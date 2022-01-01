Main picView gallery

Coco Bella's 32 W Aurora RD

review star

No reviews yet

32 W Aurora RD

Northfield, OH 44067

Order Again

Popular Items

LASAGNA
RAVIOLI ROSSA
TIRAMISU

appetizers

ANTIPASTI MISTI

$14.00

ARANCINI

$12.00

CALAMARI

$14.00

CROSTINI

$12.00

FRIED PROVOLONE

$9.00

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.00

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS

$10.00

ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

$6.00

MUSSELS

$12.00

SAUSAGE STUFFED HOT PEPPERS

$12.00

salad

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

BEET SALAD

$10.00

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

SUB CAESAR

$5.00

pasta

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$18.00

GNOCCHI CARBONARA

$18.00

LASAGNA

$18.00

LINGUINI CLAM SAUCE

$18.00

PASTA MARINARA

$15.00

RAVIOLI ROSSA

$17.00

SHRIMP CAPELLINI

$23.00

GLUTEN FREE PENNE

$3.00

SUB FETTUCCINI

SUB LINGUINI

italian classics

CEDAR PLANK SALMON

$26.00

CHICKEN AGLIO E OLIO

$20.00

CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE SCARPARIELLO

$22.00

CHICKEN JOBRE

$23.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$22.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$20.00

CHICKEN PICATTA

$22.00

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$34.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$18.00

MISTO DI MARE

$30.00

PORK CHOPS CACCIATORE

$22.00

VEAL AGLIO E OLIO

$24.00

VEAL MARSALA

$25.00

VEAL PARMESAN

$22.00

VEAL PICATTA

$25.00

COCO BELLAS CLASSICO

$54.95

PARM PACK

$45.95

MANGIA PACK

$45.95

sides and extras

ANCHOVIES

$2.00

EXTRA BREAD TO GO

$4.00

GORGANZOLA

$2.00

GREEN BEANS WITH PANCETTA

$6.00

RISOTTO MILANESE

$6.00

SIDE MEATBALLS WITH ENTREE

$6.00

SIDE OF BOLOGNESE

$6.00

SIDE OF SPAGHETTI

$6.00

SPINACH WITH GARLIC AND OLIVE OIL

$6.00

SUB CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

Rare

Med rare

Med well

Well

Sub Risotto

$6.00

Extra marinara on side

$1.99

Extra marinara on entrée

$1.99

ONE MEATBALL KIDS!

$3.00

sub Gluten free Penne

$3.00

Sub tomato cream

$4.00

Sub Vodka sauce

$6.00

dolce

BELLA TARTUFFO

$8.00

CANNOLI

$6.00

Cannoli (2)

$10.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.00

gelato

$6.00

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$9.00

Spumoni

$6.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

snickers pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Small, intimate setting for authentic Italian cuisine

Location

32 W Aurora RD, Northfield, OH 44067

