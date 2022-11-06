- Home
- /
- Delray Beach
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
No reviews yet
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
ROBATA
SOUP & SALAD
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared tuna, spring mix and Japanese dressing
Avocado Salad
Garden salad, avocado on top, served with ginger dressing
Coco & Banana Blossom
Chicken coconut cream, tomatoes, mushroom and cilantro
Garden Salad
Spring mix, romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing
Hot & Sour Soup
Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots and scallions
Kani Salad
Shredded cucumber, kani, masago, served with spicy mayo
Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
Miso Soup
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu and enoki mushrooms
Seafood Soup
Spicy seafood broth with shrimp, scallops, squid and mushroom
Seaweed Salad
Signature Sashimi Salad
Assorted sashimi, mixed greens, onion, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado with Japanese dressing
Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad
Conch, octopus, masago, scallions, cucumber, tomatoes, onion and cilantro
Vegetable Tofu Soup
Mixed veggies, tofu, garlic and scallion
SUSHI BAR
Nigiri
9 pieces of chef's sushi & spicy tuna roll
Sashimi
15 pieces of sashimi
Chirashi
Assorted sashimi, oshinko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago and tamago over rice
Lover Boat
8 pieces of sushi, 16 pieces of sashimi, rainbow roll and sweet heart roll
Sushi/Sashimi 4 Ways
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail: 4 pcs sushi, 4 pcs sashimi, a classic roll & tartare appetizer
HOT TASTING
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo
Bao Bun
Marinated short rib or duck, lettuce & mayo
Blue Crab Gyoza
Fried jumbo blue crab, cheese, scallion, guacamole & sweet chili sauce
Crispy Baby Bok Choy
Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce
Crispy Calamari
Fried calamari tossed with onion, garlic, bellpepper, scallion served with sweet chili sauce
Crispy Pork Belly
With veggie cream sauce on the side
Crispy Tangy Wing
Crispy, sweet, tangy wings, soy, garlic and sesame seed
Dimsum Platter
Homemade crystal shrimp, wagyu beef, peking duck, lobster & shrimp
Edamame
Choice steam(6) or spicy garlic sauce(7)
Jumbo Scallops w/ Foie Gras
Grilled sea scallops, avocado, cherry tomato, cilantro with mango salsa
Korean Seafood Pancake
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, onion, scallions with mushroom & garlic sauce
Lettuce Wrap
Chopped white meat chicken, shiitake mushroom, onion, scallion & pine nuts
Pork Gyoza
Roasted Duck Wrap
Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle
Soft-shell Crab App
Spring Roll
Fried veggie spring roll
Wagyu Beef Gyoza
Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with ginger dipping sauce
COOL TASTING
A5 Wagyu Tataki
With pickled daikon and truffle ponzu
Blue Fin Tuna Tataki
Seared blue fin tuna served w/ ponzu sauce
Blue Fin Tuna w/ Foie Gras Tiradito
Seared Blue fin tuna, foie gras, caviar, wasabi leaves, balsamic drizzle
Carpaccio
Choice Tuna/Salmon/Wahoo/Yellowtail served w/Truffle oil, yuzu dressing, sea salt and fried garlic
Chu Chu Lobster
Maine lobster and pan-seared tuna served with mango coconut sauce
Coco Taco
2 pcs per order, Lobster - 15 / Tuna or Salmon - 11
Escolar with Winter Truffle
Seared White Tuna w/ winter truffle & truffle oil
Foie Gras w/ Eel
Seared foie gras, eel, Asian pear, served with wasabi soy
Kampachi Crudo
Sliced kampachi, grapefruit, guacamole ceviche sauce
Lump Blue Crab with Avocado
Spicy lump crab, shiso leaves served over avocado with yuzu sauce
New Tuna or Salmon Tartar
Salmon Sashimi New Style
Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder and truffle oil
Spicy Tuna Biscuit
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar served woth eel sauce and wasabi mayo
Spicy Tuna Pizza
Avocado, tomato, onion, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeño
Sliced yellowtail, jalapeno served with ponzu sauce
NIGIRI & SASHIMI
