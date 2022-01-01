Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Vintage Park Conversion

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD.

STE M

Houston, TX 77070

Popular Items

Nutella
Chicken & Spinach
Tres Leches

Box Lunch Combos

Crepe Wrap Box

Crepe Wrap Box

$16.00
Panini Box

Panini Box

$16.00

Soup & Salad Box

$16.00

Catering Platters

Panini Sandwich Tray (Small)

$109.00
Panini Sandwich Tray (Large)

Panini Sandwich Tray (Large)

$219.00

Croissant Sandwich Tray (Small)

$129.00

Croissant Sandwich Tray (Large)

$239.00

Other Goodies

Fresh Pastry Tray

$65.00
Croissant Tray

Croissant Tray

$29.00

Sweet Crepe Sampler (50 pcs.)

$65.00
Fruit Tray

Fruit Tray

$55.00

Small Salad Bowl

$55.00
Large Salad Bowl

Large Salad Bowl

$99.00

Iced Tea (1 Gallon)

$18.00

Cold Brew (1 Gallon)

$25.00

House Coffee

$25.00

Lemonade (1 Gallon)

$25.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Coffee & Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.25
Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$4.75

Double shot of espresso poured over our house gelato

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with foam

Moroccan Cortado

Moroccan Cortado

$4.75

Layered drink of vanilla, steamed milk, a double shot of espresso and foam

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Your choice of our locally roasted Medium or Dark blend

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

48-hour, cold steeped coffee that gives a full-flavored coffee experience

Specialties

Amaretto Latte

$4.75+

Americano

$3.25+

A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for wonderfully rich taste

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

Our dark roast coffee mixed with steamed milk

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thin layer of milk foam on top

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+

Espresso mixed with vanilla, caramel sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

A blend of espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+
Matcha Choc Chip Latte

Matcha Choc Chip Latte

$4.95+
White Choc Marshmallow Latte

White Choc Marshmallow Latte

$4.95+

Turmeric Latte

$4.75+
Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Gingerbread Latte

$4.95+

Peppermint Latte

$4.95+

Cococcinos

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, caramel sauce, espresso, milk and our house Dulce de Leche gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Chai Tea Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Classic Espresso Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, espresso, milk and our house espresso gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Mocha Cococcino

Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chocolate sauce, milk and our house gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Smoothies

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Soy milk, apple juice, vanilla, banana, cinnamon apples and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Belly Buster

$6.39+

Soy milk, vanilla, peanut butter, banana and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Soy milk, vanilla, banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, banana, grapes, strawberries and spinach blended with ice until smooth

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Soy milk, orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, banana, and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Daily Fix

$6.39+

Soy milk, vanilla, hazelnut, protein powder, banana, espresso and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth

Nutty One

$6.39+

Soy milk, orange juice, vanilla, walnuts, raisins, toasted almonds and our house pistachio gelato blended with ice until smooth

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+
Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Soy milk, vanilla, protein powder, banana, strawberries, and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Soy milk, orange juice, vanilla, strawberries, pineapple, mango and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Avocado Smoothie

$6.95+

Peaches and Cream

$6.95+

Tropical Peach

$6.95+

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.39+

Classic Favorites

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Each cup made fresh with hand-steamed milk and rich chocolate sauce

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Brewed fresh daily!

Italian Cream Soda

$4.25+

Layered drink our house vanilla gelato, your choice of flavoring, perrier, and heavy cream, over ice and topped with whipped cream

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+

Made in house. Order it plain or add strawberry, peach or raspberry flavoring

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.95+

Many choices for many palates!

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine Tea made sweet with a hint of fresh mint

Ready Drinks

Bottle Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.45

Kids Juice Box

$1.50

Mexican Cola

$2.45

Mexican Fanta

$2.45

Perrier

$3.00

ZOA Sweet Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Sweet Crepes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95
Banana & Cinn. Apples

Banana & Cinn. Apples

$9.95

Cinnamon Apples and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Custard and Caramel Sauce

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$9.95

Sliced Bananas and Caramel Sauce topped with Powdered Sugar, drizzled Caramel Sauce, a scoop of our House Gelato and Whipped Cream

Cheesecake

$10.95

Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream

Cinnamon & Sugar

Cinnamon & Sugar

$7.95

Sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar inside and outside, then topped with Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.95

