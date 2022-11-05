Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee - League City

No reviews yet

2471 S. Gulf Freeway

League City, TX 77441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutella
Grilled Chicken
Tres Leches

Coffee & Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$2.95

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso topped with foam

Espresso Con Panna

$3.50

Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Your choice of our locally roasted Medium or Dark blend

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25+

Many choices for many palates!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Brewed fresh daily!

Special Drink

$3.49

Flat White

$4.50

Mimosa

$4.99

Bottle Mimossa

$20.00

Specialties

Amaretto Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with amaretto and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Americano

$3.25+

A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for wonderfully rich taste

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thin layer of milk foam on top

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+

Espresso mixed with vanilla, caramel sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

A blend of espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

48-hour, cold steeped coffee that gives a full-flavored coffee experience

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Turmeric Med

$5.25

Turmeric Large

$5.75

Turmeric Small

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Matcha Mint CC Latte

$4.95+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$4.95+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.95+

Peppermint Latte

$4.95+

Cococcinos

Mocha Cococcino

Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chocolate sauce, milk and our house gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, caramel sauce, espresso, milk and our house Dulce de Leche gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Smoothies

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Almond milk, apple juice, vanilla, banana, cinnamon apples and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, banana, grapes, strawberries and spinach blended with ice until smooth

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, banana, and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Daily Fix

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, hazelnut, protein powder, banana, espresso and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+

Almond Milk, vanilla syrup, peanut butter, banana and protein powder blended with ice until smooth

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, protein powder, banana, strawberries, and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, strawberries, pineapple, mango and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Melon Smoothie

$6.39+

Peaches and Cream

$6.95+

Tropical Peach

$6.95+

Cookies and Cream

$6.39+

Classic Favorites

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+

Made in house. Order it plain or add strawberry, peach or raspberry flavoring

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Each cup made fresh with hand-steamed milk and rich chocolate sauce

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine Tea made sweet with a hint of fresh mint

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth

Ready Drinks

Bottle Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cup of Milk

$1.25

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

Perrier

$3.00

Milk Large

$2.45

Sweet Crepes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95

Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$9.95

Sliced Bananas and Caramel Sauce topped with Powdered Sugar, drizzled Caramel Sauce, a scoop of our House Gelato and Whipped Cream

Cheesecake

$10.95

Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.95

Crepe filled with Cinnamon Butter Cream and rolled into the shape of a Cinnamon Roll. Topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon Sugar

Coco Classic

Coco Classic

$7.95

Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar

Coco's Crepe

Coco's Crepe

$8.95

Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.95

Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$7.95

Dulce de Leche, Toasted Almonds and choice of Strawberries or sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar

Nutella

Nutella

$7.95

Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar

S'mores

S'mores

$9.95

Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Chocolate Chips topped with Powdered Sugar, 3 torched Large Marshmallows and drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.95

Crepe filled with Tres Leches Cake and topped off with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Custard

White Choc. Raspberry

White Choc. Raspberry

$10.95

White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote

Red White Blue

$10.95

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Crepe Suzette

$8.95

Savory Crepes

Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken & Avocado

$11.95
Chicken & Spinach

Chicken & Spinach

$10.95

Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Chicken & Vegetables

Chicken & Vegetables

$10.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese and Roasted Chicken topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$9.95

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Goat Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Ham & Mozzarella

Ham & Mozzarella

$9.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Ham topped with Harissa Aioli

La Galette

La Galette

$9.95

Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

Mediterranean Crepe

Mediterranean Crepe

$9.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Moroccan Crepe

Moroccan Crepe

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$9.95

Turkey and Cheddar Cheese

La Jardinere

$9.95

Beef Bourguignon

$11.95

Paninis

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage served in a Croissant

Caprese

Caprese

$8.95

Basil Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Fresh Basil, Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.95

A French classic with Harissa Aioli and Dijon Mustard spread on both slices of bread with Swiss Cheese and your choice of protein, cooked until golden brown.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken

Mediterranean Panini

Mediterranean Panini

$10.95

Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken

Sausage Panini

Sausage Panini

$10.95

Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Salmon Panini

$12.95

Extra Moroccan Soup

$1.00

Waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$7.95

Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$9.95

A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$10.95

A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper

Avocado Toast Waffle

$10.95

CYO

CYO Sweet Crepe

CYO Sweet Crepe

$8.95

Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Crepe

CYO Savory Crepe

$8.95

Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$9.45

Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Waffle

CYO Savory Waffle

$9.45

Create your own savory waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

Gelato

ONE Scoop

ONE Scoop

$3.75
TWO Scoops

TWO Scoops

$5.75

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$2.95
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.50
Macaroons

Macaroons

$2.75
12 Ct. Macaroons

12 Ct. Macaroons

$30.00
Muffin

Muffin

$3.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.50

Snickers Bar

$3.50

Chocolate Ganache

$3.50

Macaroons 6

$15.50

Lemon Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Mascarpone/almond Croissant

$3.50

Cheesecake

$6.45

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$6.45

Carrot Cake

$6.45

Oreo Bar

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Mugs

Yellow Coco Mug

Yellow Coco Mug

$10.95

Espresso Cup Set

$14.95

Water Bottle

$17.95

Pink Coco Mug

$12.00

Prepaid Meal

$100.00

Clothing

Coco T-shirts

$14.95

Coco Hats

$14.95

Coffee Beans

Velvet Espresso

Velvet Espresso

$12.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

Location

2471 S. Gulf Freeway, League City, TX 77441

Directions

