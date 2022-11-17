  • Home
Pahoa Coco Cantina Puna Kai Pahoa

184 Reviews

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3

Pahoa, HI 96778

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Carne Asada (Steak) Burrito
Pollo (Chicken) Burrito
Flautas

Appetizers

Cantina Nachos

Cantina Nachos

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapenos, blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lime crema and your choice of chorizo, carne asada, pollo or carnitas.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

French fries topped with carne asada, black beans, sliced olives, blend cheese, onions, guacamole, tomatoes, lime crema and sliced jalapenos.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

8 large coconut shrimp deep fried. Served with diablo sauce and Baja ranch dressing on the side.

Diablo Wings

Diablo Wings

$16.00

A pile of fried chicken wings tossed in a spicy diablo sauce with Baja ranch dressing on the side.

Flautas

Flautas

$14.00

Hand rolled flour tortillas filled with your choice of pork carnitas or chicken and blend cheese, then fried to a flaky golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and lime crema.

Mexican Potato Skins

$14.00

Jumbo bakers stuffed with chorizo, blend cheese, jalapenos, drizzled with lime crema and green onions. Served with sour cream.

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00
Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$16.00

Catch of the day fish and shrimp marinated in our house special marinade and topped with tropical salsa. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Soup & Salad

Posole

Posole

$7.00

With traditional condiments: lettuce, sliced jalapenos, cilantro and lime wedge.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Traditionally prepared. Served with diced avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.

Acapulco Salad

Acapulco Salad

$16.00

A mound of Coco Cantina greens, black olives, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, blend cheese, served in a fried flour tortilla shell with avocado ranch dressing and your choice of pollo or carnitas. Substitute carne asada, shrimp or fish of the day for $2.

Coco's Mexican Caesar Salad

Coco’s Mexican Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, tossed with cilantro, tomatoes, corn, jalapeno peppers, and creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with tortilla strips and cotija cheese.

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

Grilled barbecue chicken tossed with Coco Cantina greens, sweet corn, black beans, tomatoes, blend cheese, fresh cilantro, crisp corn tortilla strips and ranch dressing. Drizzled with barbecue sauce.

Favorites

Big Puna Plate

Big Puna Plate

$25.00

Combination of carnitas, chili relleno, and carne asada. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and cotija cheese.

Carne Asada and Camarones Favorites

Carne Asada and Camarones Favorites

$23.00

Marinated carne asada and shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.

Carne Asada Favorites

$21.00

Marinated grilled steak served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.

Carnitas Favorites

Carnitas Favorites

$19.00

Slow roasted pork served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.

Chili Relleno

$17.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with Mexican cheese, battered and deep fried and smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce. Topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans.

Chili Verde Favorites

Chili Verde Favorites

$15.00

Slow simmered pork in homemade tomatillo sauce served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.

Del Pescado El Dia Favorites

$22.00

Daily catch grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.

Seafood Pasta

$24.00

Linguine pasta topped with a medley of seafood and tossed in alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Shrimp ala Pasilla Favorites

Shrimp ala Pasilla Favorites

$20.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.

Tacos

All tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.

Carne Asada (Steak) Tacos

$16.00

3 steak tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.

El Azteca (Carnitas) Tacos

$15.00

3 pork carnitas tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.

Pescado (Daily Catch) Tacos

Pescado (Daily Catch) Tacos

$17.00

3 Coco’s seared daily catch tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.

Pollo (Chicken) Tacos

Pollo (Chicken) Tacos

$15.00

3 chicken tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

3 lime scented grilled shrimp tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.

Burritos

All burritos are wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, and covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Carne Asada (Steak) Burrito

Carne Asada (Steak) Burrito

$17.00

Steak wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.

El Azteca (Carnitas) Burrito

El Azteca (Carnitas) Burrito

$16.00

Carnitas wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.

Pollo (Chicken) Burrito

Pollo (Chicken) Burrito

$16.00

Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.

Land and Sea Burrito

Land and Sea Burrito

$18.00

Mexican chorizo and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, blend cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.

Fajitas

Pollo (Chicken) Fajitas

$22.00

Coco Cantina original chicken with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

Carne Asada (Steak) Fajitas

$22.00

Coco Cantina original with steak, with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

Land Combo (Chicken & Steak) Fajitas

$23.00

Chicken and steak, with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

Land and Sea Combo (Steak & Shrimp) Fajitas

Land and Sea Combo (Steak & Shrimp) Fajitas

$24.00

Steak and grilled shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

Los Sandwiches

Carnitas Sliders

Carnitas Sliders

$16.00

Carnitas with jalapenos, mixed cheese, and Cajun mustard sauce on 4 mini brio buns.

Fish of the Day Torta

$17.00

Grilled seasoned fish with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo and topped with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a Mexican Telera roll with Coco Cantina greens or French fries.

Guacamole Pollo Torta

Guacamole Pollo Torta

$16.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served on a Mexican Telera roll with Coco Cantina greens or French fries.

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$17.00

Grilled hamburger patty, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served on a Mexican Telera roll with Coco Cantina greens or French fries.

Vegetarian

2 large flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Served with tropical salsa and black beans

Roasted Vegetable Burrito

$16.00

Seasoned mixed roasted vegetables and black beans rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with our chili verde sauce and served with guacamole.

Veggie Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadillas

$16.00

2 large flour tortillas stuffed with blend cheese, black beans and seasoned mixed roasted vegetables. Served with guacamole.

Vegetable Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions and peppers served in a sizzling skillet with black beans, flour or corn tortillas, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.

Children under 12

Kid Burger

$8.00

Hamburger or cheeseburger and fries.

Kid Burrito

$8.00

Bean and cheese, chicken, or carnitas served with Mexican rice.

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese or chicken & cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice.

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Churros rolled in cinnamon and sugar and served with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Flan

Flan

$8.00

Authentic Mexican ﬂan in a pool of caramel sauce.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Deep fried vanilla ice cream ball coated in bread, fruity pebble and corn flake crumbs. Topped with chocolate and caramel syrup.

Sides

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Pint of Salsa

$7.00

Pound of Chips

$6.00

Side Avocados

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Carne Asada

$8.00

Side Carnitas

$8.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side Fish of the Day

$7.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tropical Salsa

$2.00

Family Packs - Serves 4-5 People

Carnitas Family Pack

$70.00

Slow roasted pork served with guacamole and sour cream. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people

Chili Verde Family Pack

$65.00

Slow simmered pork in homemade tomatillo sauce served with guacamole and sour cream. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people

Shrimp Ala Pasilla Family Pack

$75.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people

Chicken Fajita Family Pack

$80.00

Coco Cantina original fajitas with chicken, grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people

Steak Fajita Family Pack

$80.00

Coco Cantina original fajitas with beef, grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people

Chicken and Steak Combo Fajita Family Pack

$80.00

Coco Cantina original fajitas with chicken and beef, grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people.

Appetizer Combo Platter Family Pack

$45.00

Carnitas or chicken flautas, diablo wings, and fried coconut shrimp. Served with diablo sauce, baja ranch dressing, sour cream and salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people.

Mexican Caesar Salad Family Pack

$40.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with cilantro, tomatoes, corn, jalapeno peppers, and creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with tortilla strips and cotija cheese. Serves 4 - 5 people.

Catering Available. Please call to discuss.

Let us cater your next event: Parties, family events, weddings. We offer food and alcohol services.

check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Coco Cantina is a small local cantina that offers great flavor and chef inspired menu items that are focused on quality food and an aloha spirit. Come on in and enjoy!

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3, Pahoa, HI 96778

