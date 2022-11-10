A map showing the location of Coco Shack 22701 Michigan AvenueView gallery

Coco Shack 22701 Michigan Avenue

22701 Michigan Avenue

Dearborn, MI 48124

Popular Items

Classic Acai
Hawaiian
Ocean Blue

Bowls

Aloha

$13.00

base: mango, blueberry, acai berry, coconut milk

BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

Base; açaí berry

Classic Acai

Classic Acai

$13.00

base: banana, acai berry, mixed berry

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$12.00

base: banana, pineapple, mango, strawberry, coconut milk

Mango Maddness

Mango Maddness

$12.00

Base: Banana, Coconut Milk, Mango

Matcha Made in Heaven

Matcha Made in Heaven

$13.00

Base: Banana, spinach, kale, coconut milk, matcha, mango, pineapple

Mother of Dragons

Mother of Dragons

$13.00

base: banana, dragon fruit, mango, coconut milk

Ocean Blue

Ocean Blue

$13.00

Base: Banana, Mango, Strawberry, Spirulina

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$12.00

base:banana, pineapple, coconut, coconut milk

Sunset

Sunset

$12.00

base: banana, pineapple, mango, coconutmilk

Tropical Paradise

Tropical Paradise

$12.00

base: banana, pineapple, strawberry, coconut milk

Pumpkin pie bowl

Pumpkin pie bowl

$12.00

Base: pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, maple syrup, coconut sugar & coconut milk. Topped with: whipped cream, cinnamon, & biscoff

Smoothies

PB & J

$8.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, PB

Hawaiian

$7.00

Coconut milk, banana, strawberry, mango, pineapple, honey

Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Coconut milk, dragon fruit, pineapple, lemon

Zen

$8.00

Coconut milk, spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, chia seeds

Peanut Butter Paradise

$9.00

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Cocao, Banan

Ocean Drive

$8.00

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, honey, agve

Strawberries n cream

$9.00

coconut milk, strawberry, banana, kale, chia seeds, protien powder

Tropical Sunrise

$8.00

Coconut milk, pineapple, strawberry, coconut

Bowl to smoothie

Classic smoothie

$8.00

Ocean blue smoothie

$8.00

Hawaiian smoothie

$7.00

Tropical smoothie

$7.00

Mango madness smoothie

$7.00

Mother of Dragons smoothie

$8.00

Sunset smoothie

$7.00

Pina colada smoothie

$7.00

Matcha made in heaven smoothie

$8.00

Aloha smoothie

$8.00

Pumpkin pie smoothie

$8.00

Sides

Peanut butter

$1.00

Granola

$1.00

Almond butter

$1.00

Coconut flakes

$1.00

Nutella

$1.00

Chia seeds

$1.00

Chocolate chips

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Açaí, smoothie bowls, & smoothies! All bowls are dairy free and free of added sweeteners!

22701 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48124

Directions

