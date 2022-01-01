- Home
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Vintage Park Conversion
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD.
STE M
Houston, TX 77070
Popular Items
Box Lunch Combos
Catering Platters
Other Goodies
Coffee & Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Espresso Affogato
Double shot of espresso poured over our house gelato
Espresso Con Panna
Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream
Espresso Macchiato
Double shot of espresso topped with foam
Moroccan Cortado
Layered drink of vanilla, steamed milk, a double shot of espresso and foam
Drip Coffee
Your choice of our locally roasted Medium or Dark blend
Cold Brew Coffee
48-hour, cold steeped coffee that gives a full-flavored coffee experience
Specialties
Amaretto Latte
Americano
A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for wonderfully rich taste
Cafe au Lait
Our dark roast coffee mixed with steamed milk
Cafe Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with a thin layer of milk foam on top
Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top
Caramel Crisp
Espresso mixed with vanilla, caramel sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Coco Addiction
A blend of espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice
Mocha
Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Vanilla Latte
Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Matcha Choc Chip Latte
White Choc Marshmallow Latte
Turmeric Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Gingerbread Latte
Peppermint Latte
Cococcinos
Caramel Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, caramel sauce, espresso, milk and our house Dulce de Leche gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
Chai Tea Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
Classic Espresso Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, espresso, milk and our house espresso gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
Mocha Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chocolate sauce, milk and our house gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
Vanilla Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
Smoothies
Apple Crisp
Soy milk, apple juice, vanilla, banana, cinnamon apples and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth
Belly Buster
Soy milk, vanilla, peanut butter, banana and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth
Berry Berry
Soy milk, vanilla, banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth
Coco Green
Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, banana, grapes, strawberries and spinach blended with ice until smooth
Coco Loco
Soy milk, orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, banana, and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth
Daily Fix
Soy milk, vanilla, hazelnut, protein powder, banana, espresso and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth
Nutty One
Soy milk, orange juice, vanilla, walnuts, raisins, toasted almonds and our house pistachio gelato blended with ice until smooth
Power Up
Skinny Mini
Soy milk, vanilla, protein powder, banana, strawberries, and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth
Tropical Kiss
Soy milk, orange juice, vanilla, strawberries, pineapple, mango and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth
Avocado Smoothie
Peaches and Cream
Tropical Peach
Cookies & Cream Milkshake
Classic Favorites
Chai Tea Latte
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
Hot Chocolate
Each cup made fresh with hand-steamed milk and rich chocolate sauce
Iced Tea
Brewed fresh daily!
Italian Cream Soda
Layered drink our house vanilla gelato, your choice of flavoring, perrier, and heavy cream, over ice and topped with whipped cream
Lemonade
Made in house. Order it plain or add strawberry, peach or raspberry flavoring
Loose Leaf Tea
Many choices for many palates!
Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea
Jasmine Tea made sweet with a hint of fresh mint
Ready Drinks
Sweet Crepes
Apple Pie
Banana & Cinn. Apples
Cinnamon Apples and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Custard and Caramel Sauce
Bananas Foster
Sliced Bananas and Caramel Sauce topped with Powdered Sugar, drizzled Caramel Sauce, a scoop of our House Gelato and Whipped Cream
Cheesecake
Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream
Cinnamon & Sugar
Sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar inside and outside, then topped with Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon Roll
Crepe filled with Cinnamon Butter Cream and rolled into the shape of a Cinnamon Roll. Topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon Sugar
Coco's Classic
Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar
Coco's Crepe
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Creme Brulee
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Crepe au Miel
Peanut Butter, Toasted Almonds and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar, more Toasted Almonds and Honey
Crepe Suzette
Melted Butter and Brown Sugar topped with Powdered Sugar, our House Gelato and drizzled with Orange Reduction
Dulce de Leche
Dulce de Leche, Toasted Almonds and choice of Strawberries or sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar
Lemon Poppy Seed
Nutella
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
S'mores
Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Chocolate Chips topped with Powdered Sugar, 3 torched Large Marshmallows and drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
Tres Leches
White Choc. Raspberry
White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote
Lemon Custard
Carrot Cake
Savory Crepes
Breakfast Crepe
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken & Spinach
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Chicken & Vegetables
Baby Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese and Roasted Chicken topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Goat Cheese
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Goat Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli
Ham & Mozzarella
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Ham topped with Harissa Aioli
La Galette
Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce
Mediterranean Crepe
Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli
Moroccan Crepe
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Smoked Salmon
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
Turkey & Cheddar
Turkey and Cheddar Cheese
Beef Bourguignon
Chicken & Avocado
La Jardiniere
Paninis
Breakfast Croissant
Caramelized Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage served in a Croissant
Caprese
Basil Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Fresh Basil, Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
Croque Monsieur
A French classic with Harissa Aioli and Dijon Mustard spread on both slices of bread with Swiss Cheese and your choice of protein, cooked until golden brown.
Grilled Chicken
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Mediterranean
Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken
Moroccan Sausage
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage
Smoked Salmon
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
Brioche Turkey Club
Waffles
Sugar Waffle
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Tuscan Waffle
A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper
Waffle Gelato Sandwich
A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce
Avocado Toast Waffle
CYO
CYO Sweet Crepe
Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
CYO Savory Crepe
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
CYO Sweet Waffle
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
CYO Savory Waffle
Create your own savory waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Soups & Salads
Tomato Bisque Soup
Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch
Potato Soup
Smooth and savory potato base soup made from scratch
Coco's House Salad
Baby Greens, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette served on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Soup & Salad Combo
Make it a combo! Choice of a Soup and Salad!
Side House Salad
Side portion of our Coco House Salad!
Side Caesar Salad
Side portion of our Caesar Salad
Moroccan Soup
Pastries
V-Day Cookies
7 Layer Bar
Bread Pudding Muffin
Brownie Bar
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake - NY Style
Chocolate Eruption
Chocolate Ganache
Cookie
Croissant
Duffin
Fruit Tart
Key Lime Tart
Lemon Bar
Mini Chocolate Lave Cake
Muffin
Oreo Brownie
Red Velvet Bistro
Snicker Bar
Tiramisu Slice
Vanilla Eclaire
Whole Cake
Tres Leches Cake
Citrus Coconut Macaroon
Chocolate Croissant
Krespa Classic
Krespa Pecan
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., STE M, Houston, TX 77070