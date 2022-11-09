Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco + Hazel

review star

No reviews yet

411 N RIDGE RD

HENRICO, VA 23229

Order Again

Popular Items

Milkshake
Cake Shake
Blackout

SPECIALTY SHAKES

Dark cherry shark week themed shake. Whipped Cream MUST be on milkshake.
Cake Shake

Cake Shake

$15.00

Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Blackout

Blackout

$15.00

Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Candy Land

Candy Land

$15.00Out of stock

Strawberry or Vanilla Milkshake topped with a Cotton Candy Ball, Rock Candy, Two Lollipops, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

MHB

MHB

$15.00

Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Rosengarten

Rosengarten

$15.00

Vanilla Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Sprinkle and Black+White Ice Cream Sandwich with Vanilla Ice Cream. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

Coconutty

Coconutty

$15.00

Coconut Chocolate Chip Milkshake topped with a Layer of Deconstructed Coconut Cream Pie, Whipped Cream and Purple Coconut, served in a Flaked Coconut-Rimmed Cup. All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups. *If you have a nut allergy, please let us know. Specialty Shakes for nut allergy will be put in a plastic cup WITHOUT the icing around the rim to decrease the chance of cross-contamination.*

COFFEE + ESPRESSO

Drip Coffee

$1.75+Out of stock

Café Brújula House Blend

Cold Brew

$3.50+Out of stock

Small Batch Cold Brew Coffee, Steeped Overnight. Made with Café Brújula Darth Roasted Specialty Coffee.

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk and Chocolate Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Caramel and Vanilla Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Honey and Lavender Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso and Water. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and more Foamed Milk than a Latte. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Espresso

$2.00+

Solo or Doppio.

Affogato

$4.50

Two Shots of Espresso over a Scoop of Ice Cream.

Horchatte

$4.25+

Horchata with Espresso. Horchata is made with rice milk, whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and cinnamon. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

Mexi-Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Chili Powder, Cinnamon and Chocolate Syrup. 12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso. 16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.

ICED COFFEE FLIGHT

$18.00Out of stock

OTHER BEVERAGES

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Premium Green, English Breakfast or Moroccan Mint.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Chai Blend with Milk.

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Chai Blend with Milk and Two Shots of Espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

*Contains Dairy

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Green Tea Powder Shaken with Milk.

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.75

500 mL | 16.9 oz. Bottle

Essentia Water Botte (20 oz.)

$2.75
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Lemonade with Lavender Flavored Syrup, served Iced.

Lemonade

$3.50+

FOOD

2 Pack bacon and cheddar cheese egg bites
Croissant

Croissant

$3.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Mixed Berry Tart

$4.75

Ham + Swiss Croissant Sandwich

$4.25

Ham + Swiss on a Croissant.

Apple Cinnamon Donuts (2 Pack)

Apple Cinnamon Donuts (2 Pack)

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cake

$3.50

Morning Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Jalepeno Pimento Spread Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Pimento Spread on a Homemade Biscuit.

Sausage Egg + Cheese Wrap

$5.00Out of stock

Glutern Free Cinnamon Sugar Donuts (2 Pack)

$3.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Scone

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Bacon, Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on an Everything Bagel. *Bagels are not made to order*

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock
Chicken Chipotle Biscuit

Chicken Chipotle Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken, Pickles + Chipotle Aioli on a Homemade Biscuit. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*

SWEETS

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95

By the Slice.

Confetti Cake

Confetti Cake

$5.95

By the Slice.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Homemade Chocolate Cookie with Cinnamon and Mild Chili Powder.

Sprinkle Cookie

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.75

Homemade Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles.

Black + White Cookie

Black + White Cookie

$3.50

Coconut Cream Pie Parfait

$5.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Skull

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Wedding Cookies (4 Pack)

$5.75Out of stock

Rainbow Swiss Roll

$5.95Out of stock

ICE CREAM

Single Scoop

$3.50

Double Scoop

$5.75

Triple Scoop

$7.00

Pint

$8.00
Mickey Toddler

Mickey Toddler

$3.85

Toddler Scoop of Ice Cream in a Cup with Mini Oreo "Ears", Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry with a Sugar Cone on top.

