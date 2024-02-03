Cocky Rooster Café 1382 Howland Blvd Suite 110
No reviews yet
1382 Howland Blvd
Deltona, FL 32738
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
CHEF BREAKFAST
- Chicken and the Egg$14.49
Parmesan crusted chicken topped with white gravy, two fried eggs, bacon crumbles, green onions, and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of potatoes and toast.
- Sunny Eggplant$10.99
Crispy Parmesan panko fried eggplant smothered in creamy sausage gravy topped with two sunny-side up eggs and green onions.
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Two flour tortillas layered between black bean & corn salsa, Mexican cheese blend, two eggs, topped with avocado tomato salsa, chili sauce, and cilantro aioli.
- Biscuits & Gravy$8.99
Freshly baked buttermilk drop biscuits smothered with sausage gravy.
- Bananas Foster French Toast$12.99
French Toast made with our Cinnamon Bun filled with fresh Bananas and custard. Crowned with warm pecan maple syrup and whipped cream.
- Over the Top Hammy$10.99
Scrambled eggs, grilled ham, cheddar cheese served over parmesan crusted sourdough. Served with choice of potatoes.
- Yogurt Granola Crunch$8.59
Fresh Fruit, Strawberry yogurt & Granola
- Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Blackened Shrimp sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes and garlic served over cheesy grits. Garnished with green onions and bacon crumbles.
- Pastelon Omelet$12.00
Omelet layered with seasoned with ground beef, sweet plantains and cheddar & jack cheese blend. Garnished with pico de gallo & cilantro aioli.
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Multigrain toast topped with spring mix lettuce, avocado salsa, cilantro. Served with two eggs and sliced tomatoes.
- Breakfast Street Toast$9.49
Chive scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese and cilantro aioli stuffed between two Garlicky Texas toast. Served with home-fry potatoes..
- Sweet Potato Hash$10.00
BENEDICTS
- Benedict Cubano$13.69
Spicy Spanish Chorizo sausage patty on an English Muffin topped with Avocado Salda, two poached eggs and topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Farmville Benedict$13.69
Poached eggs, Asparagus, onion and grilled Beefsteak tomato on a flaky Croissant with Hollondaise Sauce.
- Irish Benedict$12.99
Two eggs served with corned beef hash.
- Philly Steak & Egg Benedict$14.99
Poached eggs and grilled Philly steak with sautéed mushrooms and onions on a flaky Croissant with Hollandaise sauce.
- Traditional Benedict$12.99
Poached eggs on an English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce.
OMELETTES
- 2 Egg Omelette Cheese Omelette$9.99
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese.
- California Omelette$12.99
Tomato, Avocado Salsa, with Blended Jack & Cheddar Cheese.
- Cheese Omelette$10.99
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese.
- Chicken Fajita Omelettes$12.99
Fajita seasoned roasted chicken, onions, peppers, scallions, pico salsa & Mexican cheese blend. Finished with cilantro aioli. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Country Club Omelette$12.50
Turkey, Bacon, Baby Spinach & Tomato
- Garden Fresh Omelette$12.50
Abundance of Fresh Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese.
- Meatlovers Omelette$12.99
Bacon, pork sausage, diced ham, onions, peppers and cheddar cheese.
- Mexican Omelette$13.50
Spicy chorizo sausage, peppers, onions, scallions, potato, pico salsa & Mexican cheese blend. Served with Salsa.
- Mushroom, Bacon, Swiss$12.50
Mushrooms, Bacon & Swiss cheese.
- Spanish Omelette$12.50
Ham, Onion, Pepper & Cheddar Cheese.
- Spinach, Mushroom & Tomato$12.50
Spinach, mushrooms, onions & Swiss cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes.
PECKING ORDER
- Number One$10.99
Two eggs served with smoked ham.
- Number Two$11.29
Two eggs served with a biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.
- Number Three$12.99
Two eggs served with two bacon strips, two sausage links and two ham strips.
- Number Four$12.59
Two eggs served with corned beef hash.
- Number Five$11.49
Two eggs served with chicken sausage
- Leghorn Breakfast$10.99
Two eggs cooked to order; served with two bacon strips and two sausage links.
- Country Fried Steak$14.99
Fried beefsteak smothered in country white gravy served with two eggs.
- NY Strip & Eggs$19.99
Two eggs with 10oz NY Strip Steak
- 2 Egg Breakfast$8.00
- 3 Egg Breakfast$9.00
FROM THE GRIDDLE
- French Toast Combo$11.99
Two eggs cooked to order served with two French toast triangles, and two strips of bacon. Served with hash browns.
- French Toast Side$4.79
French Toast Side
- French Toast Four Triangles$8.99
Four Triangles Complement with fresh strawberries in syrup, bananas, or chocolate chips for $1.69
- French Toast Six Triangles$10.29
Six Triangles Complement with fresh strawberries in syrup, bananas, or chocolate chips for $1.69
- Pancake Combo$11.99
Two eggs cooked to order served with two pancakes, and two strips of bacon. Served with hash browns.
- Side Pancake$5.50
1 Pancake
- Pancake Double Stack$8.99
Double Stack
- Pancakes Triple Stack$9.99
Triple Stack
- Sampler$8.99
- Strawberry Banana French Toast$12.99
Six thick French toast triangles, fresh strawberries in syrup, banana, and whipped cream.
- Blueberry Pancakes$11.49
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with Wild Maine Blueberries and cinnamon walnut streusel. Served with Blueberry compote.
- Loaded Jack$12.99
Two buttermilk Pancakes loaded with bacon, scallions, hash brown potato and an over easy egg.
