American
Caterers
Barbeque

Cockeye BBQ

1,018 Reviews

$$

1805 Parkman Road NW

Warren, OH 44485

Popular Items

Cockeye's Mess Plate
1 Meat Plate
2 Meat Plate

Appetizers

2 Bones And Bread

2 Bones And Bread

$6.99

Double bone portion of our smoked spare ribs. Served on a slice of plain, thick-sliced bread and covered with bbq sauce.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$7.99

Fresh fried pork skins, choose lightly salted, dry ranch or cajun seasoned.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips covered with smoked, pulled pork, nacho cheese, olives and house-pickled jalapeños.

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Dill pickle spears, breaded and fried. Served with Chipotle Ranch on the side.

Clothesline Specials

GOBBLER

GOBBLER

$8.99

We slice our smoked Turkey Breast and pile it on grilled Texas toast with Provolone Cheese, Cranberry Sauce and Cornbread Stuffing.

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$2.79+
SMOKED WINGS

SMOKED WINGS

$6.99+

Our split wings are smoked and flash-fried. Drizzled with your sauce of choice.

TEXAS TATER

TEXAS TATER

$10.99

Big Baker loaded with Pulled Pork, Smokehouse Chili and topped with Cheddar. Served with Sour Cream on the side.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SUB

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SUB

$8.99

Fresh hand breaded chicken, house-made Nashville Hot Sauce, sweet Pickles and Cole slaw. Served on a brown sugar baguette.

SMOKEHOUSE QUESADILLA

SMOKEHOUSE QUESADILLA

$7.99

12 inch flour tortilla, pepper-jack/cheddar blend, char-grilled poblano and sweet onions, optional protein. Cilantro-Lime Cream on the side.

ERIK'S BRISKET SAMMIE

ERIK'S BRISKET SAMMIE

$7.99

Brisket sandwich the way Erik likes it. Toasted bun, chopped brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion and sriracha-mayo.

NY CHOPPED CHEESE SAMMICH

NY CHOPPED CHEESE SAMMICH

$7.99

Fresh ground brisket burger, chopped up on the griddle with American cheese. Topped with mayo and ketchup and served on toasted Warren Baking roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.

CHICKEN CHASSEUR (HUNTER'S CHICKEN)

CHICKEN CHASSEUR (HUNTER'S CHICKEN)

$10.99

Braised Chicken Leg Quarter with light sauce of Mushroom, Tomato, White Wine, Cherries. Served with Smashed Yukon Gold Taters.

JERK CHICKEN SUB

JERK CHICKEN SUB

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh chicken marinated in house jerk paste (ginger, garlic, lime juice, green onion, spices), smoked, chopped and served on a baguette with pineapple slaw.

Meat Plates

Choose from 1 meats or get our Widowmaker which includes 3 choices of our meats. All dinners come with choice of 2 sides.
1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$15.99

Choose one meat from the following items: pork spareribs, sausage, pulled pork, turkey, pulled chicken, shrimp, catfish or brisket Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$18.99

Choose two different meats from the following items: pulled chicken, ribs (2 bones), sausage, pulled pork, turkey, shrimp, catfish or brisket. Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$26.99

Choose three meats from the following items: pulled chicken, ribs (2 bones), sausage, pulled pork, turkey, shrimp, catfish or brisket Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.

Cockeye's Mess Plate

Cockeye's Mess Plate

$9.99

Signature item! Our creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sauce and onion rings.

Southern Fried Chicken

4 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner with 2 sides

4 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner with 2 sides

$15.99

Breast, wing, leg and thigh. Hand-breaded and freshly fried. Choose 2 sides. Please allow 30 minutes.

8 Piece Fried Chicken with 2 sides

8 Piece Fried Chicken with 2 sides

$29.99

8 pieces of our delicious Southern-fried chicken with your choice of 2 family sides. Please allow 30 minutes.

16 Piece Fried Chicken

16 Piece Fried Chicken

$29.99

Just the chicken. Don't forget to order your sides! Please allow 30 minutes.

Meat By Pound

Ribs - Full Slab

Ribs - Full Slab

$25.99

Our St. Louis Spare Ribs are smoked fresh everyday. 12 bones, served with our without one of our house sauces.

Ribs - Half Slab.

Ribs - Half Slab.

$12.99

Our St. Louis Spare Ribs are smoked fresh everyday. 6 bones, served with our without one of our house sauces.

Brisket By Half Pound

Brisket By Half Pound

$11.49

Beef brisket smoked for 12-14 hours over hickory. Expertly trimmed and sliced. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with or without sauce.

Pulled Pork By Half Pound

Pulled Pork By Half Pound

$7.99

Our smoked pork shoulder is hand pulled everyday. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with sauce or without.

Pulled Chicken By Half Pound

Pulled Chicken By Half Pound

$8.99

Hand-pulled Smoked Chicken, mix if white and dark meat. With or without sauce.

Sliced Turkey By Half Pound

Sliced Turkey By Half Pound

$8.99

We smoke boneless, skin-on turkey breast. Trimmed and sliced. Served in 1/2 pound increments, with or without sauce.

SMOKED JALAPENO/CHEDDAR LINK

SMOKED JALAPENO/CHEDDAR LINK

$4.49

ALL BEEF, LOCALLY PRODUCED SAUSAGE WITH JALAPENO AND CHEDDAR.

Fried Shrimp By Half Pound

Fried Shrimp By Half Pound

$10.99

One 1/2 pound of our shrimp, hand-breaded and fried or blackened.

Cajun Shrimp by Half Pound

Cajun Shrimp by Half Pound

$10.99

Fresh shrimp, tossed in our house Cajun seasoning and grilled with butter. Served in 1/2 pound increments and garnished with lemon slice.

Fried Catfish Per Piece

Fried Catfish Per Piece

$10.99

American, farm-raised Catfish filet, hand breaded and fried golden brown in our house breading. Served with Comeback Sauce. on the side.

Cajun Catfish Per Piece

Cajun Catfish Per Piece

$10.99

Our delicious, mild domestic catfish filet, seasoned with our house Cajun seasoning and grilled with butter. Served with Comeback Sauce on the side.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$6.99

Our famous slow-smoked pork shoulder, lightly sauced and garnished with creamy house slaw

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Smoked chicken, hand pulled and lightly sauced. Topped w/slaw.

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$9.99

12 hour, hickory-smoked beef brisket, lightly sauced. Topped w/ slaw.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Tender gobbler with slaw and sauce.

Double Barrel

Double Barrel

$11.99

Can’t decide between the pulled pork or the brisket? Have both! Topped with original bbq sauce and coleslaw.

Pig Melt

Pig Melt

$7.99

Colby-Jack cheese, pulled pork, haystack onions on grilled Texas toast.

Swiss Brisket.

Swiss Brisket.

$8.99

Slow smoked brisket melt on texas toast with swiss cheese, haystack onions and Strutter sauce.

Turkey Bacon Melt

Turkey Bacon Melt

$9.99

Smoked turkey, provolone, fresh tomato, BBQ sauce on Texas Toast.

Angry Chicken

Angry Chicken

$11.99

Pulled chicken sandwich featuring our hot bbq sauce, fries, bacon and slaw

Po' Boy

Po' Boy

$12.49

Hand-breaded and deep fried shrimp or catfish, lettuce, tomato, onion and comeback.

BAR-B-CUBAN

BAR-B-CUBAN

$9.99

Classic pressed sandwich. Our 12 hour, smoked pork shoulder combined with shaved, cottage ham. Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and sweet pickles.

SMOKEHOUSE REUBEN

SMOKEHOUSE REUBEN

$11.99

Our Smokehouse Reuben is one of Cockeye's favorite sammiches. Thin -shaved Smoked Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Lexington-style Red Slaw and Mississippi Comeback Sauce. All piled on 2 pound rye bread from Warren Baking Co.

Burgers

Cockeye Burger

Cockeye Burger

$4.99

1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle with lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback.

Tombstone

Tombstone

$10.99

Two 1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burgers, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and haystack onions.

El Diablo

El Diablo

$9.99

Two 1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burgers, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with pepper-jack cheese, sriracha-mayo and beer-battered jalapeño peppers..

Pitmaster

Pitmaster

$9.99

One 1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burger, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with cheddar cheese, smoked brisket, bbq sauce and haystack onions.

