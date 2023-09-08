ROOF ROOF NOW

SPIRITS

VODKA RAIL

$8.00

GIN RAIL

$8.00

RUM RAIL

$8.00

TEQUILA RAIL

$8.00

WHISKEY RAIL

$8.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

FOOD

BOARDWALK FRIES

$5.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$5.00

LOLLIPOP WINGS

$16.00Out of stock

OX BEEF PATTIE

$5.00

FISH TACO

$5.00

CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

COCONUT SHIMP

$18.00

PIZZA BYE THE SLICE

$5.00+

COCKTAILS

WHAT A QUIMBY

$11.00

COWABAUNGA BABE

$11.00

TOTALLY TUBULR

$11.00

FROZEN

PINA COLADA

$12.00

TANG MONGO

$12.00

TIKI MARG

$14.00

FROZILLA

$14.00

WINE

SPARKLING

$10.00

ROSE

$13.00

WHITE

$10.00

RED

$11.00

BEER

PACIFICO

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

HIGH NOON

$6.00

HAZY IPA

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Old Town lager

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

MAIN BAR

COCKTAIL

ROCK THE BOAT

$14.00

MOJITO FRAPPÉ

$14.00

JUMP IN THE LINE

$16.00

DAC-DAC-DOC

$16.00

FINO SPRITZ

$6.00

AKU AKU SUNSET

$14.00

FLAMINGO LOLA

$14.00

SILLY SLAMMING MULE

$12.00

SPIRITS

BACARDI RUM

$12.00

CASAMIGOS

$16.00

NEW VODKA

$10.00

NEW GIN

$10.00

CATOCTIN CREEK RYE

$14.00

JIM BEAM

$10.00

LUNAZUL TEQUILA BLANCO

$12.00

LUNAZUL TEQUILA REPOSADO

$12.00

TITO'S VODKA

$12.00

JACK DANIEL'S OLD #7

$14.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM

$12.00

JOSE CUERVO TEQUILA

$12.00

MILAGRO REPO TEQUILA

$14.00

KRAKEN RUM

$12.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$12.00

MAKER'S MARK BOURBON

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

SAUCE/FOOD SPECIALS

SAUCE

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

MAYO

HOT SAUCE

HONEY BUTTER

BUTTER

TAMARIND MAYO

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

LIME CREMA

$3.00

PINEAPPLE PICO DE GALLO

$3.00

TARTAR SAUCE

COCKTAIL SAUCE

SPECIAL SAUCE

BUFFALO SAUCE

AL WHITE BBQ SAUCE

SPICY GREEN

YELLOW PEPPER SAUCE

HIBISCUS VINAIGRETTE

AVOCADO CREAM

$3.00

ACOCADO

$4.00

SCOVITCH

To Start FOOD

To Start

Yuca fries

$12.00

avocado cream

Guacamole

$14.00

guacamole/ casava chips

Beef patties

$12.00

spicy green sauce

Coconut shrimp

$18.00

tamarind mayo

Lollipop jerk wings

$16.00

tamarind mayo

Island kebabs

$20.00Out of stock

Beef tenderloin,onions,bell peppers,jerk chimichurri,spicy yellow sauce ,baby plantain

TROPICAL SALAD

$16.00

mixed greens, papaya,avocado,pineapple,heart of palms,red onion,jerk dressing

Coco oysters

$20.00

tamarind mignonatte

Ceviche

$18.00

Red snapper,red onion,candy sweet potato,seaweed,coconut leche de tigre,popcorn

Coco tuna Bowl

$20.00

Mango,dragon fruit,avocado, hibiscus vinaigrette, habanero,cilantro,cassava chips

Grilled shrimp rolla

$18.00

pineapple pico de gallo,cilantro mayo,paddlefish caviar,coco bread

Island mac and cheese

$12.00

spicy bread crumbs

Rice and peas ARANCINI

$10.00

avocado cream

Boardwalk fries

$5.00

Coconut shrimp basket

$16.00

Pizza cheese

$4.00

Pizza pepperoni

$5.00

Hawaiin pizza

$6.00

Rooftop food menu

Fries

$5.00

Crab pretzel

$14.00

Lollipop wings

$16.00

Cocnut Shrimp basket

$18.00

Crabcake sandwich

$14.00

Ceaser wrap

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

Beach dog

$9.00

Chicken tender basket

$14.00

BBQ chicken sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$10.00

Pressed midnight sandwich

$9.00

Cheese pizza

$4.00

Pepperoni pizza

$5.00

Hawaiian pizza

$6.00

Funnel cake

$5.00

To Share FOOD

To Share

Jerk chicken

$28.00

Yuca fries,jicama slaw ,chicken juices,coco bread

Desserts FOOD

Desserts

Key lime pie

$12.00

whipped cream

Banana fritters

$12.00

coconut gelato, peanut drops

Beer

RED STRIP

$7.00

PACIFCO

$7.00

CORONA PREMIER

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

HAZY IPA

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$7.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

Wine

SPARKLING

NV POEMA ORGANIC

$10.00

NV POEMA BRUT ROSE

$10.00

BRUT

$8.00

ROSE

DIORIA, PINOT NOIR ROSE

$13.00

WHITE

NV STONELEIGH SUAV BLANC

$10.00

TWIN VINES, VINHO VERDE

$9.00

RAEBURN, CHARDONNAY

$14.00+

RED

EVOLUTION, PINOT NOIR

$12.00

UNSCHACKLED, CABERNET

$12.00

ALTA VISTA, MALBEC

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Juice

$6.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

COKE

$3.00

REDBULL

$3.50

CAN WATER

$2.50

Bar crawl

Drink specials

Pbr

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Shooters

$5.00

High noon

$5.00

Rails

$6.00