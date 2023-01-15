Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco Shrimp Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy

Fort Worth, TX 76177

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shrimp Plates

Plates include rice & salad
Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp

$11.70

Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Butter Garlic

Butter Garlic

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.

Lemon Herb

Lemon Herb

$10.70

Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.

Spicy

Spicy

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.

Sweet and Spicy

Sweet and Spicy

$11.70

Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.

Single Taco

Single Taco

$5.00

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in a flour tortilla.

Double Taco

Double Taco

$8.70

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Sampler

Sampler

$12.70

Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.

Side Rice

$3.50

White rice drizzled with butter garlic sauce and seasoned with herbs & spices.

Side Salad

$3.50

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Craisins and served with your choice of our homemade dressings.

Keiki Plate

Keiki Plate

$6.00

Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!

Side of

Soda

Soda

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Shrimp - Heritage Trace
orange star4.5 • 33
2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Fort Worth TX
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Heritage Trace Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Alliance
orange star4.4 • 843
3124 Texas Sage Trail Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
My Cafe - Fort Worth
orange starNo Reviews
8917 North Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317
orange starNo Reviews
8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurantnext
Don Taco - 3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
3529 Heritage Trace Parkway Suite 101 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston