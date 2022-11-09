Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Coco Crepes Rice Village

No reviews yet

2339 University Blvd, Suite A

Houston, TX 77005

Popular Items

Breakfast Crepe
Merguez Moroccan Sausage
Caramel Crisp

seasonal items

Cookies & Cream Crêpe

Cookies & Cream Crêpe

$10.95
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$9.95

coffee espresso

Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.25
Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso, Foamed Milk

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Espresso, Whipped Cream

Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$4.75

Espresso, Your Choice of Gelato

Moroccan Cortado

Moroccan Cortado

$4.75

Espresso, Vanilla, Steam Milk, Foamed Milk

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Double Espresso, Frothed Milk

coffee specialties

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

Espresso, White Mocha, Heavy Cream Served Over Ice

Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+
Caramel Crisp

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+
House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.25+
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Organic Chai Tea Latte

Organic Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

classic favorite

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Served with Whipped Cream

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+
Loose-Leaf Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.25+
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+

cococcinos

Dark Mocha Cococcino

Dark Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

White Mocha Cococcinos

White Mocha Cococcinos

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Vanilla Cococcino

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

gelato + sorbet

1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$3.75
2 Scoops

2 Scoops

$5.75

smoothies

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Cinnamon Apples, Almond Milk, Banana, Apple Juice, Vanilla Gelato

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla Gelato

The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix

$6.39+

Banana, Hazelnut Syrup, Double Espresso Shot, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chocolate Gelato

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Mixed Berries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Gelato

Tropical Kiss

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Spinach, Banana, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Splash Of Orange Juice

soups + salads

Soup

Soup

$4.95
Coco's House Salad

Coco's House Salad

$8.95

Baby Greens, Toasted Almonds, Strawberries, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Peppery Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Croutons With Caesar Dressing

Soup + Salad

Soup + Salad

$8.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Paninis

Roasted Pesto Chicken

Roasted Pesto Chicken

$10.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Basil Pesto Aioli

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom Pesto Aioli

Capresse

Capresse

$8.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto Aioli

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Harissa Aioli

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers, Mayo, Spinach (contains uncooked salmon)

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.95

Swiss Cheese, Harissa Aioli, Dijon Mustard & Choice of Protein

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$10.95

Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions,Scrambled Eggs, Basil Pesto Aioli Choice Of Protein

Panini Combo

Panini Combo

$9.95

1/2 Pannini With Choice Of Fruit, Soup Or Salad

savory crêpes

Chicken + Spinach

Chicken + Spinach

$10.95

Sautéed Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Cream Cheese, Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers (contains uncooked salmon)

Turkey + Cheddar

Turkey + Cheddar

$9.95

Basil Pesto Aioli and Cheddar Chesse

La Galette

La Galette

$9.95

Whole Wheat Crêpe Filled With Roasted Vegetables, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

La Jardiniere

La Jardiniere

$9.95

Avocado, Veggies, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Sundried Tomato Sauce

Chicken + Avocado

Chicken + Avocado

$11.95

Baby Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Chipotle Glaze

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$11.95

Tender Beef Braised Stew, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$9.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Baby Greens, Harissa Aioli

Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Protein.

Ham + Mozzarella

Ham + Mozzarella

$9.95

Caramelized Onions, Harissa Aioli

sweet crêpes (whipped cream included upon request)

Coco's Classic

Coco's Classic

$7.95

Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly, Bananas

Nutella

Nutella

$7.95
Cinnamon Roll Crêpe

Cinnamon Roll Crêpe

$8.95

Cinnamon Butter Cream & Cinnamon Sugar

Coco's Crêpe

Coco's Crêpe

$8.95

Strawberries, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream

S'mores

S'mores

$9.95

Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Sauce

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95

Cinnamon Apples, Caramel Sauce, Cinnamon Sugar, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Vanilla Gelato

White Chocolate Raspberry

White Chocolate Raspberry

$10.95

Raspberry Compote, Bananas, White Chocolate Mousse

Dulce De Leche

Dulce De Leche

$7.95
Lemon Custard

Lemon Custard

$8.95

Vanilla Custard with Lemon Reduction

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$9.95

Caramel, Banana, Vanilla Gelato, Whipped Cream

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$10.95

Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce, Caramelized Sugar

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.95
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.95

Tres Leches Cake Filling, Strawberries, Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream

waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$7.95

Powdered Sugar, Syrup, Butter

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$10.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Baby Greens, Harissa Aioli

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$9.95

Choice of Gelato, topped with Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce

Avocado Toast Waffle

Avocado Toast Waffle

$10.95

Sliced Avocado, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Red Onion Capers, and Chipotle Glaze

French Toast

French Toast

$10.95

Topped with Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Sprig of Mint

create your own

CYO Savory Crêpe

CYO Savory Crêpe

$8.95
CYO Sweet Crêpe

CYO Sweet Crêpe

$8.95
CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$9.45
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local neighborhood creperie with delicious coffee, fresh salads, and sandwiches, served in a warm atmosphere.

Website

Location

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

