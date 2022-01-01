Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocky Teriyaki

review star

No reviews yet

5610 North Interstate 35

Austin, TX 78751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyoza (Pot Stickers)
Combo Teriyaki
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$7.49

Seasoned Chicken marinated with Water Chestnuts and Shiitake Mushrooms, served over crispy rice sticks and a side of Iceberg Lettuce wraps. This item is a great low carb option. Please note: This item is no longer gluten free.

Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese Fried Chicken

$6.49

Our Japanese Fried Chicken dish is the Cocky Teriyaki take on traditional Japanese Karaage. It is a simple, yet delicious appetizer. Over a half pound of bite sized chicken pieces are marinated and then fried to crispy perfection. Served Au Naturale (plain), or tossed your way in your choice of: - Teriyaki Style - Spicy Teriyaki Style - Katsu Style All styles served with a side of our famous Lemon Poppyseed Dressing.

Gyoza (Pot Stickers)

Gyoza (Pot Stickers)

$5.49

Six fried pork dumplings filled with meat, vegetables, and spices. Served with house made gyoza sauce.

Cream Cheese Rangoons

Cream Cheese Rangoons

$5.49

Five giant Rangoons filled with Cream Cheese. The wontons are shaped into little hats and deep fried. These are then served with a sweet chili sauce. This is a house favorite.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$4.99

Two large savory egg rolls with shredded cabbage, ground pork, and spices then fried to perfection. Served with a Sweet Chili Sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.99

Two large fried vegetarian spring rolls in a crispy wrapper that shatters when you bite into it. Truly delicious. Served with house made peanut sauce.

Soup & Salad

Small Miso Soup

Small Miso Soup

$3.49

A traditional Japanese soup with tofu and green onions. Give it a try -- you will be pleasantly surprised.

Large Miso Soup

Large Miso Soup

$5.99

A traditional Japanese soup with tofu and green onions. Give it a try -- you will be pleasantly surprised.

Small Hot and Sour Soup

Small Hot and Sour Soup

$4.49Out of stock

A traditional Chinese soup, full of delicious vegetables, egg, Chicken and Tofu. Its delicious.

Large Hot and Sour Soup

Large Hot and Sour Soup

$6.99Out of stock

A traditional Chinese soup, full of delicious vegetables, egg, Chicken and Tofu. It's delicious.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

A simple house salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Cabbage, and Carrots served with the house Lemon Poppyseed Dressing.

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.99

Over a half pound of marinated chicken, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$9.99

Chicken marinated in our special home made teriyaki marinade then finished with a spicy teriyaki chili sauce. Served with Calrose rice, crispy Iceberg Lettuce and served with our lemon poppyseed dressing.

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

$9.99

Over a half pound of marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$11.99

Over a half pound of marinated skirt steak, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$11.99

A dish with eight large marinated shrimp, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$9.99

Over a half pound of tofu, with a crunch outside and delicious inside, tossed in teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a side house salad.

Combo Teriyaki

Combo Teriyaki

$11.99

Your choice of any two teriyaki proteins, grilled to perfection. Served with teriyaki sauce, rice, and a house salad.

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$11.99

Chicken Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. Panko breadcrumb coated chicken served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce over the top. The meal comes with Calrose rice and a side salad.

Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$11.99

Pork Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. Panko breadcrumb coated pork served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce over the top. The meal comes with Calrose rice and a side salad.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$10.99

Chicken Katsu is an absolute favorite. Panko breadcrumb coated chicken served with a traditional katsu sauce over the top. The meal comes with calrose rice and a side salad.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$10.99

Pork Katsu is an absolute favorite. Panko breadcrumb coated tender pork served with a traditional katsu sauce over the top. The meal comes with calrose rice and a side salad.

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$9.99

Diced chicken served with stir-fry noodles, an irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce and mixed stir-fry vegetables.

Beef Yakisoba

Beef Yakisoba

$11.99

Diced beef skirt steak served with stir-fry noodles, our irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce and mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$11.99

Whole shrimp served with stir-fry noodles, our irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce and mixed stir-fry vegetables.

Tofu Yakisoba

Tofu Yakisoba

$9.99

Crispy diced firm tofu served with stir-fry noodles, our irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce and mix vegetables.

Veggie Yakisoba

Veggie Yakisoba

$8.99

A stir-fry noodle dish with an irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce combined with a healthy serving of stir-fry vegetables.

Combo Yakisoba

Combo Yakisoba

$11.99

A combination of any two proteins, served with stir-fry noodles, an irresistible salty-sweet yakisoba sauce and mixed stir-fry vegetables.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.99

Chicken grilled and diced then served in a special fried rice dish containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic.

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$10.99

Steak grilled and diced then served in a special fried rice dish containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Whole Shrimp grilled and then served in a special fried rice dish containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic.

Tofu Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$11.50

Crispy tofu served in a special fried rice dish containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic.

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$10.99

Your choice of two proteins, grilled and served in a special fried rice dish containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic.

Fried Rice Meal

$7.99

A simple fried rice meal, containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic. This dish doesn't contain any meat, just a big plate of Fried Rice.

Drinks

Pepsi Bottle

$1.99

Pepsi Zero Sugar Bottle

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.75

Sierra Mist Bottle

$1.99

Sides

Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.99

A serving of hot, steamed Calrose rice.

Side Brown Rice

Side Brown Rice

$2.99

Brown rice cooked to perfection. A healthy choice!

Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

A side order of fried rice - carrots, peas, onions and rice. Made with sesame oil and garlic.

Side Stir-Fry Veggies

Side Stir-Fry Veggies

$4.99

A mixture of Snap Peas, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini,Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, and fresh Garlic sautéed in our house made stir-fry sauce. A nice healthy option.

Side Teriyaki Sauce

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.49

Side Teriyaki Sauce

Side Peanut Sauce

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.49

Side Peanut Sauce

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.49

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

Kid's Meals

Kids Noodles

$4.99

A very sweet and simple dish for kids. You choose the meat, then we mix it in with noodles tossed in the house teriyaki sauce. Kids love this dish.

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$4.99

A kids portion of the teriyaki chicken, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.

Kids Chicken Breast Teriyaki

$4.99

A kids portion of the chicken breast teriyaki, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.

Kids Beef Teriyaki

$5.99

A kids portion of the beef teriyaki, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.

Kids Shrimp Teriyaki

$5.99

A kids portion of the shrimp teriyaki, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.

Kids Tofu Teriyaki

$4.99

A kids portion of the tofu teriyaki, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5610 North Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery
Cocky Teriyaki image
Cocky Teriyaki image
Cocky Teriyaki image

Similar restaurants in your area

Topp™ Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35 Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Kick Butt Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
5775 Airport Blvd. Suite 725 Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Quality Seafood Market
orange star3.9 • 1,940
5621 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Quality Seafood Market - Steamer Tins
orange star3.9 • 1,940
5621 Airport Boulevard Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Acai Bowl Factory - 5610 N Interstate Hwy 35 K11
orange starNo Reviews
5610 N Interstate Hwy 35 Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Quality Seafood Market-RETAIL FISHMARKET - Market Orders
orange starNo Reviews
5621 Airport Boulevard Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston