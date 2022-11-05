Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Seafood

Coco Shrimp Watauga 7300 Denton Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

7300 Denton Hwy

Watauga, TX 76148

Order Again

Popular Items

Sampler
Double Taco
Coco Shrimp

Shrimp Plates

Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp

$11.70

Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Butter Garlic

Butter Garlic

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.

Lemon Herb

Lemon Herb

$10.70

Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.

Spicy

Spicy

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.

Sweet and Spicy

Sweet and Spicy

$11.70

Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.

Single Taco

Single Taco

$5.00

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in a flour tortilla.

Double Taco

Double Taco

$8.70

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Sampler

Sampler

$12.70

Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50
Keiki Plate

Keiki Plate

$6.00

Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!

Side of

Mochi

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.00
Mochi 3/$5

Mochi 3/$5

$5.00

Soda

Soda

$2.75

24 oz Water

Swag

Hat

$20.00

Shirt

$20.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Small Sticker

$2.00

Large Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7300 Denton Hwy, Watauga, TX 76148

Directions

Gallery
Coco Shrimp Watauga image
Coco Shrimp Watauga image
Coco Shrimp Watauga image

