COCO + HAZEL BonAir
2733 Mcrae Road
Bon Air, VA 23235
SPECIALTY SHAKES
Cake Shake
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
Blackout
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
Candy Land
Strawberry or Vanilla Milkshake topped with a Cotton Candy Ball, Rock Candy, Two Lollipops, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
MHB
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
Rosengarten
Vanilla Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Sprinkle and Black+White Ice Cream Sandwich with Vanilla Ice Cream. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
Coconutty
Coconut Chocolate Chip Milkshake topped with a Layer of Deconstructed Coconut Cream Pie, Whipped Cream and Purple Coconut, served in a Flaked Coconut-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*
ICE CREAM
Single Scoop
One Scoop of Ice Cream in a Cup or Cone
Double Scoop
Two Scoops of Ice Cream in a Cup or Cone
Triple Scoop
Three Scoops of Ice Cream in a Cup or Cone
Pint
One Pint of Ice Cream
Mickey Toddler
Toddler Scoop of Ice Cream with Mini Oreo "Ears", Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry on a Sugar Cone or in a Cup with a Sugar Cone on top.
Milkshake
20 oz. Milkshake with Your Choice of Ice Cream Flavor Blended with Milk
Ice Cream Sandwich
Two Cookies with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.
Churro Ice Cream Sandwich
Two Warm Spiral Churros with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich With Vanilla And Choc Ice Cream
Cookie Dough with Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)
Gimme The Loop
20 oz. Vanilla Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Fruit Loops Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Fruit Loops.
Milk + Cereal
20 oz. Cookie Dough Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal.
Pup Cup
Honey Lavender Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake with 3 pumps of Lavender Syrup and Honey Syrup
Mexican Hot Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake with Chili Powder and Cinnamon
Coke Float
Rootbeer Float
BEVERAGES
Drip Coffee
Café Brújula House Blend
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Small Batch Cold Brew Coffee, Steeped Overnight. Made with Café Brújula Darth Roasted Specialty Coffee.
Espresso
Solo or Doppio.
Americano
Espresso and Water. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Latte
Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk and more Foamed Milk than a Latte. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Mocha
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk and Chocolate Sauce. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Mexi-Mocha
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Chili Powder, Cinnamon and Chocolate Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Caramel and Vanilla Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Honey Lavender Latte
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Honey and Lavender Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Horchata
12 oz. Iced Horchata
Horchatte
Horchata with Espresso. Horchata is made with rice milk, whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and cinnamon. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Affogato
Two Shots of Espresso over a Scoop of Ice Cream.
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk and White Chocolate Sauce. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Hot Tea
Premium Green, English Breakfast or Moroccan Mint.
Chai Tea Latte
Chai Blend with Milk.
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Chai Blend with Milk and Two Shots of Espresso.
Hot Chocolate
*Contains Dairy
Matcha Latte
Matcha Green Tea Powder Shaken with Milk.
Lavender Lemonade
Lemonade with Lavender Flavored Syrup, served Iced.
Raspberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Cranberry Lemonade
Raspberry White Mocha
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk Peppermint Syrup and White Chocolate Sauce. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Fiji Water Bottle
500 mL | 16.9 oz. Bottle
12 oz. Chocolate Milk
Drip Refill
Coke\rootbeer
FOOD
Mixed Berry Tart
Mixed Berry Tart made with Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries and Apple Slices.
Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Gluten Free Strawberry Muffin
Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Apple Cider Donuts (2 Pack)
Morning Buns Topped With Espresso Drizzle
Morning Buns
Vegan Coffee Cake
Morning Buns Cream Cheese Filling W Espresso Icing
Vegan Strawberry Scone
Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake
Vegan & Gluten Free Blackberry Jam Scone
Bacon, Egg, Chive and Cheese Muffin.
Strawberry Vanilla Bread Gluten Free
Strawberry Wnd Blwckberry Scones
Chocolate Espresso Glaze Roll
Vegan Gluten Free
Mini Chocolate Croissant (2 Pack)
Mini Croissant (2 Pack)
Pumpkin Muffin
Strawberry Filled Donut
BREAKFAST
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Biscuit
Ham + Swiss Croissant
Ham + Swiss on a Croissant.
Chorrizo+ Queso Fresco Biscuit
Bacon, Egg + Cheese on Everything Bagel
Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on an Everything Bagel. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the bagels*
Egg Chedder Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Wrap
Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on a Croissant.
Chipotle Chicken Biscuit
Chicken, Pickles + Chipotle Aioli on a Homemade Biscuit. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*
Bacon Jalepenio Scallions Chedder Muffin
Vegetarian Sausage, Egg + Cheese Biscuit
Pimento Spread on a Homemade Biscuit.
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Croissant
Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on a Homemade Biscuit. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*
Spinach, Tomato Egg White Bites
Sausage, Egg + Cheese Biscuit
Egg, Cheddar, Spicy Pork Sausage Biscuit
Spicy Sausage, Egg + Cheese Croissant Bun Sandwich
Pimento Cheese Biscuit
Ham + Swiss Biscuit
Quiche
Vegetarian Green Onion Jalapeño Egg Muffin
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
Maple Syrup Bacon Cheddar Biscuit
Vegan Sausage & Egg Biscuit
SWEETS
Brownie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Confetti Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate Cookie with Mild Chili Powder + Cinnamon.
Sprinkle Cookie
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles.
Black & White Cookie
Coconut Cream Pie Parfait
Deconstructed Coconut Cream Pie in a Cup.
Cotton Candy
Mexican Wedding Cookies (3 Pack)
*Contains Pecans*
OTHER
Physical Gift Card
Order a physical gift card to pick up in store.
Café Brujula Che Rebelde Bag
Our house blend, used for espresso drinks. Medium roast.
Café Brujula Darth Roasted Bag
A dark blend used in our cold brew.
Holiday Shake Ornament
Draw String Bag
Movie Ticket
Pop Corn
Smore's
SMOOTHIES
MORADA
Blueberries, banana, spinach, peanut butter and oat milk.
LA PLAYA
Banana, Spinach, Pineapple, Coconut, Coconut milk
BASIC ROSADO
Banana, strawberry, honey, whole milk
LOCO MOCHA
Banana, coffee, coconut, chocolate.
COPACABANA
Banana, spinach, pineapple, peanut butter, whole milk.
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Coco + Hazel is an Espresso and Specialty Milkshake Shop in Richmond, Virginia.
2733 Mcrae Road, Bon Air, VA 23235