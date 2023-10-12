Coco + Hazel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coco + Hazel is an Espresso and Specialty Milkshake shop located at 411 North Ridge Road, Richmond, Virginia, 23229.
Location
411 North Ridge Road, Richmond, VA 23229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Christian’s Pizza - Richmond
No Reviews
7003-A Three Chopt Rd,Village Shopping Center Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurant
Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
No Reviews
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD RICHMOND, VA 23226
View restaurant