- Waffle$6.59
- Chicken & Waffle$12.00
- S&B Waffle$11.00
APPETIZERS
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
A warm crock of creamy spinach, tender artichokes and melted cheeses, served with freshly made tortilla chips.
- Empanada Sampler$14.99
Freshly made chicken and beef empanadas served with cilantro aioli and chipotle honey mustard sauce.
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Criollo spiced chicken and melted cheese tucked inside two flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Golden fried and served with tasty marinara sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
Golden fried and served with blue cheese dressing.
- Fried Eggplant with Marinara$8.99
Crispy fried breaded eggplant medallions topped with aged Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
BASKETS
- Fish & Chips$14.99
Battered fried Cod served with tartar sauce, home made creamy coleslaw and French Fries.
- Empanada Basket$10.79
Two home-made (beef or chicken) empanadas with cilantro aioli. Served with French Fries.
- Chicken Tenders$11.99
5pcs Fried Chicken Tenders served with your favorite sauce: BBQ, Ranch or Frank’s Original Hot Sauce.
BURGER, MELTS & SANDWICHES
- Bacon Burger Melt$13.99
Juicy Beef patty topped with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon; served on Parmesan Sourdough bread.
- Beef on Weck$13.99
Freshly shaved Prime Rib served on a seeded Kemilweck Roll; served with Au Jus and Horseradish.
- Chipotle Black Bean Burger$12.29
Morningstar patty grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions.
- Classic Grilled Cheese Melt$7.99
Melted Cheddar Cheese on Parmesan Sourdough bread / Add Tomato $1.25 / Add Bacon $1.99
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce tomato,cheddar & jack cheeses, and cilantro aioli wraped in a flour tortilla.
- Great American Burger$12.49
Half-pound Juicy Beef patty topped with your choice of Cheese; served with Lettuce and Tomato.
- Mahi-Mahi Sandwich$13.99
Cripsy golden fried or grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with Creamy Cole Slaw, Tomato, Thousand Island Dressing; served on a Ciabatta roll.
- Patty Melt$12.89
Beef patty melt topped with Sautéed Onions, covered with Swiss Cheese on Rye.
- Southwestern Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Plump Grilled Chicken Breast with Grilled Onions and Peppers, covered with Cheddar Cheese; served with Lettuce and Tomato. Salsa on the side.
- Surf Tacos$13.99
Choice of Grilled Fish or Blackened Shrimp. Cilantro Aioli, Spring Lettuce and Tomato Avocado Salsa.
- Tuna Melt$11.99
All White Tuna Salad topped with melted Cheddar Cheese served hot on Parmesan Sourdough bread.
- Turkey BLT on Croissant$10.49
Grilled Turkey BLT with Bacon Strips, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
CRIOLLO SANDWICHES
- Bacon & Cheese$6.99
Criollo bread with bacon & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Egg & Cheese$6.99
Criollo bread with Egg & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Ham & Cheese$6.99
Criollo bread with Ham & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.99
Criollo bread with Ham, Egg & American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise & ketchup
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.99
- Cuban Sandwich$8.49
Criollo Bread with roast pork and sweet Ham with Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles.
- Medianoche$8.99
Sweet Mayorca bread with roast pork and sweet Ham with Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles.
- Pastrami$9.99
with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.
- Spicy Cuban$8.99
Criollo Bread with roast pork and sweet Ham with Swiss cheese, onions, fresh cilantro, Sriracha sauce, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles
- Steak Sandwich$9.99
with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.
- Tripleta$9.99
Steak, Pork & Ham with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup.
RICE BOWLS
CLASSICS
- Best Ever Meatloaf$14.99
Homemade meatloaf topped with tomato bacon glaze crowned with fired onion strips. Served with mashed potato and vegetables.
- Old Fashion Pot Roast$14.99
Slow cooked beef pot roast smothered with pan gravy. Served with garden vegetables and mashed potatoes.
- Grilled Blacked Bean Patty$13.99
Grilled patty topped with avocado salsa and drizzled with cilantro aioli. Served with yellow rice and sweet plantains.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$13.99
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with ham and melted Swiss cheese served atop white gravy. Served with garden vegetables and mashed potato.
- Chopped Steak$14.99
Grilled chopped Black Angus beef Steak topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy. Accompanied by garden vegetables and mashed potato.
SOUPS & SALADS
- CUP Soup of the Day$3.99
Cup
- BOWL Soup of the Day$5.99
Bowl
- CUP Home-Made Chili$4.99
Cup
- BOWL Home-Made Chili$6.99
Bowl
- SM House Salad$4.50
Small Fresh Salad Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese and Crispy Croutons.
- LG House Salad$7.99
Large Fresh Salad Greens, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese and Crispy Croutons.
- SM Caesar Salad$4.99
Small Traditional Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan Caesar dressing and crispy croutons.
- LG Caesar Salad$7.99
Large Traditional Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan Caesar dressing and crispy croutons.
- Taco Salad$9.49
Fresh Crips Tortilla shell filled with mixed greens, Tomato Avocado Salsa, Ranch dressing and finished with Cheddar and Jack cheese blend.
- Chicken Quesadilla Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, black bean & corn salsa, Mexican cheese blend, served atop salad greens with salsa ranch dressing. Garnished with cheese quesadilla.
- Chicken Haystack Salad$10.49
Grilled chicken, crisp iceberg salad greens tossed with cheddar/jack cheese blend, diced tomatoes, black olives and zesty salsa ranch. Crowned with fried tortilla chips.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Cafe Restaurant with a passion for exceptional cuisine and hospitality. Come in and enjoy!
1382 Howland Blvd, Deltona, FL 32738