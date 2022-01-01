Japanese Fried Chicken

$6.49

Our Japanese Fried Chicken dish is the Cocky Teriyaki take on traditional Japanese Karaage. It is a simple, yet delicious appetizer. Over a half pound of bite sized chicken pieces are marinated and then fried to crispy perfection. Served Au Naturale (plain), or tossed your way in your choice of: - Teriyaki Style - Spicy Teriyaki Style - Katsu Style All styles served with a side of our famous Lemon Poppyseed Dressing.