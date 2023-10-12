MAIN MENU

SPECIALTY SHAKES

Cake Shake

$15.99

Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Blackout

$15.99

Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Candy Land

$15.99

Strawberry or Vanilla Milkshake topped with a Cotton Candy Ball, Rock Candy, Two Lollipops, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

MHB

$15.99

Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Rosengarten

$15.99

Vanilla Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Sprinkle and Black+White Ice Cream Sandwich with Vanilla Ice Cream. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Coconutty

$15.99

Coconut Chocolate Chip Milkshake topped with a Layer of Deconstructed Coconut Cream Pie, Whipped Cream and Purple Coconut, served in a Flaked Coconut-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

COFFEE + ESPRESSO

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Café Brújula House Blend

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Small Batch Cold Brew Coffee, Steeped Overnight. Made with Café Brújula Darth Roasted Specialty Coffee.

Espresso

$2.50+

Solo or Doppio.

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and Water. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Latte

$3.95+

Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and more Foamed Milk than a Latte. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk and Chocolate Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Caramel and Vanilla Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Honey and Lavender Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Horchatte

$4.25+

Horchata with Espresso. Horchata is made with rice milk, whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and cinnamon. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Affogato

$5.00

Two Shots of Espresso over a Scoop of Ice Cream.

Mexi-Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Chili Powder, Cinnamon and Chocolate Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Raspberry White Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Strawberry Latte with Cold Foam

$4.50+

OTHER BEVERAGES

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Premium Green, English Breakfast or Moroccan Mint.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Chai Blend with Milk.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Chai Blend with Milk and Two Shots of Espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

*Contains Dairy

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Green Tea Powder Shaken with Milk.

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.75

500 mL | 16.9 oz. Bottle

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00+

Lemonade with Lavender Flavored Syrup, served Iced.

Cranberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Peach Lemonade

$4.00+

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Milk 12oz.

$3.25

Rootbeer

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

FOOD

2 Pack bacon and cheddar cheese egg bites
Croissant

$3.25
Cinnamon Roll

$3.50
Cream Cheese Morning Buns With Coffee Glaze

$4.50

Orange Cranberry Donuts (2 Pack)

$4.00

Vegan Gluten Free Blueberry Sugar Donuts (2 Pack)

$3.75
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Vegan GF Churro Donuts

$4.00

Mixed Berry Tart

$4.75

Muffin

$3.50

Churro Donut (2 Pack)

SWEETS

Brownie

$3.50
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95

By the Slice.

Confetti Cake

$5.95

By the Slice.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Homemade Chocolate Cookie with Cinnamon and Mild Chili Powder.

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.75

Homemade Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles.

Black + White Cookie

$3.50

Coconut Cream Pie Parfait

$5.95

Mexican Wedding Cookies (4 Pack)

$5.75

Rainbow Swiss Roll

$5.95
Cream Cheese Morning Buns With Coffee Glaze

$4.50

CHOCOLATE DIPPED CHEESECAKE

$8.00

ICE CREAM

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$6.00

Triple Scoop

$7.50

Pint

$9.00
Mickey Toddler

$4.50

Toddler Scoop of Ice Cream in a Cup with Mini Oreo "Ears", Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry with a Sugar Cone on top.

Milkshake

$10.00
Gimme The Loop

$12.00

20 oz. Vanilla Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Fruit Loops Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Fruit Loops.

Milk + Cereal

$12.00

20 oz. Cookie Dough Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal.

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Two Cookies with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between. We recommend not mixing a brownie with another cookie due to the size difference. Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich if you choose to have it assembled.

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Two Warm Spiral Churros with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between. Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich. Churros are served warm so they're best eaten immediately. The churros take about 10-15 minutes to warm up in the toaster oven.

HONEY LAVENDER MILKSHAKE

$10.00

Vanilla milkshake blended with lavender syrup, swirled with honey, topped with whipped cream and honey.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Shake

$10.00

Pride Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Cookie Dough with Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)

Coke Float

$7.95Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$7.95Out of stock

OTHER

Physical Gift Card (Pickup In-Store)

Choose What Amount You Want on the Gift Card. Please Call When You Arrive so We Can set the Gift Card on the Table Outside.

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00

Black T-Shirt with our Logo Centered on the Front.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt with our Logo Across the Front of the Shirt and Cartoon Specialty Shakes Down Both Sleeves.

Kid's Color-Your-Own Shake T-Shirt

$25.00

Youth shirts printed on light blue Comfort Colors T-shirts featuring cartoon Specialty Shakes with the Coco + Hazel logo on the back. Shirts come with a set of fabric markers so the shakes can be colored in!

Tote Bag

$15.00

Black Tote Bag with our Logo Centered on One Side.

Café Brújula Retail Bag

$13.00

12 oz. | Whole Bean Coffee

Café Brújula Darth Roasted Bag

$16.00

12 oz. | Whole Bean Coffee | Notes of Panela (cane sugar) and Dark Chocolate, the Results of a Slow Caramelization of the Grain's Natural Sugars | Limited Stock from Oaxaca

Snail Mail Choco-Lot Card

$6.00
Snail Mail Congrats Card

$6.00
Snail Mail Hooray Card

$6.00
Snail Mail Sweet Card

$6.00

Christmas Shake Ornament

$15.00

Draw String Bag

$5.00

C+H Sticker

$0.50

Fall Special

Apple of my Pie

$15.99

Apple Milkshake with a layer of Apple slices, whipped cream and Pie crust

The Basic

$15.99

Chai Milkshake

$11.00

Pumpkin Milkshake

$11.00

Monster Mash

$15.99

A Vanilla and Caramel Milkshake with Caramel flavored "Blood" Topped with our Halloween Cookie sandwich, a vial of "blood" and a super creepy gummy eyeball

Hot Chocolates

Loaded Mexican Hot Chocolate

$9.95

Mexican Hot Chocolate made with chili and cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream, a churro and cinnamon powder. Served in a 20 oz cup with a chocolate rim and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Loaded S'Mores Hot Chocolate

$9.95

Classic Hot Chocolate topped with layers of marshmallows, whipped cream, toasted marshmallows and a freshly made graham cracker. Served in a 20 oz cup rimmed with chocolate icing and graham cracker crust

Spooky Hot Chocolate

$7.95

20 oz Classic Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and Spooky Sprinkles. Finished with a in house made spooky jack-o-lantern cocoa bomb!