Crepe filled with Cinnamon Butter Cream and rolled into the shape of a Cinnamon Roll. Topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon Sugar

Coco's Classic

Coco's Classic

$7.95

Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar

Coco's Crepe

Coco's Crepe

$8.95

Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.95

Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce

Crepe au Miel

Crepe au Miel

$8.95

Peanut Butter, Toasted Almonds and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar, more Toasted Almonds and Honey

Crepe Suzette

Crepe Suzette

$8.95

Melted Butter and Brown Sugar topped with Powdered Sugar, our House Gelato and drizzled with Orange Reduction

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$7.95

Dulce de Leche, Toasted Almonds and choice of Strawberries or sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar

Lemon Poppy Seed

Lemon Poppy Seed

$8.95
Nutella

Nutella

$7.95

Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar

S'mores

S'mores

$9.95

Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Chocolate Chips topped with Powdered Sugar, 3 torched Large Marshmallows and drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.95
White Choc. Raspberry

White Choc. Raspberry

$10.95

White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote

Lemon Custard

$8.95

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Savory Crepes

Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken & Spinach

Chicken & Spinach

$10.95

Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Chicken & Vegetables

Chicken & Vegetables

$10.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese and Roasted Chicken topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$9.95

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Goat Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Ham & Mozzarella

Ham & Mozzarella

$9.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Ham topped with Harissa Aioli

La Galette

La Galette

$9.95

Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

Mediterranean Crepe

Mediterranean Crepe

$9.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Moroccan Crepe

Moroccan Crepe

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$9.95

Turkey and Cheddar Cheese

Beef Bourguignon

$11.95

Chicken & Avocado

$11.95

La Jardiniere

$9.95

Paninis

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage served in a Croissant

Caprese

Caprese

$8.95

Basil Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Fresh Basil, Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.95

A French classic with Harissa Aioli and Dijon Mustard spread on both slices of bread with Swiss Cheese and your choice of protein, cooked until golden brown.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.95

Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken

Moroccan Sausage

Moroccan Sausage

$10.95

Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon

Brioche Turkey Club

$11.95

Waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$7.95

Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$10.95

A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$9.95

A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Avocado Toast Waffle

$10.95

CYO

CYO Sweet Crepe

CYO Sweet Crepe

$8.95

Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Crepe

CYO Savory Crepe

$8.95

Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$9.45

Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Waffle

CYO Savory Waffle

$9.45

Create your own savory waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$4.95

Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch

Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$4.95

Smooth and savory potato base soup made from scratch

Coco's House Salad

Coco's House Salad

$8.95

Baby Greens, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette served on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.95

Make it a combo! Choice of a Soup and Salad!

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side portion of our Coco House Salad!

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side portion of our Caesar Salad

Moroccan Soup

$5.99

Gelato

ONE Scoop

ONE Scoop

$3.75
TWO Scoops

TWO Scoops

$5.75

Pastries

V-Day Cookies

$3.50
7 Layer Bar

7 Layer Bar

$3.50

Bread Pudding Muffin

$4.00
Brownie Bar

Brownie Bar

$3.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Cheesecake - NY Style

$5.50

Chocolate Eruption

$5.50
Chocolate Ganache

Chocolate Ganache

$5.50
Cookie

Cookie

$2.00
Croissant

Croissant

$2.95
Duffin

Duffin

$2.00
Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$4.50
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$4.50
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Mini Chocolate Lave Cake

$4.95
Muffin

Muffin

$3.00
Oreo Brownie

Oreo Brownie

$3.50

Red Velvet Bistro

$3.50
Snicker Bar

Snicker Bar

$3.50
Tiramisu Slice

Tiramisu Slice

$5.50

Vanilla Eclaire

$3.50

Whole Cake

$54.00

Tres Leches Cake

$4.95

Citrus Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Krespa Classic

$2.95

Krespa Pecan

$4.50

Mugs

Yellow Coco Mug

$10.95

Espresso Cup Set

$15.00

Water Bottle

$18.00

Pink Coco Mug

$12.00

Clothing

Coco Shirt

$17.00

Coco Cap

$15.00

Coffee Beans

Velvet Espresso

$12.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

Location

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., STE M, Houston, TX 77070

Directions

Gallery
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image
Main pic

