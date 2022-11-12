Coco Shrimp imageView gallery

Coco Shrimp Heritage Trace

33 Reviews

2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101

Fort Worth, TX 76177

Popular Items

Sampler
Double Taco
Butter Garlic

Shrimp Plates

Plates include rice & salad
Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp

$11.70

Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Butter Garlic

Butter Garlic

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.

Lemon Herb

Lemon Herb

$10.70

Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.

Spicy

Spicy

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.

Sweet and Spicy

Sweet and Spicy

$11.70

Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.

Single Taco

Single Taco

$5.00

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in a flour tortilla.

Double Taco

Double Taco

$8.70

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Sampler

Sampler

$12.70

Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.

Side Rice

$3.50

White rice drizzled with butter garlic sauce and seasoned with herbs & spices.

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Craisins and served with your choice of our homemade dressings.

Keiki Plate

Keiki Plate

$6.00

Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!

Side of

Mochi

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.00

Mochi 3/$5

$5.00

Soda

Soda

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Directions

