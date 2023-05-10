Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coco Crepes & Coffee is a fast-casual cafe serving a chef-driven menu of crepes, waffles, paninis, house-made gelato, fresh salads, smoothies, and more! We are located in Indian Springs Shopping Center and open early every day! Stop in or order online.
Location
6777 Woodlands Parkway, Suite 214, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
No Reviews
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurant
La Cocina De Roberto - 26817 Interstate 45
No Reviews
26817 Interstate 45 Spring, TX 77380
View restaurant