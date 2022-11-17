Pahoa Coco Cantina Puna Kai Pahoa
15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3
Pahoa, HI 96778
Appetizers
Cantina Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapenos, blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, lime crema and your choice of chorizo, carne asada, pollo or carnitas.
Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with carne asada, black beans, sliced olives, blend cheese, onions, guacamole, tomatoes, lime crema and sliced jalapenos.
Coconut Shrimp
8 large coconut shrimp deep fried. Served with diablo sauce and Baja ranch dressing on the side.
Diablo Wings
A pile of fried chicken wings tossed in a spicy diablo sauce with Baja ranch dressing on the side.
Flautas
Hand rolled flour tortillas filled with your choice of pork carnitas or chicken and blend cheese, then fried to a flaky golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and lime crema.
Mexican Potato Skins
Jumbo bakers stuffed with chorizo, blend cheese, jalapenos, drizzled with lime crema and green onions. Served with sour cream.
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
Seafood Ceviche
Catch of the day fish and shrimp marinated in our house special marinade and topped with tropical salsa. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Soup & Salad
Posole
With traditional condiments: lettuce, sliced jalapenos, cilantro and lime wedge.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Traditionally prepared. Served with diced avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.
Acapulco Salad
A mound of Coco Cantina greens, black olives, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, blend cheese, served in a fried flour tortilla shell with avocado ranch dressing and your choice of pollo or carnitas. Substitute carne asada, shrimp or fish of the day for $2.
Coco’s Mexican Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce, tossed with cilantro, tomatoes, corn, jalapeno peppers, and creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with tortilla strips and cotija cheese.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled barbecue chicken tossed with Coco Cantina greens, sweet corn, black beans, tomatoes, blend cheese, fresh cilantro, crisp corn tortilla strips and ranch dressing. Drizzled with barbecue sauce.
Favorites
Big Puna Plate
Combination of carnitas, chili relleno, and carne asada. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and cotija cheese.
Carne Asada and Camarones Favorites
Marinated carne asada and shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Carne Asada Favorites
Marinated grilled steak served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Carnitas Favorites
Slow roasted pork served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Chili Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with Mexican cheese, battered and deep fried and smothered with our homemade enchilada sauce. Topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans.
Chili Verde Favorites
Slow simmered pork in homemade tomatillo sauce served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Del Pescado El Dia Favorites
Daily catch grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Seafood Pasta
Linguine pasta topped with a medley of seafood and tossed in alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Shrimp ala Pasilla Favorites
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos
Carne Asada (Steak) Tacos
3 steak tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
El Azteca (Carnitas) Tacos
3 pork carnitas tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
Pescado (Daily Catch) Tacos
3 Coco’s seared daily catch tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
Pollo (Chicken) Tacos
3 chicken tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
Shrimp Tacos
3 lime scented grilled shrimp tacos served with Coco Cantina slaw and lime crema with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Salsa fresca, Mexican rice, and pinto or black beans served on the side.
Burritos
Carne Asada (Steak) Burrito
Steak wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
El Azteca (Carnitas) Burrito
Carnitas wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Pollo (Chicken) Burrito
Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Land and Sea Burrito
Mexican chorizo and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, blend cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Fajitas
Pollo (Chicken) Fajitas
Coco Cantina original chicken with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
Carne Asada (Steak) Fajitas
Coco Cantina original with steak, with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
Land Combo (Chicken & Steak) Fajitas
Chicken and steak, with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
Land and Sea Combo (Steak & Shrimp) Fajitas
Steak and grilled shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served in a sizzling skillet with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, flour or corn tortillas with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
Los Sandwiches
Carnitas Sliders
Carnitas with jalapenos, mixed cheese, and Cajun mustard sauce on 4 mini brio buns.
Fish of the Day Torta
Grilled seasoned fish with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle mayo and topped with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a Mexican Telera roll with Coco Cantina greens or French fries.
Guacamole Pollo Torta
Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served on a Mexican Telera roll with Coco Cantina greens or French fries.
Mexican Burger
Grilled hamburger patty, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and chipotle mayo. Served on a Mexican Telera roll with Coco Cantina greens or French fries.
Vegetarian
Roasted Vegetable Burrito
Seasoned mixed roasted vegetables and black beans rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with our chili verde sauce and served with guacamole.
Veggie Quesadillas
2 large flour tortillas stuffed with blend cheese, black beans and seasoned mixed roasted vegetables. Served with guacamole.
Vegetable Fajitas
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions and peppers served in a sizzling skillet with black beans, flour or corn tortillas, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
Dessert
Churros
Churros rolled in cinnamon and sugar and served with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
Flan
Authentic Mexican ﬂan in a pool of caramel sauce.
Fried Ice Cream
Deep fried vanilla ice cream ball coated in bread, fruity pebble and corn flake crumbs. Topped with chocolate and caramel syrup.
Sides
Chips and Salsa
Pint of Salsa
Pound of Chips
Side Avocados
Side Black Beans
Side Carne Asada
Side Carnitas
Side Chicken
Side Chorizo
Side Fish of the Day
Side French Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Mexican Rice
Side Pinto Beans
Side Salad
Side Shrimp
Side Sour Cream
Side Tropical Salsa
Family Packs - Serves 4-5 People
Carnitas Family Pack
Slow roasted pork served with guacamole and sour cream. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people
Chili Verde Family Pack
Slow simmered pork in homemade tomatillo sauce served with guacamole and sour cream. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people
Shrimp Ala Pasilla Family Pack
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people
Chicken Fajita Family Pack
Coco Cantina original fajitas with chicken, grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people
Steak Fajita Family Pack
Coco Cantina original fajitas with beef, grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people
Chicken and Steak Combo Fajita Family Pack
Coco Cantina original fajitas with chicken and beef, grilled onions and peppers. Our house specialty is served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Coco’s favorite meals packaged to share with family and friends. Take Coco home to your table. Each meal includes Mexican rice, your choice of pinto or black beans, and flour or corn tortillas. It also includes a large bag of chips and a pint of our homemade salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people.
Appetizer Combo Platter Family Pack
Carnitas or chicken flautas, diablo wings, and fried coconut shrimp. Served with diablo sauce, baja ranch dressing, sour cream and salsa. Serves 4 - 5 people.
Mexican Caesar Salad Family Pack
Romaine lettuce tossed with cilantro, tomatoes, corn, jalapeno peppers, and creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with tortilla strips and cotija cheese. Serves 4 - 5 people.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Coco Cantina is a small local cantina that offers great flavor and chef inspired menu items that are focused on quality food and an aloha spirit. Come on in and enjoy!
15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3, Pahoa, HI 96778