----------
A5 Wagyu Beef Sushi
Aji (Japanese Mackerel) SU
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi
Conch Sushi
Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi
Escolar (White Tuna) Sushi
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi
Hamachi Belly Sushi
Hirame (Fluke) Sushi
Hokkaido Uni Sushi
Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sushi
Ika (Squid) Sushi
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi
Kani (Krab) Sushi
Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sushi
King Salmon Sushi
Kinmedai (Golden Eye Snapper) Sushi
Madai Sushi
Maguro (Tuna) Sushi
Masago (Fish Egg) Sushi
Otoro (Tuna Belly) Sushi
Sake (Salmon) Sushi
Salmon Belly Sushi
Striped Bass SU
Tako (Octopus) Sushi
Tamago (Sweet Egg Omelet) Sushi
Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sushi
Unagi (Eel) Sushi
Uni (Sea Urchin) Sushi
Wahoo Sushi
----------
A5 Wagyu Beef Sashimi
Aji (Japanese Mackerel) SA
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi
Conch Sashimi
Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi
Escolar (White Tuna) Sashimi
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
Hamachi Belly Sashimi
Hirame (Fluke) Sashimi
Hokkaido Uni Sashimi
Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sashimi
Ika (Squid) Sashimi
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi
Kani (Krab) Sashimi
Kanpachi (Amberjack) Sashimi
King Salmon Sashimi
Kinmedai (Golden Eye Snapper) Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi
Masago (Fish Egg) Sashimi
Otoro (Tuna Belly) Sashimi
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Striped Bass SA
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
Tamago (Sweet Egg Omelet) Sashimi
Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sashimi
Unagi (Eel) Sashimi
Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi
Wahoo Sashimi
Special - King Salmon SU
King salmon sushi with ikura lemon
Special - Scallop SU
Scallop sushi with uni truffle yuzu
Special - Toro SU
Toro sushi with caviar & gold flakes
Special - Tuna SU
Tuna sushi with foie gras shiso
Special - Wagyu SU
Wagyu sushi with uni & caviar
Special - Yellowtail Belly SU
Yellowtail belly sushi with spicy tuna
MAKI & HANDROLL
___________
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Roll
Japanese Tofu Skin Roll
JB Roll
JB Tempura Roll
Kampyo Roll
Krab Roll
Mexican Roll
Oshinko Roll
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin & Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Krab Roll
Spicy Krab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Toro Scallion Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
___________
Avocado H/R
California H/R
Cucumber H/R
Eel Avocado H/R
Eel H/R
Japanese Tofu Skin H/R
JB H/R
Kampyo H/R
Krab H/R
Mexican H/R
Oshinko H/R
Salmon H/R
Salmon Skin & Cucumber H/R
Shrimp Avocado H/R
Shrimp Tempura H/R
Spicy Krab H/R
Spicy Krab H/R
Spicy Salmon H/R
Spicy Scallop H/R
Spicy Tuna H/R
Toro Scallion H/R
Tuna H/R
Uni Avocado H/R
Veggie H/R
Yellowtail Scallion H/R
CUCUMBER WRAP
SIGNATURE ROLLS
___________
Angel Island
Spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with bang bang shrimp & spicy mayo
Blue Crab Dynamite
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab & eel sauce
Coco King
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy krab, topped with king crab, mango & yuzu mango sauce
Eel Lover
Eel, cucumber, tempura flakes topped with eel, masago, scallion & eel sauce
Golden Scallop
California roll topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce
Hot Bud
Spicy tuna, tempura fish, avocado, topped with seared salmon, jalapeno, mango salsa sauce
King Crab Tempura
King crab,cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried topped with tobiko scallion, sesame seed sauce & eel sauce
Little Tuna Tower
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo & eel sauce
Lobster Bomb
Tempura lobster tail served with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Lobster Dynamite
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster and eel sauce
Lobster Seabass
Tempura lobster, cucumber, spicy kani topped with baked seabass, avocado & eel sauce
