Coco Leaf - Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue

Boston, MA 02122

Black Milk Tea
Avocado Smoothie
Gardenia Milk Tea

Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

Okinawa Milk Tea

Winter Melon Jasmine Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

Lavender Jasmine Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Mocha Milk Tea

Mocha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

Gardenia Milk Tea

Gardenia Milk Tea

Pumpkin Cinnamon

Coconut Milk Tea

Viet Coffee Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

Thai Tea Milk Tea

Wintermelon Ginger

Lavender Ginger

Peach Oolong MT

Peach Oolong MT

Ginger Brown Sugar

Oreo Earth

Oreo Earth

Milo and Oreo Crumble

Corn Milk

Corn Milk

$0.75

Smoothies

Kale Smoothie

Kale Smoothie

$7.00
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.75+
Mango Passionfruit Smoothie

Mango Passionfruit Smoothie

$7.00+

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.75+

Coconut Smoothie

$6.75+

Mixed Tropical Fruit Smoothie

$7.50
Mixed Berries Smoothie

Mixed Berries Smoothie

$7.50

Passionfruit Smoothie

$6.75+

Matcha Smoothie

$6.75+

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00+

Avocado + Taro Smoothie

$7.25+

Avocado + Coconut Smoothie

$7.25+
Mangonada Smoothie

Mangonada Smoothie

$7.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.00+

Thai Tea Smoothie

$6.75+

Combo 2 Fruits Smoothie

$7.00+

Combo 3 Fruits Smoothie

$7.50

Taro Smoothie

$6.75+

Lychee Smoothie

$6.75+

Strawberry Lychee Smoothie

$7.00+

Avocado Mango

$7.25+

Coconut Espresso

$7.00

Fruit Tea

Passionfruit Jasmine Fruit Tea

Strawberry Yakult Fruit Tea

Sunkiss Peach Fruit Tea

Sunkiss Peach Fruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

Honeydew Jasmine Fruit Tea

Mango Jasmine Fruit Tea

Peach Jasmine Fruit Tea

Golden Twist Fruit Tea

Kumquat Berry Fruit Tea

Summer Shade Fruit Tea

Summer Shade Fruit Tea

Lychee Jasmine Tea

Mango Passionfruit Jasmine TEA

Grapefruit Lemongrass

$0.50

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

Watermelon Pineapple

$0.50Out of stock

Watermelon Fresca

$0.50Out of stock

Fizzles

Strawberry Lemonade Fizzle

Strawberry Lemonade Fizzle

$6.00
Rasperry Lychee Fizzle

Rasperry Lychee Fizzle

$6.00

Pink Blossom Fizzle

$6.00

Peach Berry Fizzle

$6.00

Dragon fruit Fresca

$6.00

Cantaloupe Fizzle

$6.00

Coolers

Chanh Dāy/Passionfruit Juice Cooler

$6.00

Rau Mâ Dau Xanh( pennywort juice)

$7.00

Nuoc Thanh Nhiet (Artichoke)

$7.00

Coffee/Tea/Espresso

Brewed Coffee

$3.50+

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25+

Latte

$5.25+

Cappuccino

$4.90+

Americano

$3.20+

Hot Cocoa

$4.25+

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.90+

Espresso

$2.20

Dragonfruit Series

Dragonfruit Lychee

$6.00

Dragonfruit Fresca

$6.00

Dragonfruit Guava

$6.00

Dragonfruit Strawberry

$6.00

Tet Drinks

Lotus/ Tra Sen Vai

Lotus/ Tra Sen Vai

$6.25Out of stock
Dragon fruit / Tra Thanh Long

Dragon fruit / Tra Thanh Long

$6.25Out of stock
Mango Macchiato/ Tra Xoai Macchiato

Mango Macchiato/ Tra Xoai Macchiato

$6.00
Peach/ Tra Dao Do

Peach/ Tra Dao Do

$6.00Out of stock
Ube Milk / Sua khoai tim

Ube Milk / Sua khoai tim

$6.00Out of stock
Pandan Mung Bean Milk/ Sua dau xanh la dua

Pandan Mung Bean Milk/ Sua dau xanh la dua

$6.00Out of stock

Savory Crepes

Hello America! Crepe

$10.50

Wake-up Crepe

$10.50

Hello Vietnam! Crepe

$10.50

Smoked Salmon Crepe

$12.00

Roasted Mushrom Crepe

$10.50

Turkey BLT Crepe

$10.50

Thai Crepe

$10.50

Margherita Crepe

$9.50

Sweet Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepe

$9.50

Matchalicious Crepe

$9.50

Passion Berry Crepe

$9.50

Trai Cay Crepe

$9.50

Small Bites

Popcorn Chicken

$7.50

Fish Ball

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Takoyaki

$7.50

EXTRA SAUCE

Panini & Wrap

Big Bang Panini

$9.50

Thai Panini

$9.50

Hello America! Panini

$9.75

Wake-up Panini

$9.75Out of stock

Margherita Panini

$9.50

Hello America Panini

$9.75

Wake Up Wrap

$9.75

Hello America! Wrap

$9.75

Thai Wrap

$9.50

Curry Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Sandwiches

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Roasted Mushroom Sandwich

$9.75

Kid's PB&J

$3.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Bag Charge

Bag charge

$0.10

Che

hot luu, lychee, longan, palm seeds, jackfruit, agar, coconut milk, durian (optional)
Che Coco Leaf

Che Coco Leaf

$7.00

Signature Pandan jelly, hotluu, red bean, white bean, mung bean, chia seed, coconut meat, coconut milk. Served with ice

Che Hot Luu

Che Hot Luu

$6.75

Hotluu, pandan jelly, mung bean paste, grass/ herbal jelly, coconut milk. Served with ice

Che Okinawa

Che Okinawa

$6.50

pandan jelly, purple yam, taro, mochi , coconut milk. Served with ice

Che 3 Mau

Che 3 Mau

$6.50

Red bean, white bean, mung bean, pandan jelly taro, coconut milk. Served with ice

Che Basil

$6.50

hotluu, chia seeds, longan, jasmine syrup.

Che Khuc Bach

$7.00
Che Saigon

Che Saigon

$6.50

Hot luu, grass/herbal jelly, young coconut meat, coconut milk

Che Banh Lot

Che Banh Lot

$6.50

Pandan jelly, chia seeds, yioung coconut meat. Served with ice

Che Longan

Che Longan

$6.50

Longan, agar, grass/ herbal jelly

Che Lychee

Che Lychee

$6.50

Lychee, hot luu, chia seeds, lychee jelly. Served with ice

Che Halo Halo

Che Halo Halo

$7.25

Filippino dessert: purple yam, coconut meat, hotluu, palm seeds, jackfruit, white bean, agar, flan, Ube ice cream, almond, milk.

Che Nhan Nhuc

Che Nhan Nhuc

$6.50

Dried longan, chia seed, honey, aloe vera, grass/herbal jelly

Bo Dam

$7.00

Che Thai Bach

$7.00

Che Thai

$7.25

Ginger Tofu/ Hot Che

Ginger Sweet Tofu (Small)

$6.00

Ginger Sweet Tofu (Large)

$9.00Out of stock

Cold Ginger Tofu

$7.00

Che Grilled Banana

$7.00

Pastries

Brownie

$3.50

Cream Puff

$4.75

Mochi Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Snickerdoodle

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.75

White Choco Macademia

$2.75

Muffin

$2.99

Doughnut

$4.50

Devil Cake

$5.50

Fruit Tart

$6.25

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Macaron

$1.95

Cupcake

$3.50

Mango Mousse

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Matcha Roll Cake

$5.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02122

Directions