Milkshake

$8.00
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Two Cookies with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between. We recommend not mixing a brownie with another cookie due to the size difference. Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich if you choose to have it assembled.

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Two Warm Spiral Churros with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between. Please call when you arrive so we can finish building your ice cream sandwich. Churros are served warm so they're best eaten immediately. The churros take about 10-15 minutes to warm up in the toaster oven.

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

Cookie Dough with Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)

Gimme The Loop

Gimme The Loop

$10.00

20 oz. Vanilla Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Fruit Loops Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Fruit Loops.

Milk + Cereal

Milk + Cereal

$10.00

20 oz. Cookie Dough Milkshake blended with a Generous Amount of Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal, topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal.

Pride Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock

HONEY LAVENDER MILKSHAKE

$9.50

Vanilla milkshake blended with lavender syrup, swirled with honey, topped with whipped cream and honey.

OTHER

Physical Gift Card (Pickup In-Store)

Physical Gift Card (Pickup In-Store)

Out of stock

Choose What Amount You Want on the Gift Card. Please Call When You Arrive so We Can set the Gift Card on the Table Outside.

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Black T-Shirt with our Logo Centered on the Front.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt with our Logo Across the Front of the Shirt and Cartoon Specialty Shakes Down Both Sleeves.

Kid's Color-Your-Own Shake T-Shirt

Kid's Color-Your-Own Shake T-Shirt

$25.00

Youth shirts printed on light blue Comfort Colors T-shirts featuring cartoon Specialty Shakes with the Coco + Hazel logo on the back. Shirts come with a set of fabric markers so the shakes can be colored in!

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

Black Tote Bag with our Logo Centered on One Side.

Café Brújula Retail Bag

Café Brújula Retail Bag

$13.00

12 oz. | Whole Bean Coffee

Café Brújula Darth Roasted Bag

Café Brújula Darth Roasted Bag

$16.00

12 oz. | Whole Bean Coffee | Notes of Panela (cane sugar) and Dark Chocolate, the Results of a Slow Caramelization of the Grain's Natural Sugars | Limited Stock from Oaxaca

Snail Mail Choco-Lot Card

Snail Mail Choco-Lot Card

$6.00Out of stock
Snail Mail Congrats Card

Snail Mail Congrats Card

$6.00
Snail Mail Hooray Card

Snail Mail Hooray Card

$6.00
Snail Mail Sweet Card

Snail Mail Sweet Card

$6.00

Christmas Shake Ornament

$15.00

Draw String Bag

$5.00

BREAKFAST

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

*Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits* Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on a Homemade Biscuit.

Bacon, Egg + Cheese Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Bacon, Egg + Cheddar on an Everything Bagel. *Bagels are not made to order*

Chicken Chipotle Biscuit

Chicken Chipotle Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken, Pickles + Chipotle Aioli on a Homemade Biscuit. *Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Pimiento Cheese Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Ham + Swiss Croissant Sandwich

$4.25

Ham + Swiss on a Croissant.

SPECIALTY SHAKES

THE BASIC

$16.00Out of stock

APPLE OF MY PIE

$15.00Out of stock

DRINKS

ZOMBIE LEMONADE

$7.50Out of stock

HALLOWEEN HOT CHOCOLATE BOMB

$5.25Out of stock

PUMPKIN COLD FOAM COLD BREW- 16 OUNCES

$6.00Out of stock

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE DIPPED CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN COLD FOAM COLD BREW TOPPED WITH SKULL DONUT

$8.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Coco + Hazel is an Espresso and Specialty Milkshake shop located at 411 North Ridge Road, Richmond, Virginia, 23229.

411 N RIDGE RD, HENRICO, VA 23229