Out of Control
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions, wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
Red Dragon
Sex on the Moon
Sexy Lady (No Rice)
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon white fish, crispy rice & mango salsa
Spicy Toro Roll
Spicy Tuna, asparagus, tempura flakes topped with avocado, toro and caviar
Summer Spark
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy tuna & spicy mayo
Super Crunch
Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
Super Ninja
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with seared tun, tempura flakes, masago, kimchee, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Super Spiderman
Triole Sexy
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, crispy rice & eel sauce
Tsunami
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes
Tuna Lover (No Rice)
Tuna wrapped in spicy crabmeat, spicy tuna, peanuts, seaweed salad, topped with tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce
Ultimate Seabass
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, jalapeno, avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with miso seabass & eel sauce
Valentine
Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (heart shaped)
Veggie Rainbow
Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, seaweed salad, oshinko, kampyo topped with Japanese tofu skin
FRIED RICE
Signature Fried Rice
Black rice, chicken, vegetable, onion, egg & scallion
Lobster Pineapple Fried Rice
Lobster tail, egg, tomatoes, garlic, cashew nute, onion, carrot, pineapple and raisin
Volcano Fried Rice
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, chicken, egg, scallion, spicy XO sauce & aluminum fire torch
House Fried Rice
Chicken(15), Beef or Shrimp (17)
NOODLE STIR
Yaki Udon
Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10) Stir-fried Japanese thick white noodle, shiitake mushroom, onion, scallion & special udon sauce
Yaki Soba
Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10), Japanese egg noodle, stir-fried with scallion, onion, shiitake mushroom & yakisoba sauce
Pad Thai
Choice Chicken/Tofu (16), Beef/Shrimp/Calamari (+$4), Scallops (+$8), Seafood (+$10), Rice noodle with scallion, beansprouts, egg, fresh lime & ground peanuts
RAMEN
SEA
Branzino with Pine Nut
Tempura fried fish with sweet sour sauce
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass
Bok choy shiitake mushroom, special soy
King of the Sea
Stir-fry lobster, scallop, calamari, jumbo shrimp, with seasonal veggies in black bean sauce
Oven-Baked Atlantic Salmon
Cauliflower, asparagus with truffle soy
Lobster Pad Thai
rice noodle with scallion, beansprouts, egg, fresh lime and ground peanuts
LAND
Braised Korean Short Rib
House made short ribs, baby potato with curry sauce
Crispy Beef with Orange & Tangerine Peel
Filet Mignon with Shishito Pepper
Mongolian Beef
Stir-fried beef, scallion, carrot, onion, spicy chili Mongolian sauce
Peking Duck
Half 35 | Full 65
Red Curry
Choice chicken (17), Shrimp (20), Seafood (28) Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, peppers, sweet peas, zucchini and basil
Teriyaki with Seasonal Veggies
Grilled chicken served over steamed vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce
Tokyo Style Crispy Chicken with Honey Soy Glaze
DESSERT
Coco Sweet
Fried Banana
Tempura banana served with vanilla ice cream
Fried Ice Cream
Mille Crepe Vanilla Cake
Mochi Ice Cream
Flavor choice of strawberry, green tea, mango and vanilla
Tempura Cheesecake
Fried cheesecake in tempura batter served with vanilla ice cream
Ice Cream
Molten Truffle Cake
Warm chocolate truffle cake served with vanilla ice cream
SIDES
Black Rice
Brown Rice
Ginger & Scallion Sauce
Half Pint Ginger
Half Pint Ginger Dressing
Jasmine White Rice
Pint Ginger Dressing
Side Avocado
Side Steam Veggie
Side Steam Noodle
Side Stir Fried Veggie
Sushi Rice
Side Steam Broccoli
Coco Shirt
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Authentic Japanese sushi restaurant serving seafood ,sushi & meat ,izakaya , plus cocktails & happy hour.
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444