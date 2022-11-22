Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocky Rooster Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

12171 West Broad St Ste D

Henrico, VA 23233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

T.L.C. (Tender Lovin' Chicken)
Sunday's Best
Just Wing it

Combos

Just Wing it

Just Wing it

$14.99+

Fried or Smoked Wings. Served with Fries

T.L.C. (Tender Lovin' Chicken)

T.L.C. (Tender Lovin' Chicken)

Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries

Sunday's Best

Sunday's Best

$14.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Brest, Sriracha Aioli Coleslaw, Liquid Gold, Housemade Pickles on a Potato Roll. Served with Fries

Game 6

Game 6

$14.99

Handed Breaded Breast, Drenched in Coaches Garlic Buff, Ranch, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Pickled Jalapenos on a Potato Bun.

A La Carte

Wings

Wings

$11.99+

Fried or Smoked Wings.

Tenders

Tenders

Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders.

The Game

The Game

$12.99

Handed Breaded Breast, Drenched in Coaches Garlic Buff, Ranch, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Pickled Jalapenos on a Potato Bun.

The Sunday

The Sunday

$12.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Brest, Sriracha Aioli Coleslaw, Liquid Gold, Housemade Pickles on a Potato Roll.

Fries

Fries

Comes Standard in our Many Things Dry Dub

Extra Sauce on the Side

Extra Sauce on the Side

Open Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Take Your Wings & Fly

Location

12171 West Broad St Ste D, Henrico, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Red Salt
orange starNo Reviews
12221 W. Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Wong's Tacos: The Taco Evolved
orange star4.7 • 370
201-A Maltby Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk and Honey - 12246 West Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
12246 West Broad Street Richmond, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Perlas Pizza - Henrico,Va
orange starNo Reviews
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703 richmond, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henrico

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,354
2097 New Market Rd Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henrico
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston