Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208

review star

No reviews yet

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Fried Rice
Spring Roll
Edamame

ROBATA

Beef Short Rib Robata

$13.00

Cauliflower Robata

$8.00

Jumbo Shrimp Robata

$14.00

Lamb Chop Robata

$16.00

Organic Chicken Robata

$11.00

Pork Belly Robata

$11.00

Salmon Robata

$14.00

Scallop Robata

$17.00

Seabass Robata

$18.00

Shishito Pepper Robata

$8.00

Shitaki Mushroom Robata

$8.00

Whole Squid Robata

$15.00

SOUP & SALAD

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Seared tuna, spring mix and Japanese dressing

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Garden salad, avocado on top, served with ginger dressing

Coco & Banana Blossom

$8.00

Chicken coconut cream, tomatoes, mushroom and cilantro

Garden Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing

Hot & Sour Soup

$7.00

Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots and scallions

Kani Salad

$12.00

Shredded cucumber, kani, masago, served with spicy mayo

Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup

$9.00

Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions

Miso Soup

$5.00

Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu and enoki mushrooms

Seafood Soup

$10.00

Spicy seafood broth with shrimp, scallops, squid and mushroom

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Signature Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Assorted sashimi, mixed greens, onion, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado with Japanese dressing

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad

$15.00

Conch, octopus, masago, scallions, cucumber, tomatoes, onion and cilantro

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$6.00

Mixed veggies, tofu, garlic and scallion

SUSHI BAR

Nigiri

$32.00

9 pieces of chef's sushi & spicy tuna roll

Sashimi

$36.00

15 pieces of sashimi

Chirashi

$35.00

Assorted sashimi, oshinko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago and tamago over rice

Lover Boat

$78.00

8 pieces of sushi, 16 pieces of sashimi, rainbow roll and sweet heart roll

Sushi/Sashimi 4 Ways

$38.00

Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail: 4 pcs sushi, 4 pcs sashimi, a classic roll & tartare appetizer

HOT TASTING

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo

Bao Bun

$12.00

Marinated short rib or duck, lettuce & mayo

Blue Crab Gyoza

$15.00

Fried jumbo blue crab, cheese, scallion, guacamole & sweet chili sauce

Crispy Baby Bok Choy

$12.00

Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Fried calamari tossed with onion, garlic, bellpepper, scallion served with sweet chili sauce

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.00

With veggie cream sauce on the side

Crispy Tangy Wing

$14.00

Crispy, sweet, tangy wings, soy, garlic and sesame seed

Dimsum Platter

$15.00

Homemade crystal shrimp, wagyu beef, peking duck, lobster & shrimp

Edamame

$6.00

Choice steam(6) or spicy garlic sauce(7)

Jumbo Scallops w/ Foie Gras

$28.00

Grilled sea scallops, avocado, cherry tomato, cilantro with mango salsa

Korean Seafood Pancake

$16.00

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, onion, scallions with mushroom & garlic sauce

Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Chopped white meat chicken, shiitake mushroom, onion, scallion & pine nuts

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Roasted Duck Wrap

$15.00

Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle

Soft-shell Crab App

$18.00

Spring Roll

$6.00

Fried veggie spring roll

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$16.00

Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with ginger dipping sauce

COOL TASTING

A5 Wagyu Tataki

$25.00

With pickled daikon and truffle ponzu

Blue Fin Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Seared blue fin tuna served w/ ponzu sauce

Blue Fin Tuna w/ Foie Gras Tiradito

$21.00

Seared Blue fin tuna, foie gras, caviar, wasabi leaves, balsamic drizzle

Carpaccio

$16.00

Choice Tuna/Salmon/Wahoo/Yellowtail served w/Truffle oil, yuzu dressing, sea salt and fried garlic

Chu Chu Lobster

$20.00

Maine lobster and pan-seared tuna served with mango coconut sauce

Coco Taco

2 pcs per order, Lobster - 15 / Tuna or Salmon - 11

Escolar with Winter Truffle

$14.00

Seared White Tuna w/ winter truffle & truffle oil

Foie Gras w/ Eel

$20.00

Seared foie gras, eel, Asian pear, served with wasabi soy

Kampachi Crudo

$18.00

Sliced kampachi, grapefruit, guacamole ceviche sauce

Lump Blue Crab with Avocado

Lump Blue Crab with Avocado

$16.00

Spicy lump crab, shiso leaves served over avocado with yuzu sauce

New Tuna or Salmon Tartar

$16.00

Salmon Sashimi New Style

$16.00

Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder and truffle oil

Spicy Tuna Biscuit

$15.00

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar served woth eel sauce and wasabi mayo

Spicy Tuna Pizza

$16.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$16.00

Sliced yellowtail, jalapeno served with ponzu sauce

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

----------

A5 Wagyu Beef Sushi

$8.00

Aji (Japanese Mackerel) SU

$7.00

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi

$6.00

Conch Sushi

$4.00

Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi

$4.00

Escolar (White Tuna) Sushi

$4.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi

$5.00

Hamachi Belly Sushi

$6.00

Hirame (Fluke) Sushi

$4.00

Hokkaido Uni Sushi

$16.00Out of stock

Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sushi

$6.00

Ika (Squid) Sushi

$5.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi

$6.00

Kani (Krab) Sushi

$3.00

Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sushi

$5.00

King Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Kinmedai (Golden Eye Snapper) Sushi

$9.00

Madai Sushi

$6.00

Maguro (Tuna) Sushi

$5.00

Masago (Fish Egg) Sushi

$4.00

Otoro (Tuna Belly) Sushi

$12.00

Sake (Salmon) Sushi

$4.00

Salmon Belly Sushi

$6.00

Striped Bass SU

$6.00

Tako (Octopus) Sushi

$4.00

Tamago (Sweet Egg Omelet) Sushi

$3.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sushi

$4.00

Unagi (Eel) Sushi

$5.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) Sushi

$12.00

Wahoo Sushi

$4.00

----------

A5 Wagyu Beef Sashimi

$8.00

Aji (Japanese Mackerel) SA

$6.00

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi

$6.00

Conch Sashimi

$4.00

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$4.00

Escolar (White Tuna) Sashimi

$4.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$5.00

Hamachi Belly Sashimi

$6.00

Hirame (Fluke) Sashimi

$4.00

Hokkaido Uni Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sashimi

$6.00

Ika (Squid) Sashimi

$5.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi

$6.00

Kani (Krab) Sashimi

$3.00

Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sashimi

$5.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Kinmedai (Golden Eye Snapper) Sashimi

$9.00

Madai Sashimi

$6.00

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$5.00

Masago (Fish Egg) Sashimi

$4.00

Otoro (Tuna Belly) Sashimi

$12.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$4.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$6.00

Striped Bass SA

$6.00

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$4.00

Tamago (Sweet Egg Omelet) Sashimi

$3.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sashimi

$4.00

Unagi (Eel) Sashimi

$5.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi

$12.00

Wahoo Sashimi

$4.00

Special - King Salmon SU

$9.00

King salmon sushi with ikura lemon

Special - Scallop SU

$13.00

Scallop sushi with uni truffle yuzu

Special - Toro SU

$14.00

Toro sushi with caviar & gold flakes

Special - Tuna SU

$9.00

Tuna sushi with foie gras shiso

Special - Wagyu SU

$13.00

Wagyu sushi with uni & caviar

Special - Yellowtail Belly SU

$9.00

Yellowtail belly sushi with spicy tuna

MAKI & HANDROLL

___________

Avocado Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$11.00

Eel Roll

$10.00

Japanese Tofu Skin Roll

$8.00

JB Roll

$11.00

JB Tempura Roll

$14.00

Kampyo Roll

$7.00

Krab Roll

$7.00

Mexican Roll

$11.00

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon Skin & Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$9.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Toro Scallion Roll

$17.00

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$12.00

___________

Avocado H/R

$7.00

California H/R

$8.00

Cucumber H/R

$7.00

Eel Avocado H/R

$11.00

Eel H/R

$10.00

Japanese Tofu Skin H/R

$8.00

JB H/R

$11.00

Kampyo H/R

$7.00

Krab H/R

$8.00

Mexican H/R

$11.00

Oshinko H/R

$7.00

Salmon H/R

$10.00

Salmon Skin & Cucumber H/R

$9.00

Shrimp Avocado H/R

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura H/R

$11.00

Spicy Krab H/R

$9.00

Spicy Krab H/R

$9.00

Spicy Salmon H/R

$11.00

Spicy Scallop H/R

$16.00

Spicy Tuna H/R

$11.00

Toro Scallion H/R

$17.00

Tuna H/R

$10.00

Uni Avocado H/R

$22.00

Veggie H/R

$9.00

Yellowtail Scallion H/R

$12.00

CUCUMBER WRAP

___________

Garden Wrap

$10.00

Assorted vegetables

King Crab Wrap

$18.00

King crab, avocado

Salmon Wrap

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Rainbow Wrap

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & asparagus

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Spicy tuna with scallions

Lobster Wrap

$18.00

SIGNATURE ROLLS

___________

Angel Island

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with bang bang shrimp & spicy mayo

Blue Crab Dynamite

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab & eel sauce

Coco King

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy krab, topped with king crab, mango & yuzu mango sauce

Eel Lover

$18.00

Eel, cucumber, tempura flakes topped with eel, masago, scallion & eel sauce

Golden Scallop

$18.00

California roll topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce

Hot Bud

$17.00

Spicy tuna, tempura fish, avocado, topped with seared salmon, jalapeno, mango salsa sauce

King Crab Tempura

$19.00

King crab,cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried topped with tobiko scallion, sesame seed sauce & eel sauce

Little Tuna Tower

$16.00

Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo & eel sauce

Lobster Bomb

$30.00

Tempura lobster tail served with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Lobster Dynamite

