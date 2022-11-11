Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St

review star

No reviews yet

218 Gray Street

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutella
Coco Addiction
CYO Sweet Crêpe

seasonal items

Cookies & Cream Crêpe

Cookies & Cream Crêpe

$10.95
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$9.95

coffee espresso

Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.25
Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso, Foamed Milk

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Espresso, Whipped Cream

Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$4.75

Espresso, Your Choice of Gelato

Moroccan Cortado

Moroccan Cortado

$4.75

Espresso, Vanilla, Steam Milk, Foamed Milk

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Double Espresso, Frothed Milk

coffee specialties

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

Espresso, White Mocha, Heavy Cream Served Over Ice

Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+
Caramel Crisp

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+
House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.25+
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Organic Chai Tea Latte

Organic Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

classic favorite

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Served with Whipped Cream

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+
Loose-Leaf Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.25+
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+

cococcinos

Dark Mocha Cococcino

Dark Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

White Mocha Cococcinos

White Mocha Cococcinos

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Vanilla Cococcino

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

gelato + sorbet

1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$3.75
2 Scoops

2 Scoops

$5.75

smoothies

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Cinnamon Apples, Almond Milk, Banana, Apple Juice, Vanilla Gelato

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla Gelato

The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix

$6.39+

Banana, Hazelnut Syrup, Double Espresso Shot, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chocolate Gelato

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Mixed Berries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Gelato

Tropical Kiss

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Spinach, Banana, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Splash Of Orange Juice

soups + salads

Soup

Soup

$4.95
Coco's House Salad

Coco's House Salad

$8.95

Baby Greens, Toasted Almonds, Strawberries, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Peppery Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Croutons With Caesar Dressing

Soup + Salad

Soup + Salad

$8.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

paninis

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Basil Pesto Aioli

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom Pesto Aioli

Capresse

Capresse

$8.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto Aioli

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Harissa Aioli

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers, Mayo, Spinach (contains uncooked salmon)

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.95

Swiss Cheese, Harissa Aioli, Dijon Mustard & Choice of Protein

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$10.95

Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions,Scrambled Eggs, Basil Pesto Aioli Choice Of Protein

Panini Combo

Panini Combo

$9.95

1/2 Pannini With Choice Of Fruit, Soup Or Salad

savory crêpes

Chicken + Spinach

Chicken + Spinach

$10.95

Sautéed Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Cream Cheese, Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers (contains uncooked salmon)

Turkey + Cheddar

Turkey + Cheddar

$9.95

Basil Pesto Aioli and Cheddar Chesse

La Galette

La Galette

$9.95

Whole Wheat Crêpe Filled With Roasted Vegetables, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

La Jardiniere

La Jardiniere

$9.95

Avocado, Veggies, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Sundried Tomato Sauce

Chicken + Avocado

Chicken + Avocado

$11.95

Baby Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Chipotle Glaze

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$11.95

Tender Beef Braised Stew, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$9.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Baby Greens, Harissa Aioli

Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Protein.

Ham + Mozzarella

Ham + Mozzarella

$9.95

Caramelized Onions, Harissa Aioli

sweet crêpes (whipped cream included upon request)

Coco's Classic

Coco's Classic

$7.95

Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly, Bananas

Nutella

Nutella

$7.95
Cinnamon Roll Crêpe

Cinnamon Roll Crêpe

$8.95

Cinnamon Buttercream & Cinnamon Sugar

Coco's Crêpe

Coco's Crêpe

$8.95

Strawberries, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce

S'mores

S'mores

$9.95

Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Sauce

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95

Cinnamon Apples, Caramel Sauce, Cinnamon Sugar, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Vanilla Gelato

White Chocolate Raspberry

White Chocolate Raspberry

$10.95

Raspberry Compote, Bananas, White Chocolate Mousse

Dulce De Leche

Dulce De Leche

$7.95
Lemon Custard

Lemon Custard

$8.95

Vanilla Custard with Lemon Reduction

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$9.95

Caramel, Banana, Vanilla Gelato

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$10.95

Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce, Caramelized Sugar

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.95
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.95

Tres Leches Cake Filling, Strawberries, Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Sauce

waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$7.95

Powdered Sugar, Syrup, Butter

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$10.95

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Baby Greens, Harissa Aioli

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$9.95

Choice of Gelato, topped with Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce

Avocado Toast Waffle

Avocado Toast Waffle

$10.95

Sliced Avocado, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Red Onion Capers, and Chipotle Glaze

French Toast

French Toast

$10.95

Topped with Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Sprig of Mint

create your own

CYO Savory Crêpe

CYO Savory Crêpe

$8.95
CYO Sweet Crêpe

CYO Sweet Crêpe

$8.95
CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$9.45
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

218 Gray Street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Canary Coffee House - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1953 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Blonde Biscotti - Montrose
orange star4.8 • 296
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - OSP Catering - 910 Louisiana
orange starNo Reviews
910 Louisiana St Suite M-148 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Adair Downtown
orange star4.1 • 48
1000 Louisiana street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Earthcraft Juicery - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
midtown Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Main St Catering
orange star4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go MIDTOWN - 3704 Main St - 713-807-8226
orange star4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
orange star4.4 • 1,988
3704 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Axelrad Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 1,079
1517 Alabama St Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
One Dim Sum
orange star4.1 • 991
510 Gray St. Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston