+

Diet Coke

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

A La Carte

1pc - Fried Catfish Filet

1pc - Fried Catfish Filet

$3.95

3oz

1pc- Fried Chicken Tenderloin

1pc- Fried Chicken Tenderloin

$3.95

4oz

1pc- Grilled Catfish Filet

1pc- Grilled Catfish Filet

$7.95

7-8 oz

1pc- Grilled Chicken Tenderloin

1pc- Grilled Chicken Tenderloin

$4.00

4oz

Skillet Bread

Skillet Bread

$4.00

ea.

Hushpuppy

Hushpuppy

$0.55

ea.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

8oz Slaw

$3.95

Individual Serving

16oz Slaw

16oz Slaw

$6.95

Feeds 2-3

32oz Slaw

$14.95

Feeds 4-6

8oz Pickled Onions

8oz Pickled Onions

$3.95

16oz Pickled Onions

$6.95

32oz Pickled Onions

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Gallery
Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland image
Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland image
Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland image

