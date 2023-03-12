A map showing the location of Coco Coffeehouse3 931 4th AvenueView gallery

Coco Coffeehouse3 931 4th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

931 4th Avenue

Ford City, PA 16226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

2 eggs scrambled, topped w meat and cheese

Everything Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

everything bagel, pepperjack, lettuce,bacon, tomato & cream cheese

Mediterranean Egg Scramble

$8.25

spinach, tomato, red onion, bacon, bell peppers and feta

Southwest Breakfast Wrap

$8.25

tomato wrap, sausage, red onion, bell peppers

Bagel & Lox

$10.00

Smoked atlantic salmon stacked on an everything bagel smeared w cream cheese, dill, red onion, cucumber, capers served w a hard boiled egg

Avocado Toast w/ Tomato & Everything Seasoning

$6.25

Fresh avocado smashed and blended w sea salt and lemon juice topped with everything bagel seasoning and tomato

Avocado Toast w/Egg & Bacon

$8.75

Fresh avocado smashed and blended w sea salt and lemon juice topped with eggs & bacon

Toasted Bagels

$3.75

plain or eveything bagel

Cinnamon & Sugar Toast

$3.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Sandwich

Coco Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Fresh chicken breast baked and diced and blended with mayo, craisins, and pecans served on a flaky croissant

Tuna Salad Croissant

$8.00

flaked albacore tuna in a rich mayo, seasoning and veggies, served warm or cold on croissant w your choice of cheese

Egg Salad

$6.75

Made w a special blend of herbed mayo and seasoning

Deli Pretzel Bun

$10.00

Spicy Italian

$11.75

Black forest ham, salami, pepperoni, with provolone, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mild pepper rings and italian dressing

Ulitmate 3 Cheese grill

$9.25

Cheddar, provolone and pepperjack with bacon served on sourdough w tomato and pickle on the side

Classic BLT

$8.25

Served on toasted Sourdough with mayo and pickles on the side

Classic BLT topped w 2 Fried Eggs

$9.50

Served on toasted Sourdough with mayo and pickles on the side

Original Club

$10.75

Black forest ham, turkey, bacon and cheese on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, lettuce and tomato w a side mayo and pickle

Tuna Hoagie

$11.75

Flaked Albacore tuna in a rich mayo, seasonings and veggies with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Flatbread

Toasted Flatbread

$8.25

Tomato and red onion blended w italian seasoning and topped w shredded mozz and shaved parm, toasted and topped with romaine and homemade honey balsamic dressing

Toasted Flatbread with chicken

$11.25

tomato and red onion blended w italian seasoning and topped w shredded mozz and shaved parm, toasted and topped with romaine and homemade honey balsamic dressing

Salad

House Salad

$6.75

bed of romaine topped w fresh veggies, hardboiled egg, shredded mozz and crutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine topped w assorted fresh veggies, hard boiled egg, shredded mozz and crutons

Chicken Bruchetta Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with tomato and red onion in our italian seasoning bleng w shaved parm, shredded mozz, crutons and served w our homemade honey balsamic

Candied Pecan, Cranberry, grilled chicken salad

$13.95

grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with in house candied pecans, craisins, feta, red onion and served with our homemade honey balsamic dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken served on a bed of romaine and topped with shaved parm and crutons

Sweets

Scones

$4.00

Biscotti

$4.00

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Groundhog Cookie

$4.00

Groundhog Cupcake Duo

$7.00

Muffins

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Smoothie Bowls

Aloha Bowl

$10.75

Banana Toffee Bowl

$10.75

B.Y.O

$10.75

Soup

Cup

$3.50

Bowl

$5.50

Pint

$6.50

Quart

$9.25

Sides

Homemade Baked Potato Salad

$5.00

Pickled Eggs & Beets

$3.75

BEVERAGE

Hot Drink

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

hot coffee

Americano

$2.50+

espresso w hot water

Cappuccino

$4.25+

espresso w foamed milk

Latte

$4.25+

espresso w steamed milk

Mocha

$4.50+

espresso w steamed milk syrup and sauce

Macchiato

$4.50+

steamed milk topped w espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

coffee w equal part steamed milk

Breve

$4.75+

espresso w steamed 1/2 n 1/2

Chai Latte

$4.25+

steamed chai and milk

Ivory chai

$4.50+

steamed chai and milk w vanilla

Dirty chai

$5.00+

w a shot of espresso

Steamer

$2.75+

steamed milk w a flavor

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot tea

$2.00+

Cold Drink

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Jitter Juice

$5.50

Italian soda

$3.00+

Frozen Drink

Frappe

$4.75+

Morning Mocha

$6.75+

Fruit Smoothie

$4.50+

Grab N Go Drinks

Soda

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice Box

$0.75

Bottled Juice

$2.89

Flights

Flights

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

931 4th Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

