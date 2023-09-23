Popular Items

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Chili Powder, Cinnamon and Chocolate Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

$4.75+

Chai Blend with Milk and Two Shots of Espresso.


SPECIALTY SHAKES

Cake Shake

$15.99

Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Blackout

$15.99

Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Candy Land

$15.99

Strawberry or Vanilla Milkshake topped with a Cotton Candy Ball, Rock Candy, Two Lollipops, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

MHB

$15.99

Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Rosengarten

$15.99

Vanilla Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Sprinkle and Black+White Ice Cream Sandwich with Vanilla Ice Cream. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Coconutty

$15.99

Coconut Chocolate Chip Milkshake topped with a Layer of Deconstructed Coconut Cream Pie, Whipped Cream and Purple Coconut, served in a Flaked Coconut-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

ICE CREAM

Single Scoop

$4.00

One Scoop of Ice Cream in a Cup or Cone

Double Scoop

$6.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream in a Cup or Cone

Triple Scoop

$7.50

Three Scoops of Ice Cream in a Cup or Cone

Pint

$9.00

One Pint of Ice Cream

Mickey Toddler

$4.50

Toddler Scoop of Ice Cream with Mini Oreo "Ears", Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry on a Sugar Cone or in a Cup with a Sugar Cone on top.

Milkshake

$10.00

20 oz. Milkshake with Your Choice of Ice Cream Flavor Blended with Milk

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Two Cookies with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Two Warm Spiral Churros with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich With Vanilla And Choc Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough with Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)

Gimme The Loop

$11.99

20 oz. Vanilla Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Fruit Loops Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Fruit Loops.

Milk + Cereal

$11.99

20 oz. Cookie Dough Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal.

Pup Cup

$1.25

Honey Lavender Milkshake

$10.00

Vanilla Milkshake with 3 pumps of Lavender Syrup and Honey Syrup

Mexican Hot Chocolate Milkshake

$10.00

Chocolate Milkshake with Chili Powder and Cinnamon

Coke Float

$7.95Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

BEVERAGES

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Café Brújula House Blend

Iced Coffee

$3.50+Out of stock

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Small Batch Cold Brew Coffee, Steeped Overnight. Made with Café Brújula Darth Roasted Specialty Coffee.

Espresso

$2.50+

Solo or Doppio.

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and Water. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Latte

$3.95+

Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and more Foamed Milk than a Latte. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk and Chocolate Sauce. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Chili Powder, Cinnamon and Chocolate Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Caramel and Vanilla Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Honey and Lavender Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Horchata

$3.50+Out of stock

12 oz. Iced Horchata

Horchatte

$4.25+

Horchata with Espresso. Horchata is made with rice milk, whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and cinnamon. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Affogato

$5.00

Two Shots of Espresso over a Scoop of Ice Cream.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk and White Chocolate Sauce. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Premium Green, English Breakfast or Moroccan Mint.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Chai Blend with Milk.

$4.75+

Chai Blend with Milk and Two Shots of Espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

*Contains Dairy

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Green Tea Powder Shaken with Milk.

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00+

Lemonade with Lavender Flavored Syrup, served Iced.

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Peach Lemonade

$4.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Cranberry Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk Peppermint Syrup and White Chocolate Sauce. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.75

500 mL | 16.9 oz. Bottle

12 oz. Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Drip Refill

$0.50

Coke\rootbeer

$2.00

FOOD

Mixed Berry Tart

$3.75Out of stock

Mixed Berry Tart made with Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries and Apple Slices.

Croissant

$3.50
Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Gluten Free Strawberry Muffin

$4.75

Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Apple Cider Donuts (2 Pack)

$4.25Out of stock

Morning Buns Topped With Espresso Drizzle

$4.00Out of stock
Morning Buns

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Coffee Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Morning Buns Cream Cheese Filling W Espresso Icing

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan Strawberry Scone

$4.75

Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

$3.75Out of stock
Vegan & Gluten Free Blackberry Jam Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Bacon, Egg, Chive and Cheese Muffin.

Strawberry Vanilla Bread Gluten Free

$4.25Out of stock
Strawberry Wnd Blwckberry Scones

$4.00

Chocolate Espresso Glaze Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan Gluten Free

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Croissant (2 Pack)

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Croissant (2 Pack)

Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.75

Strawberry Filled Donut

$3.75Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Bacon, Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Ham + Swiss Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Ham + Swiss on a Croissant.

Chorrizo+ Queso Fresco Biscuit

$6.50

Bacon, Egg + Cheese on Everything Bagel

$5.50Out of stock

Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on an Everything Bagel. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the bagels*

Egg Chedder Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on a Croissant.

Chipotle Chicken Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken, Pickles + Chipotle Aioli on a Homemade Biscuit. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*

Bacon Jalepenio Scallions Chedder Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

Vegetarian Sausage, Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Pimento Spread on a Homemade Biscuit.

Bacon, Egg + Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on a Homemade Biscuit. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*

Spinach, Tomato Egg White Bites

$4.00Out of stock

Sausage, Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Egg, Cheddar, Spicy Pork Sausage Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Spicy Sausage, Egg + Cheese Croissant Bun Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Ham + Swiss Biscuit

$4.25Out of stock

Quiche

$3.50Out of stock

Vegetarian Green Onion Jalapeño Egg Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$4.75Out of stock

Maple Syrup Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$6.75Out of stock

SWEETS

Brownie

$3.50
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95
Confetti Cake

$5.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Cookie with Mild Chili Powder + Cinnamon.

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles.

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

Coconut Cream Pie Parfait

$5.95

Deconstructed Coconut Cream Pie in a Cup.

Cotton Candy

$4.00
Mexican Wedding Cookies (3 Pack)

$5.75Out of stock

*Contains Pecans*

OTHER

Physical Gift Card

Order a physical gift card to pick up in store.

Café Brujula Che Rebelde Bag

$13.00

Our house blend, used for espresso drinks. Medium roast.

Café Brujula Darth Roasted Bag

$16.00Out of stock

A dark blend used in our cold brew.

Holiday Shake Ornament

$15.00

Draw String Bag

$10.00

Movie Ticket

Out of stock

Pop Corn

$2.50Out of stock

Smore's

$3.50Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

MORADA

$7.50Out of stock

Blueberries, banana, spinach, peanut butter and oat milk.

LA PLAYA

$8.00Out of stock

Banana, Spinach, Pineapple, Coconut, Coconut milk

BASIC ROSADO

$7.50Out of stock

Banana, strawberry, honey, whole milk

LOCO MOCHA

$8.00Out of stock

Banana, coffee, coconut, chocolate.

COPACABANA

$7.50Out of stock

Banana, spinach, pineapple, peanut butter, whole milk.

Fall Special

Pumpkin Milkshake

$11.00

Chai Milkshake

$11.00

Zombie Lemonade 20 0z

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate Bubble Waffle

$9.00Out of stock