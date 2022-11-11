Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco Shrimp Denton

1716 South Loop 288

Denton, TX 76205

Popular Items

Sampler
Coco Shrimp
Double Taco

Shrimp Plates

Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp

$11.70

Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Butter Garlic

Butter Garlic

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.

Lemon Herb

Lemon Herb

$10.70

Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.

Spicy

Spicy

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.

Sweet and Spicy

Sweet and Spicy

$11.70

Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.

Single Taco

Single Taco

$5.00

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Double Taco

Double Taco

$8.70

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Sampler

Sampler

$12.70

Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50
Keiki Plate

Keiki Plate

$6.00

Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!

Side of

Mochi

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.00

Mochi 3/$5

$5.00

Soda

Soda

$2.85

Swag

Hat

$20.00

Shirt

$15.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Small Sticker

$2.00

Large Sticker

$3.00

Large Cup

$30.00

EMP hat

$12.00

EMP t-shirt

$12.00

EMP long sleeve

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1716 South Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205

Directions