$23.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster and eel sauce

Lobster Seabass

$31.00

Tempura lobster, cucumber, spicy kani topped with baked seabass, avocado & eel sauce

Out of Control

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions, wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce

Red Dragon

$17.00

Sex on the Moon

$17.00

Sexy Lady (No Rice)

$18.00

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon white fish, crispy rice & mango salsa

Spicy Toro Roll

$23.00

Spicy Tuna, asparagus, tempura flakes topped with avocado, toro and caviar

Summer Spark

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy tuna & spicy mayo

Super Crunch

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce

Super Ninja

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with seared tun, tempura flakes, masago, kimchee, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Super Spiderman

$17.00

Triole Sexy

$17.00

Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, crispy rice & eel sauce

Tsunami

$17.00

Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes

Tuna Lover (No Rice)

$18.00

Tuna wrapped in spicy crabmeat, spicy tuna, peanuts, seaweed salad, topped with tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce

Ultimate Seabass

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, jalapeno, avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with miso seabass & eel sauce

Valentine

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (heart shaped)

Veggie Rainbow

$14.00

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, seaweed salad, oshinko, kampyo topped with Japanese tofu skin

FRIED RICE

Signature Fried Rice

$17.00

Black rice, chicken, vegetable, onion, egg & scallion

Lobster Pineapple Fried Rice

$34.00

Lobster tail, egg, tomatoes, garlic, cashew nute, onion, carrot, pineapple and raisin

Volcano Fried Rice

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, chicken, egg, scallion, spicy XO sauce & aluminum fire torch

House Fried Rice

Chicken(15), Beef or Shrimp (17)

NOODLE STIR

Yaki Udon

$16.00

Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10) Stir-fried Japanese thick white noodle, shiitake mushroom, onion, scallion & special udon sauce

Yaki Soba

$16.00

Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10), Japanese egg noodle, stir-fried with scallion, onion, shiitake mushroom & yakisoba sauce

Pad Thai

$16.00

Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10), Rice noodle with scallion, beansprouts, egg, fresh lime & ground peanuts

RAMEN

Char Siu Ramen

$16.00

Pork Belly, corn, fish cake, enoki mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallion & egg

Short Rib Ramen

$25.00

Short Rib, corn, fish cake, enoki mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallion and egg

Seafood Ramen

$20.00

Shrimp, Scallop, Calamari corn, fish cake, enoki mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallion & egg

SEA

Branzino with Pine Nut

$32.00Out of stock

Tempura fried fish with sweet sour sauce

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

Bok choy shiitake mushroom, special soy

King of the Sea

$38.00

Stir-fry lobster, scallop, calamari, jumbo shrimp, with seasonal veggies in black bean sauce

Oven-Baked Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Cauliflower, asparagus with truffle soy

Lobster Pad Thai

$34.00

rice noodle with scallion, beansprouts, egg, fresh lime and ground peanuts

LAND

Braised Korean Short Rib

$32.00

House made short ribs, baby potato with curry sauce

Crispy Beef with Orange & Tangerine Peel

$19.00

Filet Mignon with Shishito Pepper

$36.00

Mongolian Beef

$20.00

Stir-fried beef, scallion, carrot, onion, spicy chili Mongolian sauce

Peking Duck

Half 35 | Full 65

Red Curry

Choice chicken (17), Shrimp (20), Seafood (28) Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, peppers, sweet peas, zucchini and basil

Teriyaki with Seasonal Veggies

Grilled chicken served over steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce

Tokyo Style Crispy Chicken with Honey Soy Glaze

$18.00

DESSERT

Coco Sweet

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Banana

$12.00

Tempura banana served with vanilla ice cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Mille Crepe Vanilla Cake

$11.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$10.00

Flavor choice of strawberry, green tea, mango and vanilla

Tempura Cheesecake

$10.00

Fried cheesecake in tempura batter served with vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

Molten Truffle Cake

$10.00

Warm chocolate truffle cake served with vanilla ice cream

SIDES

Black Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Ginger & Scallion Sauce

$2.00

Half Pint Ginger

$3.00

Half Pint Ginger Dressing

$3.00

Jasmine White Rice

$2.00

Pint Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Steam Veggie

$7.00

Side Steam Noodle

$7.00

Side Stir Fried Veggie

$7.00

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Side Steam Broccoli

$7.00

Coco Shirt

$20.00

SIDE SAUCES

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Kimchee Sauce

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Dimsum Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Side Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Side Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Side Wasabi Soy

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese sushi restaurant serving seafood ,sushi & meat ,izakaya , plus cocktails & happy hour.

Website

Location

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lemongrass - Delray Beach
orange starNo Reviews
420 E. Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 283
411 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Batch Gastropub - Delray
orange starNo Reviews
14813 Lyons Road Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Delray - 204 E Atlantic Ave
orange starNo Reviews
204 East Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
SWEETWATER - Boynton Beach
orange star4.6 • 1,616
1507 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach - 640 E Ocean Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
640 East Ocean Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Sundy House
orange star4.3 • 5,407
106 S Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston