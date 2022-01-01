A map showing the location of Cocktail Corner / Bistro 2042 Lake Tahoe BoulevardView gallery

Cocktail Corner / Bistro 2042 Lake Tahoe Boulevard

2042 Lake Tahoe Boulevard

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Small Plates

Skillet Cornbread

$9.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Pretzel & Queso

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Garlic Rosemary Fries

$8.00

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Mushroom Spinach Dip

$14.00

Cashew Carrot Cheese Dip

$14.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$35.00

Oyster 1/2

$22.00

Oyster Full Dozen

$44.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Regular Fries

$8.00

Breaf Loaf

$4.00

Beef Patty

$12.00

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Soup Du Jour

$12.00

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$21.00

Chef's Burger

$21.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Portabello Sandwich

$20.00

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Kids Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Sliders

BBQ Pulled Oat

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Crispy Fish

$18.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken Plate

$28.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Desserts

Lily's Cheesecake

$13.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