Slaw-Terhouse 5

Slaw-Terhouse 5

$8.99

1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burger, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with American cheese, Pulled Pork, bbq sauce and slaw.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.99

Classic diner special. Two 1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burgers, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with American cheese, grilled onions and served on grilled Texas toast.

Triple

Triple

$10.99

Three 1/4 lb. freshly ground brisket burgers, blended with our signature seasoning, smashed on the griddle topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and comeback sauce.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.79+

Fresh Idaho potatoes are hand-cut everyday and twice fried for that perfect French fry.

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$2.79+

Our crispy, fried-to-order French fries tossed in our spicy/salty Cajun seasoning.

Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

$2.79+

#1 selling side. Hash brown potatoes blended with sour cream, cheddar cheese, onion and salt and pepper. Baked in the oven to a crispy golden brown.

Macaroni And Cheese

Macaroni And Cheese

$2.79+

Our macaroni and cheese is made fresh daily. We boil elbow macaroni and mix with a cheesy, cream sauce and bake it off "Grandma-style".

Corn Casserole

Corn Casserole

$2.79+

Moist corn bread pudding baked with fresh and creamed corn.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.79+

Our baked beans are a meal in themselves. 4 bean blend with brown sugar and 12 hour smoked pork shoulder.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.79+

Tender green beans with loads of butter and our house seasoning.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$2.79+

Our greens are always made with fresh collard greens, washed and chopped. Bacon and onion mixed with chicken stock, a little vinegar and hot sauce.

Cheesy Grits

Cheesy Grits

$2.79

Super cheesy grits are molded and left to chill. Hand breaded with buttermilk and cornmeal. Deep-fried to golden brown.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.79+

Made with extra-thick sliced real onions. Battered and fried up golden brown.

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$2.79+

Lightly seasoned corn batter fritters.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.79+

Our coleslaw is made fresh every day. Grated green and red cabbage blended with our house-made slaw dressing. Mayo, vinegar, onions, sugar and spices.

Horsey Pickles

Horsey Pickles

$2.79+

We feature Sweet Horseradish Pickles from local, Hermann's Pickle Farm in Garrettsville, Ohio.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

A blend of fresh greens, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.

Dressing Packet

Dressing Packet

$0.50

Need an extra salad dressing packet?

Side Of Sour Cream

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

2 ounce portion cup of sour cream.

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.50

Patty's extra-thick sliced bread from Warren Baking Co.

Bun

Bun

$0.99

Hard Italian roll from Warren Baking Co.

One Dozen Regular Buns

One Dozen Regular Buns

$6.49

12 Italian Hard Rolls, unsliced, baked fresh everyday from Warren Baking Company.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh mixed green salad. Sliced tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. Add a protein if you like and don't forget to choose which dressing on the side!

Soups

Chuckwagon Chili

Chuckwagon Chili

$4.49+

Our chili is filled with both smoked brisket and our fresh ground brisket. Chipotle peppers provide the heat but the soup has a sweet element.

Brunswick Stew.

Brunswick Stew.

$4.49+

Sweet corn, lima beans, chunky tomatoes, and smoky pulled pork in a tasty broth.

Crackers

Crackers

Kids

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$7.99

Choose between a plain 1/4 lb. cheeseburger, ribs or chicken nibblers. Also choose one side.

Super-Premium Ice Cream

Blackberry Chocolate Chunk IC

Blackberry Chocolate Chunk IC

$5.50

Real blackberries, chocolate chunks. Your wife will love this one.

Blueberry Cheesecake IC

Blueberry Cheesecake IC

$5.50

Real blueberries in a cheesecake ice cream.

Butter Pecan IC

Butter Pecan IC

$5.50

Hillson buttered pecans in smooth nutty base.

Buttermilk Pie IC

Buttermilk Pie IC

$5.50

Cockeye Creamery’s signature chef-inspired flavor; made with fresh-baked buttermilk pies from Cockeye BBQ’s kitchen.

Cookie Monster IC

Cookie Monster IC

$5.50

Cookie dough ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Deep Chocolate IC

Deep Chocolate IC

$5.50

Cockeye Creamery's take on traditional, American chocolate ice cream.

French Vanilla Bean IC

French Vanilla Bean IC

$5.50

Egg, premium vanilla bean.

Fresh Strawberry IC

Fresh Strawberry IC

$5.50

Strawberry puree and hunks of fresh strawberry.

Peanut-Butter Pie IC

Peanut-Butter Pie IC

$5.50

Creamy Reese’s peanut butter, marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate chunks.

Pistachio IC

Pistachio IC

$5.50

Beautifully green pistachio ice cream with salty Hillson pistachios.

SPECIAL PINT

$5.50Out of stock

Disabled for Online Ordering...

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie

$20.00

Our Cookie Monster ice cream inside an Oreo pie crust!

Peanut-Butter Pie Ice Cream Pie

Peanut-Butter Pie Ice Cream Pie

$20.00

Our Peanut-Butter Pie ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!

Buttermilk Pie Ice Cream Pie

Buttermilk Pie Ice Cream Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Our Buttermilk Pie ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!

Fluffernutterbutter Ice Cream Pie

Fluffernutterbutter Ice Cream Pie

$20.00

Our Fluffernutterbutter ice cream inside a crushed Oreo cookie pie crust!

PumQUEEN Ice Cream Pie

PumQUEEN Ice Cream Pie

$20.00

Our PumQUEEN ice cream inside a graham cracker pie crust!

MERCH

BLACK T-Shirt

$15.00
COCKEYE TRUCKER HAT

COCKEYE TRUCKER HAT

$12.00
BUMPER STICKER

BUMPER STICKER

$3.00

3"X7" BUMPER STICKER - COCKEYE LOGO

Sauce/Rub

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 16 Oz

$4.99

Our original bbq sauce, the same formula we use in our restaurant and catering events, now available for purchase worldwide! Our barbecue sauce is very unique, we use only the best quality ingredients, which includes NO liquid smoke. This bbq sauce is sweet with just a hint of heat and spice that makes it's taste stand out from the crowd. Perfect shine for making your bbq look and taste the best it can be. Our bbq sauces are bottled by a small family business by our exacting recipes. Packaged in reusable glass mason jars!

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 128 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Original Sauce 128 Oz

$24.99
Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 16 Oz

$4.99
Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 128 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Hot Sauce 128 Oz

$24.99
Cockeye Bbq Yellow Belly Sauce 16 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Yellow Belly Sauce 16 Oz

$4.99
Cockeye BBQ Yellow Belly 128 oz

Cockeye BBQ Yellow Belly 128 oz

$24.99
Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 16 Oz

Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 16 Oz

$4.99
Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 128 Oz

Cockeye BBQ Blackberry Smoke 128 Oz

$24.99

Cockeye BBQ Strutter 16oz

$4.99
Cockeye Bbq Bark Builder 18 Oz

Cockeye Bbq Bark Builder 18 Oz

$12.99
COCKEYE BBQ BARK BUILDER 6 OZ SOFT POUNCH

COCKEYE BBQ BARK BUILDER 6 OZ SOFT POUNCH

$6.99
Cockeye Cajun Seasoning 280z

Cockeye Cajun Seasoning 280z

$17.00Out of stock

OUR HOUSE BLENDED CAJUN SEASONING!

Maple Peach SPECIAL 16

$6.29Out of stock

Cockeye BBQ Pucker

$4.99

REFRIGERATED

COCKEYE FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA - GALLON

COCKEYE FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA - GALLON

$5.99

We brew our Southern-style Sweet Tea Daily and use Raw Cane Sugar.

COCKEYE LEMONADE - GALLON

COCKEYE LEMONADE - GALLON

$6.99

GOT A THIRSTY GROUP? GRAB A FULL GALLON OF LEMONADE FOR YOUR BBQ FEAST!

BUTTERMILK PIE - WHOLE

BUTTERMILK PIE - WHOLE

$16.99Out of stock

OUR SIGNATURE DESSERT! LEMON JUICE, BUTTERMILK, SUGAR AND EGG CUSTARD FILLING, PIE CRUST! BAKED FRESH, RIGHT HERE!

NATHAN'S SWEET HORSERADISH PICKLES

NATHAN'S SWEET HORSERADISH PICKLES

$5.99Out of stock

These sweet horseradish pickles are also ideal when chopped up and used as an ingredient in egg salad, tuna salad, or chicken salad. Use them anywhere you'd use sweet pickles. The convenient chips fit perfectly on sandwiches, and require no additional slicing, like with whole pickles.

FREEZER

WHOLE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

WHOLE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$16.99Out of stock

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST, ROASTED PEANUT BUTTER, CREAM CHEESE AND WHIPPED TOPPING. COCKEYE SIGNATURE DESSERT!

SNAKE RIVER FARMS - WAGYU HOT DOGS

SNAKE RIVER FARMS - WAGYU HOT DOGS

$9.99

These gourmet franks elevate the classic hot dog to a delicious new level. These are packed with the casing intact, just like true old fashioned franks.

CAJUN TASSO HAM

$12.99

Down south in hot Creole kitchens, the air is saturated with wonder, slow-cooked patience, and a generous heap of spice. On the countertops of such kitchens you may find an important piece of flavor voodoo: tasso. If you're feeling especially adventurous, use tasso in place of ham to raise the excitement level of chicken cordon bleu, potato-leek soup, or baked bean dishes.

SMOKED ANDOUILLE - 1 LB

SMOKED ANDOUILLE - 1 LB

$7.99

A Louisiana hot-link sausage spiced with black, white, and red pepper and smoked for hours. (Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Dairy-Free, No Liquid Smoke, No Fillers, No Dyes, No MSG)

SMOKY STUFFED PEPPER SOUP - QT

SMOKY STUFFED PEPPER SOUP - QT

$15.99

Smoked hamburger, tomato, green bell pepper and rice. Just thaw, heat & serve.

LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP - QT

$15.99

Creamy potato soup with bacon, cheese, green onion and garlic.

SMOKED BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$14.99Out of stock

Smoked Chicken, Cream Cheese, Ranch Seasoning, Hot Sauce, Mayo. Just thaw, bake and serve!

BRUNSWICK STEW - QT

$14.99Out of stock

CHUCKWAGON CHILI - 1 QT

$15.99Out of stock

Smoked brisket and ground beef, beans, tomato, chipotle. Sweet and spicy.

SMOKED PIMIENTO CHEESE DIP

SMOKED PIMIENTO CHEESE DIP

$11.99Out of stock

MADE RIGHT HERE! MIDDLEFIELD SMOKED CHEDDAR, DUKE'S MAYO, CREAM CHEESE AND HOUSE-SMOKED HUNGARIAN HOT PEPPERS.

NUESKE'S BACON CHEDDAR BRATWURST - 1 LB

NUESKE'S BACON CHEDDAR BRATWURST - 1 LB

$7.99Out of stock

Just when you thought you had your brat addiction under control, Nueske's added Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese and award-winning applewood smoked bacon to create the mouthwatering Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon Cheddar Bratwurst. These bacon cheddar brats are made from only the highest quality pork and beef, plus Cheddar cheese produced in Wisconsin and smoked bacon. No binders or fillers—ever. Applewood-smoked and fully cooked, just a few minutes on the grill or stovetop and they're ready to serve. Approximately 5 links per pound.

LINGUICA - 1 LB

LINGUICA - 1 LB

$9.99Out of stock

Punctuated by a mild but zesty medley of pepper, paprika, and vinegar, our cured pork sausage is extra lean and full of flavor. Gluten-Free | Soy-Free | Dairy-Free | No Liquid Smoke - No Fillers | No Dyes | No MSG

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - QT

$15.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

REAL WOOD-FIRED BBQ - SCRATCH SIDES Located on the west side of Warren, Cockeye BBQ is real American barbeque from the award-winning Chef and Pitmaster Erik Hoover. From the beginning, Cockeye has always been about authentic barbecue. We don't cut corners because there is no shortcut to great barbecue. We believe that BBQ done right is a tribute to American ingenuity. We understand that it's time, spice and love that work to create our signature flavors. At Cockeye BBQ we choose to use high-quality meats and source locally as much as we can. Our traditional BBQ is hand-rubbed with our signature spice blend and smoked on site over local hardwood for up to 14 hours. All of our sides are scratch-made from family recipes and start with real, raw ingredients. We want to cook this way because this is what we believe in. You can feel confident knowing that we put in the time so you don't have to. Cockeye BBQ is slow food, fast. From our family to yours.

Website

Location

1805 Parkman Road NW, Warren, OH 44485

Directions

Gallery
Cockeye BBQ image
Cockeye BBQ image
Cockeye BBQ image
Cockeye BBQ image

