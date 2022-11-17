Pahoa Coco Cantina Puna Kai Pahoa

Chicken and Steak Combo Fajita Family Pack

$80.00

Coco Cantina original fajitas with chicken and beef, grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people.