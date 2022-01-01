Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Kingwood

No reviews yet

4525 Kingwood Drive

Ste. 150

Kingwood, TX 77345

Mugs

Yellow Coco Mug

$10.95

Pink Mug

$12.00

Espresso Cup Set

$15.00

Water Bottle

$18.00

Clothing

Coco Shirt

$17.00

Coco Cap

$15.00

Coffee Beans

Velvet Espresso

Velvet Espresso

$12.95

coffee espresso

Double Shot

Double Shot

$3.90
Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso, Foamed Milk

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$4.50

Espresso, Whipped Cream

Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$5.70

Espresso, Your Choice of Gelato

Moroccan Cortado

Moroccan Cortado

$5.70

Espresso, Vanilla, Steam Milk, Foamed Milk

Flat White

Flat White

$5.40

Double Espresso, Frothed Milk

coffee specialties

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

Espresso, White Mocha, Heavy Cream Served Over Ice

Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+
Caramel Crisp

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+
House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.25+
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Organic Chai Tea Latte

Organic Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

classic favorite

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Served with Whipped Cream

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+
Loose-Leaf Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.25+
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50+

cococcinos

Dark Mocha Cococcino

Dark Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

White Mocha Cococcinos

White Mocha Cococcinos

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Vanilla Cococcino

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Ice Blended Coffee Drink Prepared With Our House Gelato Served With Whipped Cream

gelato + sorbet

1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$4.50
2 Scoops

2 Scoops

$6.90

smoothies

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Cinnamon Apples, Almond Milk, Banana, Apple Juice, Vanilla Gelato

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla Gelato

The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix

$6.39+

Banana, Hazelnut Syrup, Double Espresso Shot, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chocolate Gelato

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Mixed Berries, Banana, Almond Milk, Vanilla Gelato

Tropical Kiss

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Coconut Gelato

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Spinach, Banana, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Splash Of Orange Juice

soups + salads

Soup

Soup

$5.94
Coco's House Salad

Coco's House Salad

$10.74

Baby Greens, Toasted Almonds, Strawberries, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Peppery Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.54

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Croutons With Caesar Dressing

Soup + Salad

Soup + Salad

$10.74
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.94

paninis

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$13.14

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Basil Pesto Aioli

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

$13.14

Caramelized Onions, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom Pesto Aioli

Capresse

Capresse

$10.74

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto Aioli

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.14

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Harissa Aioli

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$15.54

Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers, Mayo, Spinach (contains uncooked salmon)

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$11.94

Swiss Cheese, Harissa Aioli, Dijon Mustard & Choice of Protein

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$13.14

Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions,Scrambled Eggs, Basil Pesto Aioli Choice Of Protein

Panini Combo

Panini Combo

$11.94

1/2 Pannini With Choice Of Fruit, Soup Or Salad

savory crepes

Chicken + Spinach

Chicken + Spinach

$13.14

Sautéed Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Merguez Moroccan Sausage

$13.14

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$15.54

Cream Cheese, Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers (contains uncooked salmon)

Turkey + Cheddar

Turkey + Cheddar

$11.94

Basil Pesto Aioli and Cheddar Chesse

La Galette

La Galette

$11.94

Whole Wheat Crêpe Filled With Roasted Vegetables, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

La Jardiniere

La Jardiniere

$11.94

Avocado, Veggies, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Sundried Tomato Sauce

Chicken + Avocado

Chicken + Avocado

$14.34

Baby Greens, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Chipotle Glaze

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$14.34

Tender Beef Braised Stew, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$11.94

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Baby Greens, Harissa Aioli

Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$13.14

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Protein.

Ham + Mozzarella

Ham + Mozzarella

$11.94

Caramelized Onions, Harissa Aioli

sweet crepes

Coco's Classic

Coco's Classic

$9.54

Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly, Bananas

Nutella

Nutella

$9.54
Cinnamon Roll Crêpe

Cinnamon Roll Crêpe

$10.74

Cinnamon Buttercream & Cinnamon Sugar

Coco's Crêpe

Coco's Crêpe

$10.74

Strawberries, Caramel, Chocolate Sauce

S'mores

S'mores

$11.94

Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Sauce

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$13.14

Cinnamon Apples, Caramel Sauce, Cinnamon Sugar, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Vanilla Gelato

White Chocolate Raspberry

White Chocolate Raspberry

$13.14

Raspberry Compote, Bananas, White Chocolate Mousse

Dulce De Leche

Dulce De Leche

$9.54
Lemon Custard

Lemon Custard

$10.74

Vanilla Custard with Lemon Reduction

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$11.94

Caramel, Banana, Vanilla Gelato

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$13.14

Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce, Caramelized Sugar

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$13.14
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$13.14

Tres Leches Cake Filling, Strawberries, Vanilla Custard, Chocolate Sauce

waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$9.54

Powdered Sugar, Syrup, Butter

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$13.14

Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Baby Greens, Harissa Aioli

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$11.94

Choice of Gelato, topped with Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce

Avocado Toast Waffle

Avocado Toast Waffle

$13.14

Sliced Avocado, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Red Onion Capers, and Chipotle Glaze

French Toast

French Toast

$13.14

Topped with Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Sprig of Mint

create your own

CYO Savory Crêpe

CYO Savory Crêpe

$10.74
CYO Sweet Crêpe

CYO Sweet Crêpe

$10.74
CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$11.34
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

Location

4525 Kingwood Drive, Ste. 150, Kingwood, TX 77345

Directions

